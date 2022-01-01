Erie bars & lounges you'll love

Toast
  Erie
  Erie
  • /
  • Bars & Lounges

Must-try bars & lounges in Erie

John Russell Brewing Co. image

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Cordon Bleu Boli$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Olde World Soft Pretzels$10.00
Served with housemade beer cheese
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Flash fried shrimp, sriracha & sesame seed aioli
Dubliner Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese$14.00
White cheddar cheese, cavatappi pasta,
seasoned bread crumbs
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
U Pick 6 Tap House image

 

U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Anniversary$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
Turkey Avocado$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Steak & Avocado Salad$13.99
freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Club$12.99
toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.99
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Margherita Pizza$11.99
crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Luminary Distilling image

 

Luminary Distilling

8270 Peach Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Pub Burger$13.21
Pepperoni Balls$8.02
Pretzel Melt$9.43
More about Luminary Distilling
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Turkey Avocado$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Classic Burger$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Erie

Pretzels

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Quesadillas

Steak Salad

Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

