Erie bars & lounges you'll love

John Russell Brewing Co.
7520 Peach St, Erie
Popular items
Homemade Stout Pretzel
$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Cordon Bleu Boli
$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
Popular items
Olde World Soft Pretzels
$10.00
Served with housemade beer cheese
Firecracker Shrimp
$14.00
Flash fried shrimp, sriracha & sesame seed aioli
Dubliner Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese
$14.00
White cheddar cheese, cavatappi pasta,
seasoned bread crumbs
U Pick 6 Tap House
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE
Popular items
Anniversary
$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
Turkey Avocado
$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Steak & Avocado Salad
$13.99
freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
Popular items
Pub Club
$12.99
toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Homemade Stout Pretzel
$7.99
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Margherita Pizza
$11.99
crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Luminary Distilling
8270 Peach Street, Erie
Popular items
Pretzel Pub Burger
$13.21
Pepperoni Balls
$8.02
Pretzel Melt
$9.43
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza
$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Turkey Avocado
$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Classic Burger
$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun