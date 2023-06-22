Lucantino's Trattoria 321 Arch Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
321 Arch St Ste 103, Meadville, PA 16335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ranz Bar & Grill - -10950 Liberty Street
No Reviews
10950 Liberty Street Meadville, PA 16335
View restaurant