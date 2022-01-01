Buffalo restaurants you'll love

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Buffalo

Buffalo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Buffalo restaurants

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE image

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Build Your Own Bowl$13.50
A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Regular bowls include one portion of protein.
Bubba$12.99
Shrimp, jasmine rice, kani krab, green onion, cucumber, broccoli, wasabi peas, ginger citrus sauce and sesame seeds
Aloha OG$14.55
Ahi tuna, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, green onion, carrots, watermelon radish, ginger, sesame shoyu sauce, fried onions and sesame seeds
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas, filled with smoked cheddar, queso fresca, chihuahua cheese, and bean puree, as well as your choice of proteins. * note - beans are cooked with ham hocks.
Nacho Libre Platter$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Taco al Pastor (c)$6.00
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
More about Deep South Taco
PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle image

 

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3-PC Fried Spring Rolls$5.99
Spring rolls with vegetables, meat served with Thai sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
Sun Fried Rice$9.99
Our special fried black and white rice with peas, eggs, carrots, and chef's secret sauce
Poke Bowl$8.99
Make your own poke bowl. Pick your protein and up to 5 ingredients. Comes with citrus palm sauce (can be changed upon request).
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
Pizza delight image

 

Pizza delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" PIZZA GRAND OPENING SPECIAL$9.99
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$4.49
14" CHICKEN TIKKA$18.99
More about Pizza delight
Alibaba Kebab image

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Alibaba Kebab

900 William st, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (9095 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tandoori Fish Wrap$9.00
French Fries$2.49
Trio (3 Meats) wrap$9.00
More about Alibaba Kebab
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$14.00
Wae Fries, Tomoato, French Riviera Dressing, Cheddar Cheese
Classic Cheese Burger$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
The Healthy Scratch image

 

The Healthy Scratch

75 Main St #4, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boss Dog
Pineapple, Banana, Apple Juice.
Really Went Down$8.95
Banana Cacao Base topped with Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Granola, Coconut, Chia Seeds, Honey
Avocado Egg Salad Sand$7.50
Tangy Avocado Egg Salad, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, on Wheat Bread
More about The Healthy Scratch
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
17" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza$20.05
Side Blue Cheese$1.00
15" Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Medium$17.50
More about Mister Pizza
Vasilis Express image

 

Vasilis Express

1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$8.00
Tzatziki spread, marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion. Wrapped in a grilled pita
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$11.00
Marinated chicken grilled to perfection on top of our Greek Salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side
Greek Fries$5.00
Ultra crispy french fries topped with greek dressing and feta cheese
More about Vasilis Express
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Bar Bill image

 

Bar Bill

8326 Main Street, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef on Weck - Mini$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
Waffle Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
Wings - 20$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
More about Bar Bill
Break'n Eggs Creperie image

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
Corned Beef Hash$14.25
Two poached eggs served with Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Home-Made Corned Beef and topped with Hollandaise Sauce
(34A) Nutella/Strawberries$8.75
w/ whipped cream
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries
Whole Cheese Pepperoni$25.88
Single Wings (10pc)$15.91
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

235 South Elmwood, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Cheese Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY in a 10" flour tortilla
Regular Taco$2.75
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
Regular Burrito$4.25
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Magic Bear Beer Cellar image

 

Magic Bear Beer Cellar

799 Seneca Street, Suite B, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Bark & Beer Pairing$40.00
ORDER NOW - PICK UP 2/11-2/13
Everyone expects chocolate on Valentine's Day, but this year, elevate the ordinary with a chocolate bark and beer pairing from Magic Bear!
Enjoy 4 different chocolate barks perfectly paired with a beer. Enough fun for two people, but perfect even if just treating yourself!
Includes 4-pack of beer paired with 4 delicious chocolate barks and tasting menu.
Pick up at Magic Bear Beer Cellar during regular hours Friday 2/11 - Sunday 2/13.
Pairings:
Cookies & Cream White Chocolate Bark w/Beer Tree Raspberry Jammin' Wheat
Pistachio, Strawberry, and Blueberry White and Dark Chocolate Bark w/EBC Blueberry Wheat
Rocky Road (Almond and Marshmallow) Semi-Sweet Chocolate Bark w/ Five & 20 Haulin' Oats Brown Ale
Sea Salt and Toffee Almond Milk Chocolate Bark w/Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter.
Magic Bear Sticker$1.00
3" Circle - Magic Bear Beer Cellar (Full Color)
The Cure for What Ales You Pairing$40.00
ORDER NOW - PICK UP 2/11-2/13
Start this Valentine's Day off on the right foot with this Meat & Cheese pairing with two fantastic Belgian beers.
Pick up at Magic Bear Beer Cellar during regular hours Friday 2/11 - Sunday 2/13.
Brewery Ardennes Grand Cru Dubbel and Grand Cru Tripel paired with our house meat & cheese board:
House Pickled Vegetables
House Honey Sriracha Nuts
Olive Medley
Fontinella
Smoked Gouda
Brie
White Wine Soppressata
Genoa Salami
Prosciutto
Package includes one 500ml bottle each Dubbel and Tripel, meat & Cheese, pairing menu.
More about Magic Bear Beer Cellar
The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet image

 

The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet

3904 Maple Road, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Ham Sandwich$8.99
Ham and Provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a ciabatta roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.99
White flatbread, Oil, House Mozzarella Blend, and Buffalo Chicken, topped with crumbled blue cheese and celery.
Premier Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine and spring mix lettuces, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and our house made balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger (12")$10.99
choice of sauce
Homemade Garlic Breadsticks$2.99
With a side of sauce (5 sticks)
Large Cheese & 1 Topping (special)$16.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular French Fries$2.99
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

617 Main street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries
50/50 Gyro Platter$10.49
Half beef/lamb gyro, and half chicken gyro
More about Souvlaki Fast
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Sub 6"$7.49
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Steak Hoagie 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Chicken Finger Sub 12"$10.99
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Fingers$12.99
Served with french fries
Meatballs with Garlic Bread (4)$13.99
Serving of 4, with garlic bread.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a fresh seeded round roll.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
The Grapevine Restaurant image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Pack Parmesan Crusted Chicken$37.00
Four pieces of Parmesan Crusted Chicken, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable, Salad, and fresh baked bread
Grab & Go Twist Cx Parm$7.00
Spaghetti, Chicken, House Made Light Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Warm at your Convenience.
Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese. Spaghettl.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese + 1 Topping$22.50
Super Saver 2$45.95
Super Saver 7$29.95
More about Just Pizza
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat and Veggie soup
Steak, meatball, ground beef, red peppers, green peppers, red onion, romano cheese and Asiago cheese. 4 carbs a bowl
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Your basic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese and bread with the option of adding your choice of meat
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Eatery
Big Mood image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR SALAD$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
GOOD MOOD BOWL$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
MAC SIDE$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
More about Big Mood
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
10 Wings$15.00
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse image

 

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

5110 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$18.90
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, margherita pepperoni, spicy honey drizzle
Giancarlo's Burger$26.90
10oz certified angus prime steak burger, aged white cheddar cheese, dry aged bacon, crispy onion strings, house steak sauce, french fries
Meatball Gabriela$12.90
mamma’s homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, crostini, crispy parsley
More about Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

French Fries

Steak Bowls

Steak Subs

Shawarma

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston