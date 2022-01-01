Meadville restaurants you'll love
Lucantino's Trattoria
321 Arch St Ste 103, Meadville
|Popular items
|Spicy Italian
|$8.95
|Italian Panini
|$8.95
|Meatball
|$7.95
SANDWICHES
Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro
1043 Park Ave, Meadville
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad / Whole
|$7.59
Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
|The Californian
|$7.99
A salad of baby greens, roasted tomatoes, corn and bean salsa, quinoa, cucumbers and avocado. Suggested with sun dried tomato vinaigrette
|Meadville Classic / Whole
|$7.99
Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoky Martins BBQ-Meadville
1206 Park Ave, Meadville
|Popular items
|The Pig Pen (Pulled Pork Nachos)
|$11.20
A party in your mouth! Loaded with Pulled Pork and your choice of toppings! (Smoked Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapeno, and Banana Pepper Rings)
|10 Smoked Chicken Wings
|$12.09
Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$11.20
Topped with butter and your choice: Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken. Loaded with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Minced Jalapeno and BBQ Sauce