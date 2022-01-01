Erie American restaurants you'll love

John Russell Brewing Co. image

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Cordon Bleu Boli$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
Main Street Cakery Cafe image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit$4.59
A cup of country sausage gravy served
with one of our homemade biscuits.
Cheeseburger$9.99
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce,
tomato and onion
Tender Melt$9.29
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack
cheese, ranch, bacon on
italian bread
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Chicken Wings$16.00
Chicken Quesadillas$10.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Club$12.99
toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.99
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Margherita Pizza$11.99
crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Firestone's image

 

Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly Tacos$13.00
Green Chili Mac & Cheese$10.00
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
More about Firestone's
The Cork 1794 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Fresh
Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Reddy Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz. Patties, Housemade Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
Wedge$12.00
1/4 Head of Iceburg Lettuce, Peppered Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing, Chives
More about The Cork 1794
Sticks & Bricks image

 

Sticks & Bricks

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara
Crazy Fries$7.00
Crinkle cut, sweet potato, tater tots and waffle fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces. Ranch, Hot Honey, Angry Sauce, Sriracha Ranch or Sweet Chili. Add pulled pork or buffalo chicken tenders $3
Antipasto$10.00
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
More about Sticks & Bricks
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Turkey Avocado$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Classic Burger$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
The Brewerie at Union Station image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$9.99
Corn tortillas topped with grilled buffalo chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack & bleu cheese crumbles.
BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese$14.99
Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.
Union Burger$9.99
A classic half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato & onions.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station

