- Home
- /
- Murphysboro
- /
- Caterers
- /
- One Hot Cookie Bakery & Catering
One Hot Cookie Bakery & Catering
No reviews yet
1290 Business Hwy 13
Murphysboro, IL 62966
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cookies
Traditional Cookies
- ANY Cookie$1.15
Can't decide what flavor cookie to try? We will pick one for you.
- Assorted Dozen$12.99
Over 75 years of Family recipes plus a few new twists to create an array of cookie choices. If you don't find your favorite please call or stop by the Cookie Shop to check out our
- Assorted Flavors$1.15
- Butterscotch Blondie$1.15
Enhanced made from scratch traditional cookie dough with creamy Butterscotch Chips.
- Chip Off$1.15
- Chocolate Chip$1.15
Old fashion Grandma's recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookie.
- Chocolate Chip w NUTS$1.15
Grandma's great chocolate chip cookie made even better with locally grown pecans pieces.
- Heath$1.15
Grandma's old fashioned bsic cookie douguh made perfect with the addition of chopped heath candy bar. Yummy bits through out - a crunch & a chocolate bite.
- Kissed by Chocolate$1.15
Delicious creamy peanut butter cookie topped with a hershey's kiss.
- Love of Chocolate$1.15
A chocolate lover's dream - 4 kinds of chocolate blended to make a super scrumptious chocolate cookie.
- Peanut Butter$1.15
Our number 1 seller. Yummy peanut butter with the cross hatch pattern loaded with peanut butter. Melts in your mouth.
- Raisin Cane Oatmeal$1.15
An old fashion favorite - Raisin Cane Oatmeal. A special nut flour makes this an addictive cookie. Pop your cookie in the microwave for 20-30 seconds and have "One Hot Cookie" again.
- Snickerdoodle$1.15
Sugar cookie baked with a toasty coating of cinnamon & sugar create a "Grandpa favorite" Snicker Doodles.
- Sugar$1.15
Sugar cookies are an old time favorite. Bright colored sanding sugars always create a lively discussion as a choice is made.
- Tuxedo$1.15
Lusicous chocolate coookie dough dotted with white chocolate chips. Baked to prefection with melty chips and chocolate chunks.
- Hot Box of 16 cookies$18.99
16 Fresh baked cookies - HOT right out of the oven packed in a pizza box to keep them warm. To reheat coookies place a cookie in the microwave for 15 - 20 seconds and you will have "One Hot Cookie" again.
- Mint to Be$1.15
Gourmet Cookies & Brownies
- 5 for $15$15.00
Purchase 5 Gourmet Cookies and or Brownies priced originally at $2.50 each and you only pay $10.00 !!! You get one for FREE.
- Extreme Cookie$3.00
Homemade chocolate chip cookie topped with made from scratch buttercream icing, drizzled with caramel & chocolate topped with heath candy pieces.
- German Chocolate Cookie$3.00
- P.M.S. Cookie$3.00
- Turtle$3.00
A Love of Chocolate (4 kinds of chocolate) Cookie topped with smooth & creamy caramel and toasted pecans.
- S'Mores$3.00
- Gourmet Sampler Box$15.00
One PMS, one Turtle, one Extreme, & one German Chocolate gourmet cookie.
- Mint to Be Ext.$3.00
Bakery
Peanut Rolls
Cakes
Heat & Eat
Entrees
$3.00 Sides
$4.00 Sides
Entrees
- Cranberry Chili Meatballs - 1 lb$12.00
- Cheeseburger Mac$10.00
- Spaghetti & meatballs Large$15.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs -Ind$10.00
- Cheese Tortellini & Mar. sauce - Ind$12.00
- Swedish Meatballs Ind$10.00
- Swedish Mushrooms Ind$10.00
- Italian Beef - 1 lb$12.00
- Fajita Chicken - 1/2 lb$6.00
- Teriyaki Pork Loin 1/2 lb$6.00
- Egg Roll Bowl - ind$10.00
- phyilly Cheesesteak Bake -Ind$12.00
- Cranberry chili pork loin ind$12.00
- Cran Chili p pork +AuGratin$12.00
- Roast Beef mashed Potato$12.00
- Sloppy Joes - 1 lb$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$7.00
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$8.00
- Shrimp & Grits$10.00
- Mac'n Cheese$8.00
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Flavors
- Apple Pie$5.99
- Blackberry Cobbler$5.99Out of stock
- Brownie Blast$5.99Out of stock
- Cake Batter$5.99
- Caramel Praline Pecan$5.99
- Cherry Chocolate Chunk$5.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$5.99Out of stock
- Cobalt Cookie$5.99
- Coconut Almond Paradise$5.99
- Extreme Mint$5.99Out of stock
- Factory Favorite$5.99Out of stock
- Gooey Butter Cake$5.99Out of stock
- Kit Kat Chocolate Explosion$5.99
- Peanut Butter Blast$5.99
- Salty Caramel Tracks$5.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake$5.99
- Tiger King$5.99Out of stock
Holiday Meals
Dinners
Dessert Upgrade
Holiday Goodies
- HCS w/8 Mini Croissants$21.99
- Italian Beef Dinner$60.00
- Sm. Cheeseball$17.99
- Med. Cheeseball$24.99
- Lg. Cheeseball$34.99
- 2-4 Charcuterie Board$29.99
- 6-8 Charcuterie Board$57.99
- 10-12 Charcuterie Board$84.99
- 25 Charcuterie Board$179.99
- Holiday Cookie Decorating Kit$14.99
- Appetizer Sampler$200.00
- Meatballs--half pan$49.99
- Meatballs--pound$13.99
- Dollar Roll Sandwiches$27.99
- Gourmet Dollar Roll Sandwiches$29.99
- BLT Dip$19.99
- Apple Cheddar Spread$24.99
- Spinach Artichoke Pinwheels$21.99
- Spinach Dip in a Bread Bowl$29.99
- Texas Caviar$19.99
- Assorted Chips, Dips & Crackers (choose 3)$49.99
- Fruit, Veggie & Cheese Tray$74.99
- Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels$21.99
- Cold Buffalo Chicken Dip$24.99
- Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip$27.99
- Crab & Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms$39.99
- Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Bites$39.99
- Cram Cheese, Jalapeno Jelly & Crackers$19.99
- Cucumber Canapes$24.99
- Pinwheels$24.99
- Reuben Spread$24.99
- Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms$29.99
- Chicken Bites w/Sauces per pound$14.99
- Quiche$21.99
- Coconut Cream Pie$29.99
- Banana Cream Pie$29.99
- Chocolate Cream Pie$29.99
- Decorated Holiday Cake$26.99
- Assorted Traditional Cookies on a tray$15.99
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1290 Business Hwy 13, Murphysboro, IL 62966