Buffalo restaurants you'll love
Buffalo's top cuisines
Must-try Buffalo restaurants
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Regular Build Your Own Bowl
|$13.50
A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Regular bowls include one portion of protein.
|Bubba
|$12.99
Shrimp, jasmine rice, kani krab, green onion, cucumber, broccoli, wasabi peas, ginger citrus sauce and sesame seeds
|Aloha OG
|$14.55
Ahi tuna, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, green onion, carrots, watermelon radish, ginger, sesame shoyu sauce, fried onions and sesame seeds
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
|Nacho Libre Platter
|$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
|Taco al Pastor (c)
|$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|3-PC Fried Spring Rolls
|$5.99
Spring rolls with vegetables, meat served with Thai sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
|Sun Fried Rice
|$9.99
Our special fried black and white rice with peas, eggs, carrots, and chef's secret sauce
|Poke Bowl
|$8.99
Make your own poke bowl. Pick your protein and up to 5 ingredients. Comes with citrus palm sauce (can be changed upon request).
Pizza delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
|Popular items
|14" PIZZA GRAND OPENING SPECIAL
|$9.99
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$4.49
|14" CHICKEN TIKKA
|$18.99
KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Alibaba Kebab
900 William st, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Tandoori Fish Wrap
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$2.49
|Trio (3 Meats) wrap
|$9.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Popular items
|Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger
|$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$14.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries
The Healthy Scratch
75 Main St #4, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Boss Dog
Pineapple, Banana, Apple Juice.
|Really Went Down
|$8.95
Banana Cacao Base topped with Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Granola, Coconut, Chia Seeds, Honey
|Avocado Egg Salad Sand
|$7.50
Tangy Avocado Egg Salad, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, on Wheat Bread
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.05
|Side Blue Cheese
|$1.00
|15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium
|$17.50
Vasilis Express
1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$8.00
Tzatziki spread, marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion. Wrapped in a grilled pita
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$11.00
Marinated chicken grilled to perfection on top of our Greek Salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side
|Greek Fries
|$5.00
Ultra crispy french fries topped with greek dressing and feta cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
|Brisket Plate
|$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Bar Bill
8326 Main Street, Clarence
|Popular items
|Beef on Weck - Mini
|$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
|Waffle Fries
|$4.49
All battered & seasoned
|Wings - 20
|$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
|Corned Beef Hash
|$14.25
Two poached eggs served with Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Home-Made Corned Beef and topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|(34A) Nutella/Strawberries
|$8.75
w/ whipped cream
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|French Fries
|Whole Cheese Pepperoni
|$25.88
|Single Wings (10pc)
|$15.91
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
235 South Elmwood, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Popular items
|Meat & Cheese Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
|Regular Taco
|$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
|Regular Burrito
|$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Magic Bear Beer Cellar
799 Seneca Street, Suite B, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chocolate Bark & Beer Pairing
|$40.00
ORDER NOW - PICK UP 2/11-2/13
Everyone expects chocolate on Valentine's Day, but this year, elevate the ordinary with a chocolate bark and beer pairing from Magic Bear!
Enjoy 4 different chocolate barks perfectly paired with a beer. Enough fun for two people, but perfect even if just treating yourself!
Includes 4-pack of beer paired with 4 delicious chocolate barks and tasting menu.
Pick up at Magic Bear Beer Cellar during regular hours Friday 2/11 - Sunday 2/13.
Pairings:
Cookies & Cream White Chocolate Bark w/Beer Tree Raspberry Jammin' Wheat
Pistachio, Strawberry, and Blueberry White and Dark Chocolate Bark w/EBC Blueberry Wheat
Rocky Road (Almond and Marshmallow) Semi-Sweet Chocolate Bark w/ Five & 20 Haulin' Oats Brown Ale
Sea Salt and Toffee Almond Milk Chocolate Bark w/Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter.
|Magic Bear Sticker
|$1.00
3" Circle - Magic Bear Beer Cellar (Full Color)
|The Cure for What Ales You Pairing
|$40.00
ORDER NOW - PICK UP 2/11-2/13
Start this Valentine's Day off on the right foot with this Meat & Cheese pairing with two fantastic Belgian beers.
Pick up at Magic Bear Beer Cellar during regular hours Friday 2/11 - Sunday 2/13.
Brewery Ardennes Grand Cru Dubbel and Grand Cru Tripel paired with our house meat & cheese board:
House Pickled Vegetables
House Honey Sriracha Nuts
Olive Medley
Fontinella
Smoked Gouda
Brie
White Wine Soppressata
Genoa Salami
Prosciutto
Package includes one 500ml bottle each Dubbel and Tripel, meat & Cheese, pairing menu.
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet
3904 Maple Road, Amherst
|Popular items
|Classic Ham Sandwich
|$8.99
Ham and Provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a ciabatta roll with mayo and deli mustard.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
White flatbread, Oil, House Mozzarella Blend, and Buffalo Chicken, topped with crumbled blue cheese and celery.
|Premier Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Romaine and spring mix lettuces, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and our house made balsamic vinaigrette.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger (12")
|$10.99
choice of sauce
|Homemade Garlic Breadsticks
|$2.99
With a side of sauce (5 sticks)
|Large Cheese & 1 Topping (special)
|$16.99
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Regular French Fries
|$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Souvlaki Fast
617 Main street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries
|50/50 Gyro Platter
|$10.49
Half beef/lamb gyro, and half chicken gyro
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Sub 6"
|$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
|Steak Hoagie 12"
|$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
|Chicken Finger Sub 12"
|$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Spot Coffee
1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Popular items
|5 Fingers
|$12.99
Served with french fries
|Meatballs with Garlic Bread (4)
|$13.99
Serving of 4, with garlic bread.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a fresh seeded round roll.
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Popular items
|Family Pack Parmesan Crusted Chicken
|$37.00
Four pieces of Parmesan Crusted Chicken, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable, Salad, and fresh baked bread
|Grab & Go Twist Cx Parm
|$7.00
Spaghetti, Chicken, House Made Light Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Warm at your Convenience.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.99
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese. Spaghettl.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Popular items
|LG Cheese + 1 Topping
|$22.50
|Super Saver 2
|$45.95
|Super Saver 7
|$29.95
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Meat and Veggie soup
Steak, meatball, ground beef, red peppers, green peppers, red onion, romano cheese and Asiago cheese. 4 carbs a bowl
|Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Your basic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese and bread with the option of adding your choice of meat
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
|GOOD MOOD BOWL
|$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
|MAC SIDE
|$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
5110 Main Street, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.90
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, margherita pepperoni, spicy honey drizzle
|Giancarlo's Burger
|$26.90
10oz certified angus prime steak burger, aged white cheddar cheese, dry aged bacon, crispy onion strings, house steak sauce, french fries
|Meatball Gabriela
|$12.90
mamma’s homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, crostini, crispy parsley