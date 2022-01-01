Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Erie

Erie restaurants
  • Erie
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Erie restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Crispy chicken breast
topped with your choice of
cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.09
Grilled chicken breast
topped with your choice of
cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion and mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
Fresh chicken salad with sliced
grapes and celery topped with
provolone cheese & lettuce.
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Brioche bun, breaded chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickles, sriracha aioli, served with French fries
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
Underdog BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Underdog BBQ

3040 West Lake Road, Erie

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Underdog BBQ
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about Panos Restaurant

