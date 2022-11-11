Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Nicholas Brewing - Airport 665 North Airport Road

review star

No reviews yet

665 North Airport Road

Murphysboro, IL 62966

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Pibb

$2.29

Mello Yellow

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Water (With Purchase)

Orange Juice

$2.50

Half&Half Tea

$2.29

Strawberry Lemonade N\A

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

BEERS

7/11 Blonde

Peleton

Wee Heavy

Cadence Porter

Cream

Trans Am

Pilsner

Blood Orange Pale

Raz Weat

KOTM Red IPA

Saison

James' Brown

Kitchen Round

$10.00

12 oz Bottles

Single 12 oz. bottle

$3.00

4-pack

$10.00

6-pack

$15.00

Case of 24

$52.00

12 Beers 4 Pack

$12.00

Starters

MDH Nachos

$8.00

MDH chips, yellow tomato, red onion, blue cheese queso, lettuce, candied bacon

Mdh Dip Flight

$11.00

Guacamole, salsa, blue cheese queso, black bean hummus, served with MDH chips

Califlower Wings

$10.00

Blistered, tossed in sea salt & pepper, served with ranch

Elote Dip

$9.50

Loaded Fries

$14.50

Southbound Poutine

$12.95

Spicy Peppas

$9.99

Salads & Bowls

Southwest Chopped Salad

$13.95

greens, cabbage, red & yellow peppers, red onion, corn, tortilla crisps - southwest ranch or cilantro lime

Buffalo Shrimp Wedge

$12.50

iceberg wedge, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo shrimp

Big House Salad

$8.00

greens, carrot, tomato, parmesan, choice of dressing

Burgers

$100 Burger

$23.95

MDH ALL-AMER BURGER

$10.50

Buffalo Burger

$12.50

- house buffalo sauce, celery relish, blue cheese, garlic aioli

Southwest Burger

$12.50

guacamole, pepper jack, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli

Sandwiches

Salmon Club

$14.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.50

South Bound Grilled Cheese

$11.00

pimento cheese, bacon, tomato

Porkchop Sandwich

$11.95

Fajita Cheesesteak

$15.95

Roasted Veg Sandwich

$10.95

Patty Melt

$14.99

Sides

French fries

$3.00

Brussels

$4.25

Coach Class Cavier

$2.50

House salad

$4.25

MDH chips

$3.00

Pimento mac & cheese

$4.25

More Chips

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Malt Vinegar Aioli

$0.50

Southwest

$0.50

Bleu Dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Guac 2oz

$1.00

Guac 4oz

$2.00

Queso

$2.00

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Bacon Jam

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Big Queso & Chips

$6.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac Meal

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Entrees

Chimichurri NY Strip

$32.95

house salad, choice of side

Pork Loin

$22.95

two portobello caps stuffed with black beans, corn, tomato, red peppers, oven roasted, topped with queso fresco, served with quinoa

Birria Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Sweets

Churo Chzcake

$8.00

Sraw Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$7.00

Tacos

Taco Special

$14.00

Brunch

Banana Bread French Toast

$12.99

Homemade banana bread, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, walnuts, maple syrup

Corncakes

$9.95

Savory cornbread pancakes, topped with black bean & corn salad, sour cream, jalapenos,

Holy Guacamole Burger

$12.50

Southbound Poutine

$12.00

Salmon Club

$13.95

Morning Glory

$9.95

Biscuit And Chorizo Gravy

$10.95

Southern Belle

$10.00

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Sides & a la Carte

Banana Bread W/ Butter

$3.50

Coach Class Caviar

$3.50

Fried Egg (1)

$1.50

Scrambled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Bacon

$3.50

Avocado

$2.00

Merch

MDH 8 Hours T BLACK

$18.00
MDH 8 Hours T GREEN

MDH 8 Hours T GREEN

$18.00

For any St Nicholas Brewing Co Fan - y’all know we have Santa and Krampus hanging around. This super soft and comfy green crew neck is a must for the Holiday season….remember He Sees You When You’re Drinking!!! Just Krampus + St. Nick teaming up tandem-style to make sure Christmas is amazing!! These guys are so fuzzy on the inside, you’ll be living in a winter dream! This same sweatshirt in black already sold out - don’t miss the green!

Glass - St Nick Logo

Glass - St Nick Logo

$5.00

Available in a snifter (12 oz) or pint (16 oz) Looks arguably better when filled with beer!! These glasses will come empty.. Sorry about that.

MDH Coffee Mug

$10.00

COG BANDANA

$9.00

MDH Sticker

$1.00

MDH WINGS

$3.00

Big Travel Cup

$30.00

Small Travel Cup

$30.00

MAIL ME MY MERCH

$10.00

If you need your St Nick Merch mailed to you - please use this add on - in the comments please leave your address!

POCKET T-SHIRT

$28.00

Dad Hat Wings

$25.00

Beige Beanie

$28.00

Drinks

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee Refill

$1.50

Wraps

Carne Wrap

$9.00

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Seared Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Parfait

$6.00

Scone

$4.00

Muffin

$3.00

Elvis Sandwich

$6.00

Big House To Go

$6.00

Sw Wrap

$8.00

Sides

Coach Class + Chips

$3.00

Guac + Chips

$4.00

Pico + Chips

$3.00

Salsa + Chips

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

