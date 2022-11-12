- Home
17th Street BBQ Murphysboro
387 Reviews
$$
32 N 17th St
Murphysboro, IL 62966
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Pimento Cheese and Sausage
As served at the James Beard House. From scratch pimento cheese, all-beef sausage, crackers.
Southern Fried Dill Pickles
As featured in the New York Times. Thin and crispy, with special pickle sauce.
17ST Wings
"Best wings in America" by Food & Wine. 8 wings, smoked, grilled, & tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
BBQ Nachos
Corn chips, our famous chili, baked beans, chopped pork OR pulled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, green onions, diced tomatoes, sour cream.
17ST Potato Skins
Pork Rinds
Crackling, made-to-order fresh rinds, sprinkled with Magic Dust. Served with our special pickle sauce.
Chicken Tenders
5 Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders
SANDWICHES & MORE
The Original Burger
Hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef. American cheese, MOP (mustard, onion, pickle).
17ST Potato
Chopped pork OR pulled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, butter, sour cream, green onion.
Lotta Bull
BBQ Pork Sandwich
5 oz. chopped barbecue shoulder, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked beef brisket, piled high, with Apple City Red sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
Pulled Chicken
All-white meat chicken, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. Lettuce, tomato, or chow upon request.
Reuben
House-brined & smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, horseradish cheddar, thousand island, on marbled rye.
Link Sandwich
One all-beef sausage link sliced on a bun (spicy)
MEATS
Baby Back Ribs
Chopped Pork
Chopped, dusted, and lightly sauced.
Beef Brisket
Certified Angus Beef, sliced, dusted, lightly sauced with Apple City Red sauce.
Smoked Turkey
Sliced and served hot or chilled.
Pulled Chicken
BBQ Chicken
Cut vertically to offer a portion of each part of the chicken. (Don't worry; it's done. Pit cooking with wood results in a light pink or rosy cast in the meat.)
Beef Sausage Link
Sliced all-beef sausage link.
Pork Steak
This popular midwest cut of pork is one of our signature items.
Ribeye Steak
14oz Certified Angus Beef, cut by hand.
Steak Night
SALADS
BBQ Salad
Fresh greens, chopped BBQ pork, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion, fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce.
Smoked Turkey Chef Salad
Fresh greens, smoked turkey, eggs, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar jack cheese, homemade croutons.
SIDES
DESSERTS
Bottled Sodas
To-Go Bev
BULK SIDES
Gallon Drinks
RETAIL
Orig Sauce
The sauce that won dozens of awards and accolades on the competition circuit. A favorite on ribs and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as on chicken and burgers.
Little Kick Sauce
Identical to Mike's Original, with extra cayenne for a little heat.
Apple City Red Sauce
A sweet, ketchup-based sauce with a little heat on the end. Excellent on pork, poultry, and beef.
Hog Warsh Sauce
Splash this pepper-flecked Carolina vinegar sauce on pork or brisket, just before serving. Use alone for traditional Carolina-style, or layer it with your favorite sauce.
Magic Dust
Brisket Rub
Pig Pair
Pig Pack
One 3 oz bottle of Magic Dust, One 12 oz bottle of Original Sauce and one 12 oz bottle of Little Kick Sauce
Peace, Love & BBQ Book
Praise the Lard Book
Hat
Gray 17st Tee
Black Eat Local Tee
Amber Ale Tee
Coral PTL Tee
Black Long Sleeve T
PTL Cooler Black
Praise the Lard cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.
PTL Cooler Red
Sticker
Coffee Mug
Yeti Tumbler
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
32 N 17th St, Murphysboro, IL 62966