Jamestown restaurants you'll love

Go
Jamestown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jamestown

Jamestown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Jamestown restaurants

Gametime Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Gametime Sports Bar & Grill

850 Foote Ave., Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Rib Melt$12.00
Provolone Cheese
Quesadilla
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
Honey BBQ Chicken Melt$11.00
Honey BBQ, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese
More about Gametime Sports Bar & Grill
Shawbucks image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Shawbucks

212 West 2nd Street, Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Rolls$7.00
Pepperoni and Cheese filled Pastry, served with Marinara
Friday Night Fish Fry$16.00
Fridays only. Served with coleslaw and french fries
Loaded Steak Fries$9.00
Fries seasoned with garlic then smothered with melted cheese and bacon
More about Shawbucks
Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge image

 

Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge

12 East 4th Street, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$4.50
The glory that is melted cheese snuggled in a fresh baked roll from Tilaro's Bakery. Great on it's own, but also dances well with our tomato soup.
Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
A smooth long shot of espresso + our coconut cream and soy milk blend poured over ice. Like it hot? Order the Cocopresso.
Southwest (Burrito, Bowl, or Salad)$8.00
Our Southwest is a hearty blend of rice, our hot bean mix, spinach, house made salsa, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and topped with Frank's Red Hot. Enjoy it as a burrito(fresh or grilled), bowl, or salad. Gluten free as a salad or bowl. Vegan without cheese and sour cream.
More about Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge
Jamestown Brewing Co. image

 

Jamestown Brewing Co.

119 W. 3rd St., Jamestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jamestown Brewing Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jamestown

Quesadillas

Map

More near Jamestown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fredonia

No reviews yet

Angola

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston