Chicken sandwiches in Murphysboro

Murphysboro restaurants
Murphysboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pat's BBQ and Catering image

 

Pats BBQ and Catering

1673 Illinois 13 Business,111 Tower Rock Ln, Murphysboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.00
More about Pats BBQ and Catering
Consumer pic

 

St Nicholas Brewing Company MDH - Southern Illinois Airport

665 North Airport Road, Murphysboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled Chicken Breast Cooked with Birria Sauce topped with lettuce, celery relish, and garlic aioli in a brioche bun
More about St Nicholas Brewing Company MDH - Southern Illinois Airport

