Quesadillas in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve quesadillas
John Russell Brewing Co.
7520 Peach St, Erie
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce & melted cheddar jack cheese in a soft tomato tortilla topped with scallions; served with sour cream & salsa
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$10.00
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 W 14th St, Erie
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.99
Grilled peppers & onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla, with cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add chicken or pulled pork.