Erie American restaurants you'll love

More about John Russell Brewing Co.
John Russell Brewing Co.
7520 Peach St, Erie
|Popular items
|Homemade Stout Pretzel
|$7.29
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
|Cordon Bleu Boli
|$12.49
diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Popular items
|Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
|$4.59
A cup of country sausage gravy served
with one of our homemade biscuits.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce,
tomato and onion
|Tender Melt
|$9.29
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack
cheese, ranch, bacon on
italian bread
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$10.00
More about U Pick 6 Public House
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Popular items
|Pub Club
|$12.99
toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
|Homemade Stout Pretzel
|$7.99
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.99
crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Firestone's
Firestone's
4823 Peach Street, Erie
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$13.00
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
More about The Cork 1794
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Popular items
|Spicy Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Fresh
Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
|Reddy Burger
|$14.00
Two 4 oz. Patties, Housemade Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
|Wedge
|$12.00
1/4 Head of Iceburg Lettuce, Peppered Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing, Chives
More about Sticks & Bricks
Sticks & Bricks
1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Fried Garlic knots with butter and garlic. Comes with a side of Marinara. 6 pack comes with 1 Marinara, 12 pack comes with 2 Marinara, 20 pack comes with 3 Marinara
|Crazy Fries
|$7.00
Crinkle cut, sweet potato, tater tots and waffle fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces. Ranch, Hot Honey, Angry Sauce, Sriracha Ranch or Sweet Chili. Add pulled pork or buffalo chicken tenders $3
|Antipasto
|$10.00
Chopped Iceberg, diced mozzarella and provolone, salami, pepperoni, cappicola, pepperchini, green and black olives, roasted red peppers, shredded parmesan and Italian dressing
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
|Turkey Avocado
|$12.99
smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
|Classic Burger
|$10.99
half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 W 14th St, Erie
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Corn tortillas topped with grilled buffalo chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack & bleu cheese crumbles.
|BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.
|Union Burger
|$9.99
A classic half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato & onions.