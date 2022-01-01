Meadville restaurants you'll love

Go
Meadville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Meadville

Meadville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Meadville restaurants

Lucantino's Trattoria image

 

Lucantino's Trattoria

321 Arch St Ste 103, Meadville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Italian$8.95
Italian Panini$8.95
Meatball$7.95
More about Lucantino's Trattoria
Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro

1043 Park Ave, Meadville

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad / Whole$7.59
Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
The Californian$7.99
A salad of baby greens, roasted tomatoes, corn and bean salsa, quinoa, cucumbers and avocado. Suggested with sun dried tomato vinaigrette
Meadville Classic / Whole$7.99
Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet
More about Pampered Palate Bakery Cafe Bistro
Smoky Martins BBQ-Meadville image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoky Martins BBQ-Meadville

1206 Park Ave, Meadville

Avg 4.7 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Pig Pen (Pulled Pork Nachos)$11.20
A party in your mouth! Loaded with Pulled Pork and your choice of toppings! (Smoked Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapeno, and Banana Pepper Rings)
10 Smoked Chicken Wings$12.09
Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.
Loaded Baked Potato$11.20
Topped with butter and your choice: Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken. Loaded with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Minced Jalapeno and BBQ Sauce
More about Smoky Martins BBQ-Meadville
Mannino Italian Garden image

PIZZA

Mannino Italian Garden

283 Chestnut Street, Meadville

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mannino Italian Garden
Hunter's Inn image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hunter's Inn

25584 State Hwy 27, Meadville

Avg 4.6 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hunter's Inn
Map

More near Meadville to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Franklin

No reviews yet

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston