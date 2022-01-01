Murphysboro restaurants you'll love

Murphysboro restaurants
  • Murphysboro

Murphysboro's top cuisines

American
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Must-try Murphysboro restaurants

Pat's BBQ and Catering image

 

Pat's BBQ and Catering

1673 Illinois 13 Business,111 Tower Rock Ln, Murphysboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$7.50
POUND PULLED PORK$12.00
SIDE SALAD$4.00
More about Pat's BBQ and Catering
One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering image

 

One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering

1290 Business Hwy 13, Murphysboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Dozen$10.00
Over 75 years of Family recipes plus a few new twists to create an array of cookie choices. If you don't find your favorite please call or stop by the Cookie Shop to check out our
Asian Full Salad with chicken$10.00
Spring mix lettuce & Asian slaw, Mandarin oranges, golden raisins, Chinese noodles, almonds, and grillled chicken with Asian dressing.
Roast Beef Sandwich - Full$7.00
Deli or Paninnni sliced Roast Beef with cheddar cheese on marbled rye with lettuce, tomato, red onion & brew pub mustard.
More about One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering
17th Street BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

17th Street BBQ

32 N 17th St, Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (387 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southern Fried Dill Pickles$8.25
As featured in the New York Times. Thin and crispy, with special pickle sauce.
BBQ Pork Sandwich$7.50
5 oz. chopped barbecue shoulder, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion, fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce.
More about 17th Street BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

St. Nicholas Brewing - Airport

556 North Airport Road, Murphysboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about St. Nicholas Brewing - Airport

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Murphysboro

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Brisket

