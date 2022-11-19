Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

809 east 38th street

Erie, PA 16508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Chicken Wings
Chicken Quesadillas

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00
Basket Of Onion Rings

Basket Of Onion Rings

$7.00
Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00
Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.00
Chicken Teriyaki Potstickers

Chicken Teriyaki Potstickers

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Pretzel Basket

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Pizza Logs

$8.00
Quesadillas Cheese

Quesadillas Cheese

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00
Steak Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas

$13.00
Taco Meat Quesadillas

Taco Meat Quesadillas

$9.00
Veggie Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadillas

$9.00

Fried Jalapenos

$7.00

Poutine Fries

$9.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+

Chili

$4.00+
French Onion

French Onion

$4.00+

Soup & Salad

$9.00+

Soup and Sandwich Combo

$9.00+

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Bacon Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Chicken Fry Salad

$12.00

Cornerstone Cobb Salad

$14.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$9.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Wraps

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Steak Wrap

$13.00
Turkey Bacon Wrap

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Tender Melt

$12.00
Classic Club

Classic Club

$12.00

Filet Croissant

$13.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Ham & Swiss Pretzel Melt

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Melt

$9.00

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Pot Roast Melt

$12.00
Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Southern Smoke

$10.00

Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Rachel

$11.00

Burgers

Bacon Boys Burrger

$15.00

Bacon Mac Burger

$14.00

Blazing Burger

$14.00
Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Pittsburgher

$14.00

The Cornerstone Burger

$12.00
Western Burger

Western Burger

$14.00

Tacos

Sheesh Jermaine

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Tacos

$10.00

Baskets

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.50
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Dinners

Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese

Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n’ Cheese

$15.00

Chicken & Biscuits

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$13.50

Cornerstone Ribeye

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$13.50

Loaded Mashed Potato Bowl

$12.00

Pot Roast Dinner

$15.00

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

Spaghetti

$10.00

Strip Steak Mac & Cheese

$17.00
Tomahawk Pork Chop Dinner

Tomahawk Pork Chop Dinner

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50Out of stock

Kids Mac ‘n’ Cheese

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Pizza

$6.50

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Baby Baked Potatoes

$3.00

Carrots/Celery

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Chix

$4.50

Extra Steak

$6.00
Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Mac ‘n’ Cheese

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Pizza Boat

$4.00

Pub Fries

$3.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

809 east 38th street, Erie, PA 16508

Directions

Gallery
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sticks & Bricks - Grandview
orange starNo Reviews
1301 East Grandview Blvd Erie, PA 16504
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Panos' Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1504 W 38th St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe - 1624 W. 38th Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1624 W. 38th Street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
Firestone's
orange star5.0 • 5
4823 Peach Street Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
John Russell Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
7520 Peach St Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston