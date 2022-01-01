Chicken salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken salad
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$16.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$14.00
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$14.00
Craisins, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Caesar with Chicken Salad Small
|$8.40
Romaine, Grated Cheese and Croutons. (Anchovies on request)
|Chicken Salad Sub Whole
|$9.60
|Greek with Chicken Salad Large
|$9.95
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Whole Greek Olives and Greek Dressing. (Onions Optional)
Vasilis Express
1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$11.00
Marinated chicken grilled to perfection on top of our Greek Salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|Chicken Apple Salad
|$13.95
Spring Mix, Sliced Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, tossed in our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Mexican Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$7.29
Chopped chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato in a deep fried tortilla bowl served with a side of salsa and sour cream
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chicken Breast Salad (large)
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
|Chicken Finger Salad (large)
|$12.99
lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chicken fingers.
|Chicken Breast Salad (small)
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, green olives, mozzarella, croutons, chicken.
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$15.99
Chicken fingers served over mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, grated Romano and croutons.
|Chicken Cutlet Salad
|$17.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomato, cucumber and sliced strip steak or sliced chicken cutlet.
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Parmesan Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Parmesan Chicken, House Ranch.
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, oniion, tomato, cucumbers and cheddar cheese with fried chicken and your choice of dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.00
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
|Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Salad
|$4.99
Homemade chicken salad with diced grilled chicken, celery, and red onion.
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$17.59
Mixed greens, sauteed sesame grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried rice noodles, cabbage. Served with a Thai peanut dressing.
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.99
Romaine, tossed with our garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
house made chicken salad, dried cranberries, diced apples, sliced almonds, cheddar cheese and mixed greens in flour tortilla
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
pulled chicken, grapes, red onion, almonds, celery, mayo, lettuce, tomato, multigrain
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, fresh pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled tenderloin chicken, tomatoes, colby cheese, onions and banana peppers.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|South Western Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Golden fried chicken strips on crisp lettuce with Pico de Gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips. Served with BBQ-ranch vinaigrette on the side.
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders, with Greek salad, and dill sauce.
|Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$15.99
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.
The Salty Chefs
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo
|Maple Mustard Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chunks of marinated grilled chicken breast blended with our homemade maple mustard dressing, fresh Niagara grapes and celery. Served over your choice of greens or baby spinach and topped with spiced caramelized walnuts.
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chicken Apple Salad
|$13.95
Spring Mix, Sliced Apples, Candied Walnuts, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, tossed in our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
All white meat, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, and lettuce on a croissant.
