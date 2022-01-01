Buffalo Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Buffalo
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
235 South Elmwood, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$29.00
Garlicky shrimp, cheddar grits, blistered tomatoes, salsa Verde, B.A.B.S Andouille
|SHORT RIBS
|$39.00
Red wine braised short ribs over local root vegetable hash, and seasonal vegetables
|ALL THE DIPS
|$16.00
Homemade hummus, bruschetta & roasted pepper feta dip, served with naan & sweet potato flatbread
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
|$19.99
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders and sirloin beef cubes served with creamy dill sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki Melt
|$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
3860 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Gyro Bowl
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Bowl
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Falafel
|$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$11.75
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Towne Restaurant
186 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Popular items
|Chicken Pasta Orzo (SP)
|$11.95
with mushrooms and lemon sauce.
|Chx Alfredo (DN)
|$16.95
Fettuccini, cream and Broccoli. Served with a salad
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.50
Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate fill a chocolate cookie crust and are topped with chocolate, caramel Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and decadent peanut butter drizzle
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Popular items
|Souvlaki Salad
|$8.75
(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita
|Lebanese Spinach Pie
|$3.99
(V) Spinach, Onions & Spices
|$ Gabriella's Grape Leaves (6)
|$4.50
(GF) Stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, and parsley