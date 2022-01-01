Quesadillas in Erie

Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve quesadillas

John Russell Brewing Co. image

 

John Russell Brewing Co.

7520 Peach St, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce & melted cheddar jack cheese in a soft tomato tortilla topped with scallions; served with sour cream & salsa
More about John Russell Brewing Co.
Chicken Quesadillas image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadillas$10.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Luckys Mexican Food image

 

Luckys Mexican Food

1719 Parade Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(1) Quesadillas$3.00
More about Luckys Mexican Food
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$7.99
Grilled peppers & onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla, with cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add chicken or pulled pork.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
El Amigo Mexican Grill image

 

El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Meat Quesadillas$10.00
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill

