Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Longbranch Cafe & Bakery 100 East Jackson Street

922 Reviews

$

100 East Jackson Street

Carbondale, IL 62901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lemon Garlic Fettuccine
Small Branch Salad
Spicy Chinese Noodles

More Eats

Black Beans and Rice

$14.00

Gluten-free, can be made vegan. Organic black beans and locally sourced organic brown rice topped with salsa, sour cream, fresh cilantro, crushed red pepper and organic corn chips.

Burger Wrap

$14.00

12" honey whole wheat tortilla wrapped around our homemade veggie burger, melted cheddar, organic spring mix, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with a cup of our famous daily special soup.

Falafel Friday

$14.00Out of stock

Only available Fridays and IT'S VEGAN! Choose a traditional Platter or our Power Bowl: PLATTER: 3 organic falafel balls, cucumber/tomato salad, organic hummus & tahini, organic spring mix and pita. POWER BOWL: 2 organic falafel balls, spring mix, cucumber/tomato, hummus, brown rice and half an avocado filled with tahini

Harvest Wrap

$12.00

12-inch whole wheat honey tortilla wrap with soysage, mozzarella/provolone, organic hummus, tomatoes and greens with a spring mix side salad.

Hummus Kalaya

$14.00

Fresh grilled seasonal veggies on a bed of homemade, organic hummus drizzled with olive oil. Served with toasted pita.

Quesadilla

$12.00

12" honey whole wheat tortilla, black beans, fresh tomato, scallions & cheddar, sour cream, salsa, fresh cilantro & crushed red pepper

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheddar and Mozzarella mix on two, small corn tortillas

Soup

$3.00+

Always fresh, homemade and delicious!

Grilled Veggie Focaccia

$13.00Out of stock

Thursday's Special! Fresh baked organic focaccia, split and glazed with roasted garlic aioli. Filled with thin slices of grilled veggies - portobello, eggplant, zucchini, red & green peppers & onion. Topped with melted mozzarella. Comes with a cup of homemade soup!

Garden Pasta Salad

$3.00+Out of stock

Bow tie pasta with red & green peppers, red onion, sun dried tomato, fresh basil, garlic & lemon juice. Topped with goat cheese.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Homemade, gluten-free, organic, kidney beans, brown rice, beets, carrots, free-range eggs & Parmesan on a homemade organic bun. Served with organic spring mix salad.

Veggie Harvest

$13.00

Fresh seasonal veggies grilled with organic tofu and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with locally sourced organic brown rice and garlic-ginger sauce on the side.

1/2 Veggie Harvest

$9.00

Fresh seasonal grilled veggies and organic tofu on a bed of locally sourced organic brown rice sprinkled with sesame seeds. Garlic-ginger sauce served on the side.

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$13.00+

Grilled homemade organic sourdough bread with cheddar & mozzarella. Choose a cup or a bowl of our daily, made from scratch soup.

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.00+

Half-portion of grilled homemade organic sourdough bread with cheddar & mozzarella. Choose a cup or a bowl of our made from scratch soup.

Grilled Cheese - Half or Whole

$5.00+

On homemade, organic sourdough bread

Nachos

$11.00

Choose between Traditional and Fresca. TRADITIONAL: Organic corn chips, creamy black beans, topped with cheddar, jalapeno, sour cream, and roasted tomato salsa FRESCA: Organic corn chips with lemon garlic sauce, mozzarella / provolone, fresh avocado, tomato, green onions and roasted tomato salsa

Chips And Salsa

$9.00

Hummus And Pita

$9.00

Portobello Kale Quesadilla

$14.00

Wednesday's Special! Grilled Portobello & Kale Quesadilla with Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Served with a side of house-made lemon garlic sauce.

Noodles and Bowls

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Vegan and gluten-free. Organic tofu, seasonal veggies, fresh basil, cashews and red curry coconut sauce on a bed of rice noodles.

Lemon Garlic Fettuccine

$14.00

It's Vegan! Fresh grilled veggies on a bed of fettuccine noodles with lemon garlic sauce

Shanghai Bowl

$13.00

Vegan and gluten-free. Seasonal veggies, organic tofu, cucumbers, mung bean sprouts, edamame, ginger-sesame sauce, and sesame seeds on a bed of rice noodles.

Spicy Chinese Noodles

$9.00

Wheat noodles in a delicious ginger-peanut sauce topped with sesame seeds, crushed red pepper and scallions. Add seasonal grilled veggies and tofu if you like. Rice noodles also available.

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Kid's sized portion of buttered egg noodles.

Udon Noodle Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Portobello Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

Watermelon, cucumber, spring mix, basil, goat cheese, sprinkled with a balsamic reduction.

Walnut Apple Salad

$13.00

A bed of organic spring mix greens topped with sliced organic apple, walnuts, goat cheese and Bermuda onion. Served with homemade bread and your choice of dressing.

Burger Salad

$15.00

Our homemade veggie burger, organic spring mix, kale, avocado, sunflower seeds & organic red onion.

Large Branch Salad

$10.00

Can be made VEGAN. Organic spring mix salad topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, toasted walnuts and sunflower seeds. Served with homemade bread and your choice of dressing.

Small Branch Salad

$5.00

Can be made VEGAN. Organic spring mix salad topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, toasted walnuts and sunflower seeds. Served with homemade bread and your choice of dressing.

Portobello Kale Salad

$15.00

Organic spring mix topped with grilled portobello, kale, avocado, sunflower seeds, Bermuda onion & a hard-boiled free range egg.

Sides

Sides...

Kids

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Kid's sized portion of buttered egg noodles.

Kids' Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheddar and Mozzarella mix on two, small corn tortillas

Half Grilled Cheese

$5.00

On homemade, organic sourdough bread

Hot Beverages

House Coffee

$3.00

Fair trade, organic coffee from small batch, regional roasters.

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso shots with steamed milk, topped with foam. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso shots, 50% milk and 50% foam. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots

Espresso

$2.00+

Straight up. To have poured over ice just mention in Special Instructions!

Hot Organic Tea

$4.00

Organic tea bags by Rishi and Choice

Americano

$3.00+

A classic! Espresso shots with hot water. Small - 2 shots // Large – 4 shots

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Your choice of chocolate and milk topped with whipped cream. Get creative and pair with another flavor!

Cafe Mocha

$6.00+

Homemade chocolate sauce, espresso, and whipped cream. Small - 2 shots // Large – 4 shots

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Accents of vanilla with milk of your choice, topped with espresso and homemade caramel drizzle. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Sweetened spiced chai steamed with your choice of milk.

Heavenly Nut

$6.00+

Hazelnut and vanilla syrup espresso shots, milk of your choice and whipped cream

Wil's Cuban

$6.00+

Espresso shots, half and half, lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup and brown sugar, and sprinkled with cinnamon. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots

Nutty Irishman

$6.00+

Hazelnut, Irish cream. Includes whipped cream

Bulletproof Coffee

$4.00+

Metabolism booster - keto friendly. House coffee with coconut oil and organic butter

London Fog

$5.00+

Earl Grey tea sweetened with vanilla // {Small - 1 tea bag} {Large - 2 tea bags} // Half-Caff option is for large size only

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

The magic of matcha is found in organic green tea powder and milk, served sweet or unsweet, hot or iced.

Pile Driver

$3.50+

Caffeine on top of caffeine! Two shots of espresso in house coffee

Tea Party Pot

$6.00

Share a pot of organic Rishi Tea - up to four cups. Or savor it on your own!

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

Two shots of espresso topped with milk foam

White Mocha

$6.00+

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso shots, milk of your choice, and whipped cream

Cuban Coffee

$5.00

Two shots of espresso with 4 oz. of half and half plus brown sugar

Doppio

$4.00

Two shots of organic espresso

Breve

$5.00+

An indulgent pick-me-up. Espresso shots with half and half. Small - 2 shots // Large – 4 shots

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Our spicy, sweet chai latte, with a shot of espresso

Cortado

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+

Gourmet pumpkin sauce and espresso combined with your choice of milk, topped with pumpkin pie spice. Served hot or iced.

Candy Cane Latte

$6.00+

Eggnog Latte

$6.00+

Two shots of espresso blended with steamed eggnog, finished with fresh whipped cream and nutmeg

Gingerbread Latte

$6.00+

Peppermint Patty Latte

$6.00+

Cold Drinks

Ambrosia Tea

$5.00

Local honey and a blend of organic mint, chamomile, and hibiscus tea

Ginger Green Tea

$5.00

Fresh ginger, local honey, organic green tea.

Matcha Lemonade (Strawberry)

$5.00

Homemade lemonade shaken (never stirred) with strawberry syrup and organic matcha powder. Served iced only.

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Classic homemade lemonade infused with local organic blueberries and fresh basil

Iced Tea

$3.00

Classic brewed orange pekoe, unsweetened. Simple syrup available

Frappe

$6.00

Blended espresso treat with flavors of your choice, topped with whipped cream

Milkshakes

Milk

$4.00

Whole or skim milk

Lemonade

$5.00

Refreshing, homemade lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Homemade lemonade shaken (never stirred) with organic matcha powder. Served iced only.

Cold Brew

$5.50

Organic, fair trade coffee slowly steeped over 24 hours to extract the strongest, most flavorful essence.

Kid's Milk

$2.00

12 oz whole milk

Kid's Juice

$2.00

12 oz - apple, grape or pineapple

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced, sweet & spicy chai paired with your choice of milk.

Zevia Cola

$2.00

Zero calorie, stevia sweetened carbonated soda

Iced Latte

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk & foam, on ice

Milk, Non-Dairy

$6.00

Choose from Oat, Almond, and Soy

Iced Wil's Cuban

$6.50

Two espresso shots, half and half, lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup and brown sugar. Poured over ice and sprinkled with cinnamon

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Sweetened condensed milk melted with 4 shots of espresso then poured over ice. A one-two punch of caffeine and sugar

Organic Juice

$8.00+

Fresh organic produce juiced to order designed by YOU! All juices are carrot based

Juice

$3.50

Apple, grape or pineapple

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Accents of vanilla with milk of your choice, topped with 4 shots of espresso and homemade caramel drizzle - Iced

Smoothies

Nutty Peach Smoothie

$7.00

Peach, yogurt, honey, walnuts, apple juice

Tooty Fruity Smoothie

$7.00

Blueberry, banana, yogurt, honey, almonds, grape juice

Dreamboat Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry, banana, pineapple juice

Pastry

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Cookies

Cookies

Regular Cupcakes

Regular Cupcakes

Scones

Scones

Vegan Cupcakes

Vegan Cupcakes

Bread

Bread

Rolls

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real Food. Real People. Real Connection. It's not just a slogan, it's our way of life.

Location

100 East Jackson Street, Carbondale, IL 62901

Directions

Gallery
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery image
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery image
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

One Hot Cookie Bakery & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1290 Business Hwy 13 Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Carbondale
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston