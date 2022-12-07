- Home
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery 100 East Jackson Street
922 Reviews
$
100 East Jackson Street
Carbondale, IL 62901
Black Beans and Rice
Gluten-free, can be made vegan. Organic black beans and locally sourced organic brown rice topped with salsa, sour cream, fresh cilantro, crushed red pepper and organic corn chips.
Burger Wrap
12" honey whole wheat tortilla wrapped around our homemade veggie burger, melted cheddar, organic spring mix, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with a cup of our famous daily special soup.
Falafel Friday
Only available Fridays and IT'S VEGAN! Choose a traditional Platter or our Power Bowl: PLATTER: 3 organic falafel balls, cucumber/tomato salad, organic hummus & tahini, organic spring mix and pita. POWER BOWL: 2 organic falafel balls, spring mix, cucumber/tomato, hummus, brown rice and half an avocado filled with tahini
Harvest Wrap
12-inch whole wheat honey tortilla wrap with soysage, mozzarella/provolone, organic hummus, tomatoes and greens with a spring mix side salad.
Hummus Kalaya
Fresh grilled seasonal veggies on a bed of homemade, organic hummus drizzled with olive oil. Served with toasted pita.
Quesadilla
12" honey whole wheat tortilla, black beans, fresh tomato, scallions & cheddar, sour cream, salsa, fresh cilantro & crushed red pepper
Kid's Quesadilla
Cheddar and Mozzarella mix on two, small corn tortillas
Soup
Always fresh, homemade and delicious!
Grilled Veggie Focaccia
Thursday's Special! Fresh baked organic focaccia, split and glazed with roasted garlic aioli. Filled with thin slices of grilled veggies - portobello, eggplant, zucchini, red & green peppers & onion. Topped with melted mozzarella. Comes with a cup of homemade soup!
Garden Pasta Salad
Bow tie pasta with red & green peppers, red onion, sun dried tomato, fresh basil, garlic & lemon juice. Topped with goat cheese.
Veggie Burger
Homemade, gluten-free, organic, kidney beans, brown rice, beets, carrots, free-range eggs & Parmesan on a homemade organic bun. Served with organic spring mix salad.
Veggie Harvest
Fresh seasonal veggies grilled with organic tofu and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with locally sourced organic brown rice and garlic-ginger sauce on the side.
1/2 Veggie Harvest
Fresh seasonal grilled veggies and organic tofu on a bed of locally sourced organic brown rice sprinkled with sesame seeds. Garlic-ginger sauce served on the side.
Grilled Cheese & Soup
Grilled homemade organic sourdough bread with cheddar & mozzarella. Choose a cup or a bowl of our daily, made from scratch soup.
1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup
Half-portion of grilled homemade organic sourdough bread with cheddar & mozzarella. Choose a cup or a bowl of our made from scratch soup.
Grilled Cheese - Half or Whole
On homemade, organic sourdough bread
Nachos
Choose between Traditional and Fresca. TRADITIONAL: Organic corn chips, creamy black beans, topped with cheddar, jalapeno, sour cream, and roasted tomato salsa FRESCA: Organic corn chips with lemon garlic sauce, mozzarella / provolone, fresh avocado, tomato, green onions and roasted tomato salsa
Chips And Salsa
Hummus And Pita
Portobello Kale Quesadilla
Wednesday's Special! Grilled Portobello & Kale Quesadilla with Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Served with a side of house-made lemon garlic sauce.
Noodles and Bowls
Buddha Bowl
Vegan and gluten-free. Organic tofu, seasonal veggies, fresh basil, cashews and red curry coconut sauce on a bed of rice noodles.
Lemon Garlic Fettuccine
It's Vegan! Fresh grilled veggies on a bed of fettuccine noodles with lemon garlic sauce
Shanghai Bowl
Vegan and gluten-free. Seasonal veggies, organic tofu, cucumbers, mung bean sprouts, edamame, ginger-sesame sauce, and sesame seeds on a bed of rice noodles.
Spicy Chinese Noodles
Wheat noodles in a delicious ginger-peanut sauce topped with sesame seeds, crushed red pepper and scallions. Add seasonal grilled veggies and tofu if you like. Rice noodles also available.
Kid's Buttered Noodles
Kid's sized portion of buttered egg noodles.
Udon Noodle Bowl
Portobello Fettuccine Alfredo
Salads
Walnut Apple Salad
A bed of organic spring mix greens topped with sliced organic apple, walnuts, goat cheese and Bermuda onion. Served with homemade bread and your choice of dressing.
Burger Salad
Our homemade veggie burger, organic spring mix, kale, avocado, sunflower seeds & organic red onion.
Large Branch Salad
Can be made VEGAN. Organic spring mix salad topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, toasted walnuts and sunflower seeds. Served with homemade bread and your choice of dressing.
Small Branch Salad
Can be made VEGAN. Organic spring mix salad topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, toasted walnuts and sunflower seeds. Served with homemade bread and your choice of dressing.
Portobello Kale Salad
Organic spring mix topped with grilled portobello, kale, avocado, sunflower seeds, Bermuda onion & a hard-boiled free range egg.
Sides
Kids
Hot Beverages
House Coffee
Fair trade, organic coffee from small batch, regional roasters.
Latte
Espresso shots with steamed milk, topped with foam. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots
Cappuccino
Espresso shots, 50% milk and 50% foam. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots
Espresso
Straight up. To have poured over ice just mention in Special Instructions!
Hot Organic Tea
Organic tea bags by Rishi and Choice
Americano
A classic! Espresso shots with hot water. Small - 2 shots // Large – 4 shots
Hot Chocolate
Your choice of chocolate and milk topped with whipped cream. Get creative and pair with another flavor!
Cafe Mocha
Homemade chocolate sauce, espresso, and whipped cream. Small - 2 shots // Large – 4 shots
Caramel Macchiato
Accents of vanilla with milk of your choice, topped with espresso and homemade caramel drizzle. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots
Chai Latte
Sweetened spiced chai steamed with your choice of milk.
Heavenly Nut
Hazelnut and vanilla syrup espresso shots, milk of your choice and whipped cream
Wil's Cuban
Espresso shots, half and half, lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup and brown sugar, and sprinkled with cinnamon. Small - 2 shots // Large - 4 shots
Nutty Irishman
Hazelnut, Irish cream. Includes whipped cream
Bulletproof Coffee
Metabolism booster - keto friendly. House coffee with coconut oil and organic butter
London Fog
Earl Grey tea sweetened with vanilla // {Small - 1 tea bag} {Large - 2 tea bags} // Half-Caff option is for large size only
Matcha Green Tea Latte
The magic of matcha is found in organic green tea powder and milk, served sweet or unsweet, hot or iced.
Pile Driver
Caffeine on top of caffeine! Two shots of espresso in house coffee
Tea Party Pot
Share a pot of organic Rishi Tea - up to four cups. Or savor it on your own!
Traditional Macchiato
Two shots of espresso topped with milk foam
White Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso shots, milk of your choice, and whipped cream
Cuban Coffee
Two shots of espresso with 4 oz. of half and half plus brown sugar
Doppio
Two shots of organic espresso
Breve
An indulgent pick-me-up. Espresso shots with half and half. Small - 2 shots // Large – 4 shots
Dirty Chai Latte
Our spicy, sweet chai latte, with a shot of espresso
Cortado
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Gourmet pumpkin sauce and espresso combined with your choice of milk, topped with pumpkin pie spice. Served hot or iced.
Candy Cane Latte
Eggnog Latte
Two shots of espresso blended with steamed eggnog, finished with fresh whipped cream and nutmeg
Gingerbread Latte
Peppermint Patty Latte
Cold Drinks
Ambrosia Tea
Local honey and a blend of organic mint, chamomile, and hibiscus tea
Ginger Green Tea
Fresh ginger, local honey, organic green tea.
Matcha Lemonade (Strawberry)
Homemade lemonade shaken (never stirred) with strawberry syrup and organic matcha powder. Served iced only.
Blueberry Basil Lemonade
Classic homemade lemonade infused with local organic blueberries and fresh basil
Iced Tea
Classic brewed orange pekoe, unsweetened. Simple syrup available
Frappe
Blended espresso treat with flavors of your choice, topped with whipped cream
Milkshakes
Milk
Whole or skim milk
Lemonade
Refreshing, homemade lemonade
Matcha Lemonade
Homemade lemonade shaken (never stirred) with organic matcha powder. Served iced only.
Cold Brew
Organic, fair trade coffee slowly steeped over 24 hours to extract the strongest, most flavorful essence.
Kid's Milk
12 oz whole milk
Kid's Juice
12 oz - apple, grape or pineapple
Iced Chai
Iced, sweet & spicy chai paired with your choice of milk.
Zevia Cola
Zero calorie, stevia sweetened carbonated soda
Iced Latte
Espresso with steamed milk & foam, on ice
Milk, Non-Dairy
Choose from Oat, Almond, and Soy
Iced Wil's Cuban
Two espresso shots, half and half, lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup and brown sugar. Poured over ice and sprinkled with cinnamon
Vietnamese Coffee
Sweetened condensed milk melted with 4 shots of espresso then poured over ice. A one-two punch of caffeine and sugar
Organic Juice
Fresh organic produce juiced to order designed by YOU! All juices are carrot based
Juice
Apple, grape or pineapple
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Accents of vanilla with milk of your choice, topped with 4 shots of espresso and homemade caramel drizzle - Iced
Smoothies
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Real Food. Real People. Real Connection. It's not just a slogan, it's our way of life.
100 East Jackson Street, Carbondale, IL 62901