CUPPA JOES COFFEE ROASTERS LLC

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.00

COLD BREW COFFEE 12oz

$3.00

HONDURAS WHOLE BEAN MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

HONDURAS GROUND MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

HONDURAS WHOLE BEAN DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

HONDURAS GROUND DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALAN WHOLE BEAN MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALAN GROUIND MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALAN WHOLE BEAN DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALAN GROUND DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA WHOLE BEAN MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12 OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA GROUND MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA WHOLE BEAN DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA GROUND DARK ROAST COFFEE 12 OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA WHOLE BEAN MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA GROUND MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA WHOLE BEAN DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA GROUND DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA WHOLE BEAN MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA GROUND MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA WHOLE BEAN DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA GROUND DARK ROAST COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

NITRO COLD BREW COFFEE 12OZ

$4.00

COLD BREW COFFEE INFUSED WITH FODD GRADE NITROGEN TO CREATE A SWEET CREAMY COLD DRINK

WATER BOTTLED 16OZ

$1.00

BOTTLED SPRING WATER

Drinks

LOTUS PLANT BASED ENERGY DRINKS 20OZ

L.IFE'S A BEACH

$5.00

CONTAINS WHITE LOTUS PLANT ENERGY FORTIFIED WITH AMMINO ACIDS AND B VITAMINS, ALSO CONTAINS BLOOD ORANGE SYRUP MANGO SYRUP AND WHITE PEACH SYRUP, FILTERED WATER OR CLUB SODA.

UPPER LEFT SUNSET

$5.00

CONTAINS WHITE LOTUS PLANT BASED ENERGY FORTIFIED WITH AMMINO ACIDS AND B VITAMINS, POMEGRANATE SYRUP, COCONUT SYRUP AND BLOOD ORANGE SYRUP AND SUNNY D. ALSO CONTAINS FILTERED WATER OR CLUB SODA.

PEACHY BERRY

$5.00

CONTAINS WHITE LOTUS PLANT ENERGY FORTIFIED WITH AMMINO ACCIDS AND B VITAMINS. CONTAINS SYRAWBERRY SYRUP AND WHIT PEACH SYRUP. ALSO CONTAINS FILTERED WATER OR CLUB SODA

MANGO COLADA

$5.00

CONTAINS WHITE LOTUS PLANT BASED ENERGY FORTIFIED WITH AMMINO ACIDS AND B VITAMINS. ALSO CONTAINS MANGO SYRUP PINEAPPLE SYRUP AND COCONUT SYRUP, FILTERED WATER OR CLUB SODA.

GREEN APPLE

$5.00

BLUE RAZZ

$5.00

BLACKBERRY BREEZE

$5.00

CONTAINS WHITE LOTUS PLANT BASED ENERGY FORTIFIED WITH AMMINO ACIDS AND B VITAMINS. ALSO INCLUDES BLACKBERRY SYRUP, BLUE RASPBERRY SYRUP, FILTERED WATER OR CLUB SODA.

WATERMELON MIST

$5.00

CONTAINS WHITE LOTUS PLANT BASED ENERGY FORTIFIED WITH AMINO ACIDS AND B VITAMINS. CONTAINS MONIN WATERMELON SYRUP AND EITHER FILTERED WATER OR CLUB SODA.

POWERUP 1 OZ

$1.00

1 OZ POWERUP EQUALS 80MG OF CAFFEINE

MISC. FLAVORED LOTUS PLANT ENERGY DRINK

$5.00

LOTUS PLANT ENERGY DRINK FLAVORED WITH MONIN FRUIT SYRUPS, CLUB SODA OR WATER

ROASTED COFFEE

HONDURAS MEDIUM ROAST WHOLE BEAN 12 OZ

HONDURAS MEDIUM ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

HONDURAS MEDIUM ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

HONDURAS DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

HONDURAS DARK ROAST GROUND 12OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALAN MEDIUM ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12 OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALA MEDIUM ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12 OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALA DARK ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

GUATEMALA DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN 12 OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA MEDIUM ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA MEDIUM ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COSTA RICA DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA MEDIUM ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA MEDIUM ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA DARK ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

ETHIOPIA DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA MEDIUM ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA MEDIUM ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA DARK ROAST GROUND COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

COLOMBIA DARK ROAST WHOLE BEAN COFFEE 12OZ

$12.00

BOTTLED WATER 16OZ

$1.00

ITALIAN SODAS 12 OZ

BLACKBERRY ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

RASPBERRY ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

STRAWBERRY ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

BLOOD ORANGE ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

TANGERINE ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

MANDARIN ORANGE ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

CRANBERRY ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

DESERT PEAR ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00

DRAGONBERRY ITALIAN SODA 12OZ

$3.00