Jamestown restaurants you'll love
Jamestown's top cuisines
Must-try Jamestown restaurants
More about Gametime Sports Bar & Grill
Gametime Sports Bar & Grill
850 Foote Ave., Jamestown
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Melt
|$12.00
Provolone Cheese
|Quesadilla
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
|Honey BBQ Chicken Melt
|$11.00
Honey BBQ, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese
More about Shawbucks
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Shawbucks
212 West 2nd Street, Jamestown
|Popular items
|Pizza Rolls
|$7.00
Pepperoni and Cheese filled Pastry, served with Marinara
|Friday Night Fish Fry
|$16.00
Fridays only. Served with coleslaw and french fries
|Loaded Steak Fries
|$9.00
Fries seasoned with garlic then smothered with melted cheese and bacon
More about Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge
Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge
12 East 4th Street, Jamestown
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$4.50
The glory that is melted cheese snuggled in a fresh baked roll from Tilaro's Bakery. Great on it's own, but also dances well with our tomato soup.
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$5.00
A smooth long shot of espresso + our coconut cream and soy milk blend poured over ice. Like it hot? Order the Cocopresso.
|Southwest (Burrito, Bowl, or Salad)
|$8.00
Our Southwest is a hearty blend of rice, our hot bean mix, spinach, house made salsa, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and topped with Frank's Red Hot. Enjoy it as a burrito(fresh or grilled), bowl, or salad. Gluten free as a salad or bowl. Vegan without cheese and sour cream.
More about Jamestown Brewing Co.
Jamestown Brewing Co.
119 W. 3rd St., Jamestown