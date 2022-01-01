Chicken sandwiches in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Crispy chicken breast
topped with your choice of
cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion and mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.09
Grilled chicken breast
topped with your choice of
cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion and mayo.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
Fresh chicken salad with sliced
grapes and celery topped with
provolone cheese & lettuce.
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Brioche bun, breaded chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickles, sriracha aioli, served with French fries
More about Underdog BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Underdog BBQ
3040 West Lake Road, Erie
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00