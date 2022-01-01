Hunter's Inn imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Hunter's Inn

1,552 Reviews

$$

25584 State Hwy 27

Meadville, PA 16335

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.99

Crunchy fried shrimp glazed in a fiery sweet chili sauce with a balsamic glaze.

Bavarian Beer Pretzel

$5.99

Five jumbo pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and homemade dilly sauce.

Blooming Onion

$7.99

Colossal onion fried Golden brown served with homemade ranch.

Brew City Fries

$5.99

Beer battered fries served with aoili.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Homemade buffalo chicken dip served with pitas.

Cauliflower Bites

$5.99

Crispy bites tossed in your choice of sauce.

Cheddar Stuffed Pretzel

$4.49

Jumbo pretzel stuffed with cheddar cheese.

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Five fried provolone cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.99

Thick cut garlic bread topped with cheese served with marinara.

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Four pieces of thick cut Italian bread toasted and brushed with homemade butter and garlic sauce.

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$4.49

Bite size cubes of fried hot pepper cheese.

Jalapeno Stuffed Pretzel

$4.49

Jumbo pretzel stuffed with jalapeno cheese.

Jims Fresh Cut Fries

$4.99

Fresh Cut Fries.

Jumbo Onion Rings

$6.99

Jumbo onion rings served with Ranch.

Loaded Fresh Cut Fries

$6.99

Fresh cut fries loaded with chili, cheese, sour cream, onion, banana peppers, ranch and sour cream.

Mac 'n' Cheese Bites

$5.99

Ten bite sized pieces.

Pizza Logs

$5.99

Four pizza logs served with ranch or marinara.

Sidewinder Fries

$7.99

Loaded with sour cream bacon, mozzarella cheese and sweet chili sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Served with Cinnamon & Sugar or Aoili.

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Criss Cross Cut seasoned Fries

Zucchini Fry

$4.99

Batted and seasoned with parm cheese served with ranch or marinara.

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99Out of stock

Pickle Chips

$5.99

8pc Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Logs *BUFFALO* w/ranch

$8.99

Tator Keg 6pc

$7.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Boneless Bite Salad

$11.99

Crisp Salad Greens tossed with crispy boneless bites, cucumber, tomato, onions, cheese and topped with waffle fries croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Ask to have your boneless bites tossed in our homemade wing sauces.

Steak Salad

$15.99

Crisp salad greens tossed with cucumber, tomato, onions and cheese, then topped with steak, waffle fries and croutons, served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crisp salad greens tossed with cucumber, tomato, onions and cheese, then topped with Chicken, waffle fries and croutons, served with your choice of dressing

Hearty Cobb Salad

$11.99

Arcadian lettuce with ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato and avocado with choice of dressing

Steak Teriyaki Salad

$15.99

Angus reserve steak on a bed of mixed field greens, cheddar cheese and waffle fries, drizzled with teriyaki and honey mustard dressing. Topped waffle fries.

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken served on bed of mixed field greens, cheddar cheese and waffle fries, drizzled with teriyaki and honey mustard dressing. Topped waffle fries.

Orchard Salad

$10.99

Cranberries, apples, candied pecans, feta cheese and red onions on a bed of spinach with your choice of dressing.

Large Side Salad

$6.99

Crisp salad greens with cucumber, tomato, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Served with cheddar cheese, croutons and choice of dressing

Salmon BLT Salad

$15.99

Blackened Atlantic Salmon atop a fresh mix of spinach, hearty spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and crispy fried bacon crumbles. Served with Hot Bacon Dressing

Strawberry Chix Salad

$11.99

Wings 'n' Things

6 Wings

$8.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

12 Wings

$16.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

18 Wings

$24.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

24 Wings

$32.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

30 Wings

$40.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

36 Wings

$48.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

BITES Meal

$9.99

Hand Breaded chicken tenderloin bites tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Jim's fresh cut fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Steaming hot chicken planks served with Jim's fresh cut fres and your choice of dipping sauce

Boneless Wings

$7.99

Four JUMBO hand breaded chicken tenderlions deep fried and served with your choice of our famous wing sauces.

Carrots

$0.99

Celery

$0.99

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.99

4oz Ranch

$0.99

Sandwiches

Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy. On a toasted brioche bun topped with aioli, avocado, applewood bacon adn spring mix. Served with Jim's fresh cut fries.

Avocado Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken on a brioche bun topped with aioli, avocado, applewood bacon and spring mix.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.58

1/2 pound of hand pressed beef, grilled to perfection with cheese, served on a toasted bun with fries.

Beef 'n' Cheddar

$9.99

Melt in your mouth shredded beef topped with aged cheddar cheese sauce and Jim's fresh cut fries.

Black Bean

$9.99

Vegetarian black bean burger made to order. Served with fresh cut fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Choice of Grilled or Chrispy Chicken with buffalo and ranch or blue cheese, served on a toasted bun with jims fresh cut fries.

Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound of hand pressed beef, grilled to perfection with cheese, served on a toasted bun with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy! Served with Jim's fresh cut fries.

Fish Hoagie

$10.99

Icelandic's white flaky cod, lightly dipped in a pub-style batter with jim's fresh cut fries.

Hamburger

$8.99

1/2 pound of hand pressed beef, served on a toasted bun with Jim's fresh cut fries.

Hot Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, Hard salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese all toasted and served with Jim's fresh cut fries

Mushswiss burger

$13.99

1/2 pound burger smothered with swiss cheese and mushrooms, served on a toasted bun with fries.

Pot Roast Melt

$11.99

Melt in your mouth beef topped with sauteed mushrooms, creamy swiss cheese and a hint of horsey sauce.

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound of ground steak served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and onion straws. Served with fresh cut fries.

Smashed Sausage Burger

$11.99

Steak Hoagie

$12.99

Angus Reserve steak grilled with peppers and onions on a toasted bun dripping with provolone cheese served with Jim's fresh cut fries.

Sweet Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hand breaded chicken, deep fried, topped with tangy honey mustard and sweet pickle slaw. Served with fresh cut fries.

Teriyaki Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound hand pressed beef served with crispy onion straws, provolone cheese, and our secret sauce. Served with fresh cut fries.

Vegan Burger

$10.99

It's just plants! This burger is served to order and tastes like the real deal served with fresh cut fries.

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.99Out of stock

Rueben

$10.49Out of stock

Dinners

Cod Dinner

$13.99

Fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown, served with choice of potato and coleslaw

Cod Sandwich

$11.99

Fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown, and served on a toasted bun with choice of potato and coleslaw

Salmon Dinner

$16.99

Atlantic salmon blackened and seared to perfection, served with two sides.

Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Lean and delicious! Two grilled chicken breasts served with choice of two sides.

6oz Steak Dinner

$11.99

Rice Bowl

$9.99

Fish And Shrimp Combo

$13.99Out of stock

Half Chicken w/carrots

$16.99Out of stock

Pot Roast Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Pizza

16" Two Topping

$12.99

16" Unlimited

$16.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.99

Young Bucks

Kids Mac

$4.99

Served with choice of side.

Kids Mini Burgers

$4.99

Served with choice of side.

Kid's 3 Wing Basket

$4.99

Served with choice of side.

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$4.99

Desserts

Fried Dough

$4.99

Apple Pie Logs

$5.99

Sides/Misc

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.99

4oz Ranch

$0.99

Celery

$0.99

Carrots

$0.99

4oz Side Sauce

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Xtra Pita

$2.00

2oz Ranch

$0.50

Dottie's Sauce

$9.99

Homestyle Mac

$4.99Out of stock

**WING NIGHT** IN HOUSE ONLY

6 Wings WING NIGHT

$6.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

12 Wings WING NIGHT

$12.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

18 Wings WING NIGHT

$18.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

24 Wings WING NIGHT

$24.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

30 Wings WING NIGHT

$30.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

36 Wings WING NIGHT

$36.00

Our Famous Jumbo Wings tossed in your sauce of choice

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25584 State Hwy 27, Meadville, PA 16335

Directions

Gallery
Hunter's Inn image

Map
