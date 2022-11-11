St. Nicholas Brewing - Airport 665 North Airport Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
665 North Airport Road, Murphysboro, IL 62966
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Longbranch Cafe & Bakery - 100 East Jackson Street
4.5 • 922
100 East Jackson Street Carbondale, IL 62901
View restaurant
Harolds Chicken Carbondale - 600 East Grand Ave
No Reviews
600 East Grand Ave Suite5 Carbondale, IL 62901
View restaurant
Pats BBQ and Catering
No Reviews
1673 Illinois 13 Business,111 Tower Rock Ln Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurant