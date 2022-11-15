Luminary Distilling 8270 Peach Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Campfire
Gem City Mule
Hula Mula

Moscow Mules

All served with BrewErie ginger beer!
Gem City Mule

Gem City Mule

$9.00

Gem City Vodka, Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer

Apple Mule

Apple Mule

$9.00

Gem City Vodka, Apple Pie Moonshine, Cinnamon, Ginger Beer

Italian Stallion Mule

$9.50

Gem City Vodka, Limoncello, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer

Newsies Mule

$10.00

Coffee Liqueur, Vanilla Infused Gem City Vodka, Orange Juice, Ginger Beer

Cranberry Apple Mule

$10.00

Gem City Vodka, Apple Pie Moonshine, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Peach Basil Mule

Peach Basil Mule

$10.00

Peach Moonshine, Basil, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer

Cherry Remix Mule

$9.50

Limoncello, Cherry Pie Moonshine, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer

She's My Cherry Lime Mule

She's My Cherry Lime Mule

$9.50

Gem City Vodka, Cherry Pie Moonshine, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Summit Gin Mule (Buck Mule)

$9.50

Summit Dry Gin or High Back Gin, Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer

Flat Cap Whiskey Mule

$10.50

Flat Cap Whiskey (Rye or Wheat), Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer

Hula Mula

Hula Mula

$9.50

Gem City Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Creme, Ginger Beer

Velvety Fran

$10.00

Vanilla Infused Gem City Vodka, Apple Pie Moonshine, Ginger Beer

Spicy Cilantro

$10.00

Jalapeno Infused Gem City Vodka, Lime, Cilantro, Ginger Beer

Cranberry Mint Mule

$10.00

Gem City Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer

814 Mule

$9.00

814 Agave, Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger Beer

Blueberry Mule

$10.00

Northeaster mule

$10.00

Pomegranate

$9.50

Campfire

$10.50

Cranberry Whiskey

$10.50

Martinis

Traditional Martini

$10.00

Your choice of Gem City Vodka from Wheat or Wine, Summit Dry Gin, or High Back Gin, House Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice

Lemon Kevin Drop Martini

Lemon Kevin Drop Martini

$10.00

Gem City Vodka, Limoncello, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice

Mochatini

Mochatini

$10.00

Coffee Liqueur, Gem City Vodka, Iced Coffee, Chocolate Syrup

Concord Cosmo

$9.50

Gem City Wine Vodka, Concord Grape Juice, Lime Juice

Kramer Kosmo

$9.50

Gem City Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice

Marty McFly

$9.50

Gem City Vodka, Limoncello, Pomegranate Juice, Triple Sec Syrup

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Gin, House Honey Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice

Dirty Pickle Martini

$9.50

Summit Dry Gin, Dill Pickle Juice, House Vermouth

Lumirita

Lumirita

$9.50

814 Agave, Lime Juice, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Triple Sec Syrup. Multiple options available.

Pumpkin Roll Martini

$9.50

Candy Apple Martini

$9.50

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$11.50

Flat Cap Whiskey (Rye or Wheat), Muddled Orange, Bitters, Sugar, Luxardo Cherry

Manhattan

$11.50

Flat Cap Whiskey, Bitters, House Vermouth, Luxardo Cherry

Apple Pie on Ice

Apple Pie on Ice

$8.00

Apple Pie Moonshine, Cinnamon

Peach Street

$8.50

Peach Moonshine, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice

White Russian

$8.50

Gem City Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Half and half

Vanilla Rootbeer

$7.50

Vanilla Infused Gem City Vodka, Brewerie Rootbeer, Cherry

Vodka Mixer

$5.50

Gin Mixer

$6.50

Whiskey / Rum Mixer

$6.50

Red Delicous

$8.50

Apple Pie Moonshine, Flat Cap Whiskey, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer

PI Magnum

$8.50

Peach Moonshine, Limoncello, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer

Misery on the Bay

$8.50

Gem City Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice, Swedish Fish Garnish

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Gem City Vodka or Jalapeno-infused Gem City Vodka, House-made Bloody Mary Mix. Plentiful assorted garnishes

Luminary Long Island

$9.50

Gem City Vodka, Just Rum, 814 Agave, Summit Gin, Triple Sec Syrup, House Sours, Coke

Smash Club

$9.00

Flat Cap Whiskey (Rye or Wheat), Apple Pie Moonshine, Cinnamon

Gim'lit'

$9.00

Summit Dry Gin, Limoncello, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice

Maple Syrup Whiskey

$11.00

Flat Cap Whiskey (Rye or Wheat), Maple Syrup, Lemon Juice

Rum Punch

$8.50

Just Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Grenadine Syrup

814 Sunrise

$8.50

814 Agave, Orange Juice, Grenadine Syrup

Slushie Special

$8.50

Beach 6

$8.50

Sweater Weather

$9.50

Coffee Old-Fashioned

$11.50

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Pumkpin Spice Lebowski

$8.50

Fall Long Island

$9.50

Orchard Slipper

$8.50

Apple Cider Manhattan

$11.50

Bottles

Gem City Wheat Vodka

Gem City Wheat Vodka

Our vodka fermented from locally sourced wheat, distilled three times and carbon filtered. Remarkably smooth. 80 Proof

Gem City Wine Vodka

Gem City Wine Vodka

Our "other" vodka is fermented from locally sourced wine, distilled three times and carbon filtered. Remarkably smooth. 80 Proof

Apple Pie Moonshine

Apple Pie Moonshine

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with local cider, cinnamon, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. A bestseller!

Limoncello

Limoncello

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with real lemon zest and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 60 Proof

Cherry Pie Moonshine

Cherry Pie Moonshine

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with cherry juice, real cherries, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 50 Proof

Coffee Liqueur

Coffee Liqueur

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with Tipsy Bean Cold Brew Coffee, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 40 Proof

High Back Citrus Gin

High Back Citrus Gin

Our locally sourced wine base is distilled through botanicals to produce a gin with subtle juniper and smooth citrus. 80 Proof

Summit Dry Gin

Summit Dry Gin

Our locally sourced wine base is distilled through botanicals to produce an impossibly smooth dry gin. 80 Proof

Peach Moonshine

Peach Moonshine

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain is infused with peaches and re-distilled. Potent, yet delicious! 75 Proof

Flat Cap Rye Whiskey

Flat Cap Rye Whiskey

Fermented from locally sourced rye and twice distilled. Aged in oak for a warm color and a smooth finish. 80 Proof

Flat Cap Wheat Whiskey

Flat Cap Wheat Whiskey

Fermented from locally sourced wheat and twice distilled. Aged in oak for a warm color and a smooth finish. 80 Proof

Southpaw Smoked Barley Malt

Southpaw Smoked Barley Malt

$56.00
Tangelocello

Tangelocello

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with real tangerines and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 60 Proof

Ten 08

Ten 08

$33.00

Part wheat mash, part rye mash, all delicious. Twice distilled for smoothness, it's as close to moonshine as you can get. 100.8 Proof

Lighthouse Reserve Brandy

Lighthouse Reserve Brandy

$58.00
814 Agave

814 Agave

$38.00
Just Rum

Just Rum

Sidecar Box

$44.00

Canned Cocktails

Single Can Blind Tiger

$6.00
4 Pack Blind Tiger

4 Pack Blind Tiger

$20.00

Single Can Moscow Mule

4 Pack Moscow Mule

Clothes

T shirt short sleeve small - xx large

$18.00

T shirt long sleeve small - xx large

$20.00

Baseball shirt

$20.00

Tank top

$22.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Hat

Hat

$20.00

Glassware and Barware

Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$6.00
Rocks Glass

Rocks Glass

$10.00
Brandy Glass

Brandy Glass

$12.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$13.00
Copper Mule Mug

Copper Mule Mug

$20.00

Light bulb empty

$10.00

Lightbulb Mug Filled

$17.50

Fuhrman's Coffee To Go Tumbler + Coffee

$8.00

Magnet

$5.00
Mule Mug Ornaments

Mule Mug Ornaments

$10.00

This awesome little ornament is perfect for a Christmas tree, as well as a one-of-a-kind shot glass. It's approximately 1 inch tall, and holds a little more than an ounce of liquid.

Bar Mat - Luminary Distilling

Bar Mat - Luminary Distilling

$25.00

Perfect bar mat for your man-cave / she-shed bar at home!

Tea

Cast Iron Teapot

$34.99

1oz Hop Leaf Tin

$5.99

3.5oz Farmhouse Citra Tin

$19.99

6oz Gem City Gunpowder Green Tin

$19.99

4oz Barrel Aged Irish Breakfast Tin

$24.99

Mule Team Memberships

New Membership

$80.00

Renewal Membership With New Mug

$75.00

Renewal Membership Only

$65.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast w/ Fruit

Avocado Toast w/ Fruit

$12.00
Cinnamon French Toast w/ Fruit

Cinnamon French Toast w/ Fruit

$14.00
Chorizo Breakfast Skillet w/ Fruit

Chorizo Breakfast Skillet w/ Fruit

$12.00
Prime Rib Omelette w/ Potatoes

Prime Rib Omelette w/ Potatoes

$18.00
Cannoli Brunch

Cannoli Brunch

$7.00
Roasted Potatoes Side

Roasted Potatoes Side

$4.00

Bacon side

$4.00
Fruit Salad Side

Fruit Salad Side

$3.00
House Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Simple Eggs and Bacon w/ Potatoes

$7.50

Breakfast Pizza

$13.50

Toast Slice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We feature hand crafted spirits, delicious food, and an awesome atmosphere! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8270 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509

Directions

Gallery
Luminary Distilling image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

