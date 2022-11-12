Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

17th Street BBQ Murphysboro

387 Reviews

$$

32 N 17th St

Murphysboro, IL 62966

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Sandwich
Baby Back Ribs
Chopped Pork

APPETIZERS

Pimento Cheese and Sausage

Pimento Cheese and Sausage

$12.00

As served at the James Beard House. From scratch pimento cheese, all-beef sausage, crackers.

Southern Fried Dill Pickles

Southern Fried Dill Pickles

$8.25

As featured in the New York Times. Thin and crispy, with special pickle sauce.

17ST Wings

17ST Wings

$13.00

"Best wings in America" by Food & Wine. 8 wings, smoked, grilled, & tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Corn chips, our famous chili, baked beans, chopped pork OR pulled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, green onions, diced tomatoes, sour cream.

17ST Potato Skins

17ST Potato Skins

$12.00
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Crackling, made-to-order fresh rinds, sprinkled with Magic Dust. Served with our special pickle sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

5 Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders

SANDWICHES & MORE

The Original Burger

The Original Burger

$9.00

Hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef. American cheese, MOP (mustard, onion, pickle).

17ST Potato

17ST Potato

$9.00

Chopped pork OR pulled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, butter, sour cream, green onion.

Lotta Bull

$15.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.00

5 oz. chopped barbecue shoulder, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked beef brisket, piled high, with Apple City Red sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$8.00

All-white meat chicken, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. Lettuce, tomato, or chow upon request.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

House-brined & smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, horseradish cheddar, thousand island, on marbled rye.

Link Sandwich

$11.00

One all-beef sausage link sliced on a bun (spicy)

MEATS

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

Chopped Pork

Chopped Pork

Chopped, dusted, and lightly sauced.

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

Certified Angus Beef, sliced, dusted, lightly sauced with Apple City Red sauce.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

Sliced and served hot or chilled.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Cut vertically to offer a portion of each part of the chicken. (Don't worry; it's done. Pit cooking with wood results in a light pink or rosy cast in the meat.)

Beef Sausage Link

Beef Sausage Link

$9.00

Sliced all-beef sausage link.

Pork Steak

Pork Steak

$16.00

This popular midwest cut of pork is one of our signature items.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$25.00

14oz Certified Angus Beef, cut by hand.

Steak Night

$30.00

SALADS

BBQ Salad

BBQ Salad

$12.50

Fresh greens, chopped BBQ pork, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion, fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce.

Smoked Turkey Chef Salad

Smoked Turkey Chef Salad

$13.50

Fresh greens, smoked turkey, eggs, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar jack cheese, homemade croutons.

SIDES

Fresh Collards

Fresh Collards

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

Green Beans

Green Beans

Brisket-Seasoned.

Fries

Fries

Garlic Bread

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Mike's Chili

Soup

$4.00+

Baked Potato

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Topped with rich praline sauce and whipped cream.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuit topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Bottled Sodas

Big Muddy Root Beer

$3.00

Fitz Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Root Beer

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

SKI

$3.00

To-Go Bev

Water

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

MEAT

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

Chopped Pork

Chopped Pork

Chopped, dusted, and lightly sauced.

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

Certified Angus Beef, sliced, dusted, lightly sauced with Apple City Red sauce.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

Sliced and served hot or chilled.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Cut vertically to offer a portion of each part of the chicken. (Don't worry; it's done. Pit cooking with wood results in a light pink or rosy cast in the meat.)

Beef Sausage

Beef Sausage

$9.00

Sliced all-beef sausage link.

Wings

BULK SIDES

Bulk Baked Beans

Bulk Baked Beans

Bulk Coleslaw

Bulk Coleslaw

Bulk Collards

Bulk Collards

Bulk Green Beans

Bulk Green Beans

Bulk Mac & Cheese

Bulk Mac & Cheese

Bulk Potato Salad

Bulk Potato Salad

Bulk Chili

Bulk House Salad

Bulk Soup

BULK DESSERT

Brownie

$50.00

Bread Pudding

$50.00

Banana Pudding

$50.00

BUNS

1 Bun

$0.75

2 Buns

$1.50

4 Buns

$3.00

8 Buns

$6.00

12 Buns

$9.00

Gallon Drinks

Tea

$10.00

Lemonade

$10.00

Soda

$10.00

RETAIL

Orig Sauce

Orig Sauce

$6.50

The sauce that won dozens of awards and accolades on the competition circuit. A favorite on ribs and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as on chicken and burgers.

Little Kick Sauce

Little Kick Sauce

$6.50

Identical to Mike's Original, with extra cayenne for a little heat.

Apple City Red Sauce

Apple City Red Sauce

$6.50

A sweet, ketchup-based sauce with a little heat on the end. Excellent on pork, poultry, and beef.

Hog Warsh Sauce

Hog Warsh Sauce

$6.50

Splash this pepper-flecked Carolina vinegar sauce on pork or brisket, just before serving. Use alone for traditional Carolina-style, or layer it with your favorite sauce.

Magic Dust

Brisket Rub

Pig Pair

Pig Pair

$2.00
Pig Pack

Pig Pack

$2.00

One 3 oz bottle of Magic Dust, One 12 oz bottle of Original Sauce and one 12 oz bottle of Little Kick Sauce

Peace, Love & BBQ Book

Peace, Love & BBQ Book

$24.99
Praise the Lard Book

Praise the Lard Book

$25.00

Hat

$25.00
Gray 17st Tee

Gray 17st Tee

$25.00
Black Eat Local Tee

Black Eat Local Tee

$25.00
Amber Ale Tee

Amber Ale Tee

$25.00

Coral PTL Tee

$25.00

Black Long Sleeve T

$30.00
PTL Cooler Black

PTL Cooler Black

$35.00

Praise the Lard cooler collapses flat, so it's easy to store or pack, and especially ideal to keep in your car for grocery store trips. Cooler measures 18"L x 11.5"W x 11"H.

PTL Cooler Red

$10.00

Sticker

$2.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$10.00
Yeti Tumbler

Yeti Tumbler

$32.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32 N 17th St, Murphysboro, IL 62966

Directions

Gallery
17th Street BBQ image
17th Street BBQ image

