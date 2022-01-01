Chicken salad in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Deep South Taco
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Chicken Avocado Salad$14.00
Craisins, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar with Chicken Salad Small$8.40
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
Chicken Salad Sub Whole$9.60
Greek with Chicken Salad Large$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
More about Mister Pizza
Chicken Souvlaki Salad image

 

Vasilis Express

1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$11.00
Marinated chicken grilled to perfection on top of our Greek Salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side
More about Vasilis Express
Item pic

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Apple Salad$13.95
Spring Mix, Sliced Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, tossed in our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Chicken Salad$6.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
Chicken Finger Salad$7.29
Chopped chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato in a deep fried tortilla bowl served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad (large)$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
Chicken Finger Salad (large)$12.99
lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chicken fingers.
Chicken Breast Salad (small)$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
More about Abbott Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

617 Main street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.99
More about Souvlaki Fast
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$15.99
Chicken fingers served over mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, grated Romano and croutons.
Chicken Cutlet Salad$17.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomato, cucumber and sliced strip steak or sliced chicken cutlet.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan Chicken Salad$14.99
Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Parmesan Chicken, House Ranch.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, oniion, tomato, cucumbers and cheddar cheese with fried chicken and your choice of dressing
More about The Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread
Large Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$4.99
Homemade chicken salad with diced grilled chicken, celery, and red onion.
More about Joe's Deli
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Chicken Salad$17.59
Mixed greens, sauteed sesame grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried rice noodles, cabbage. Served with a Thai peanut dressing.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.99
Romaine, tossed with our garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
house made chicken salad, dried cranberries, diced apples, sliced almonds, cheddar cheese and mixed greens in flour tortilla
More about Joe's Deli
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.00
pulled chicken, grapes, red onion, almonds, celery, mayo, lettuce, tomato, multigrain
More about Swan Street Diner
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, fresh pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
South Western Chicken Salad$13.99
Golden fried chicken strips on crisp lettuce with Pico de Gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips. Served with BBQ-ranch vinaigrette on the side.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders, with Greek salad, and dill sauce.
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad$15.99
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.
More about Mythos
Consumer pic

 

The Salty Chefs

111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Mustard Chicken Salad$12.00
Chunks of marinated grilled chicken breast blended with our homemade maple mustard dressing, fresh Niagara grapes and celery. Served over your choice of greens or baby spinach and topped with spiced caramelized walnuts.
More about The Salty Chefs
Item pic

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Apple Salad$13.95
Spring Mix, Sliced Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, tossed in our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
All white meat, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, and lettuce on a croissant.
More about My Tomato Pie
Pubski Pub image

 

Pubski Pub

2437 William St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$12.49
More about Pubski Pub
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Deep South Taco

