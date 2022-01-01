Murphysboro restaurants you'll love
More about Pat's BBQ and Catering
Pat's BBQ and Catering
1673 Illinois 13 Business,111 Tower Rock Ln, Murphysboro
|Popular items
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$7.50
|POUND PULLED PORK
|$12.00
|SIDE SALAD
|$4.00
More about One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering
One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering
1290 Business Hwy 13, Murphysboro
|Popular items
|Assorted Dozen
|$10.00
Over 75 years of Family recipes plus a few new twists to create an array of cookie choices. If you don't find your favorite please call or stop by the Cookie Shop to check out our
|Asian Full Salad with chicken
|$10.00
Spring mix lettuce & Asian slaw, Mandarin oranges, golden raisins, Chinese noodles, almonds, and grillled chicken with Asian dressing.
|Roast Beef Sandwich - Full
|$7.00
Deli or Paninnni sliced Roast Beef with cheddar cheese on marbled rye with lettuce, tomato, red onion & brew pub mustard.
More about 17th Street BBQ
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
17th Street BBQ
32 N 17th St, Murphysboro
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Dill Pickles
|$8.25
As featured in the New York Times. Thin and crispy, with special pickle sauce.
|BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$7.50
5 oz. chopped barbecue shoulder, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion, fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce.
More about St. Nicholas Brewing - Airport
St. Nicholas Brewing - Airport
556 North Airport Road, Murphysboro