American
McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe 1624 W. 38th Street
162 Reviews
$$
1624 W. 38th Street
Erie, PA 16508
Appetizers
Cajun Wings
$12.35
Cheddar Fries
$9.55
Cheddar Tots
$9.55
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.35+
Chicken Wings
$12.35
Chili Fries
$10.95
Chili Tots
$10.95
Fried Pepper Jack Cubes
$8.99
Greek Fries
$10.95
Greek Tots
$10.95
Jalapeño Poppers
$8.75
Jumbo Pretzel
$12.95
Mini Tacos (12)
$9.55
Pepperoni Balls
$10.25
Pizza Logs (5)
$10.85
Potato Skins
$10.95
Pretzel Fries
$9.35
Pretzel Logs
$9.25
Provolone Sticks (5)
$8.50
Shrimp Cocktail
$10.95
Shrimp Jammers (6)
$11.95
Steak Quesadilla
$9.35+
Vegetable Basket
$13.75
Basket Orders
Burgers
Children's Menu
Dinners
French Bread Subs
Seafood
Grilled Melts
Hot Sandwiches
Italian Dinners
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
$14.95
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
$14.95
Chicken Alfredo
$14.95
Chicken Bruschetta
$14.95
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
$14.50
Goulash
$13.50
Cheese Ravioli
$14.50
Meat Ravioli
$14.50
Lasagna
$14.25
Mushroom Ravioli
$14.50
Shrimp Alfredo
$14.95
Shrimp Bruschetta
$14.95
Spaghetti
$12.75
Steak Alfredo
$19.49
Stuffed Rigatoni Bake
$14.50
Veal Parmesan
$14.50
Mini Subs
Mini Chicken Tender Sub
$12.25
Mini Combination Sub
$12.25
Mini Combination With Pepperoni
$12.25
Mini Ham & Cheese Sub
$12.25
Mini Meatball Sub
$12.25
Mini Ox Roast Sub
$12.25
Mini Pepperoni & Cheese Sub
$12.25
Mini Philly Sub
$12.25
Mini Pizza Sub
$12.25
Mini Prime Rib Sub
$12.99
Mini Sausage Sub
$12.25
Mini Steak Sub
$12.25
Mini Taco Sub
$12.25
Mini Tuna Sub
$12.25
Mini Turkey Bacon Sub
$12.25
Mini Vegetarian Sub
$12.25
Misc Sides
1 Meatball
$1.65
2 Slices Bacon
$1.75
Add Greek Sauce
$1.50
Add Mushrooms
$1.55
Applesauce
$1.75
Baked Potato
$2.50
Cheddar On French Fries
$0.99
Cheese On Side Salad
$0.85
Coleslaw
$2.50
Cottage Cheese
$2.50
Dry Bleu
$1.10
Ex Large Dressing
$1.00
Ex Small Dressing
$0.55
Extra Chicken
$4.50
Gravy On French Fries
$1.10
Macaroni Salad
$3.95
Mashed Potato
$3.50
Potato Salad
$3.95
Roll
$0.45
Side Cheddar
$1.10
Side Gravy
$0.99
Side Mac Cheese
$3.50
Side Vegetable
$1.99
Sour Cream
$0.75
Sub Romaine
$1.35
Sub Romaine
$0.85
Oakwood Classics
BBQ Ribs
$14.95
Beef Tips
$13.75
Cabbage Rolls
$14.25
Chicken & Biscuits
$14.25
City Chicken
$13.50
Fried Half Chicken
$14.25
Grilled Pork Chops
$14.25
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
$14.25
Pierogis & Kielbasa
$14.25
Pot Roast
$14.25
Smothered Chicken
$14.25
Stir Fry
Stuffed Chicken Breast
$14.25
Stuffed Pepper
$14.25
Stuffed Pork Chop
$14.25
Swiss Steak
$13.50
Reuben Sandwiches
Salads
Antipasto
$12.95
Black and Bleu Salad
$14.99
Breaded Chicken Tender Salad
$13.99
Cajun Steak Salad
$13.99
Chicken Caesar Salad
$13.75
Chicken Garden Salad
$13.75
Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad
$13.75
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Salad
$13.75
Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.75
Marinated Steak Salad
$13.99
Steak Salad
$13.99
Taco Salad
$13.25
Tossed Salad
$3.99+
Chef Salad
$13.75
Side Caesar Salad
$4.85
Sandwiches
BLT
$6.75
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$9.50
Chicken Fillet
$7.50
Chicken Fillet BLT
$8.85
Chicken Salad Croissant
$11.75
Cold Ham and Cheese
$5.99
Cold Turkey
$5.99
Corned Beef on Rye
$9.75
Greek Dog
$6.50
Grilled Cheese
$4.50
Grilled Cheese
$4.50
Grilled Cheese Bacon
$6.25
Grilled Cheese Ham
$6.25
Hot Dog 'n' Sauerkrat
$5.75
Hot Dog 1/4 Pound
$4.95
Perch Sandwich
$8.95
Tuna Salad
$5.95
White Fish Fillet
$7.35
Side Offerings
Specialty Sandwiches
BIG BLT
$11.85
Broiled Cajun Fish Sandwich
$13.50
Filet Croissant Sandwich
$13.50
Grille Cajun Chicken Sandwich
$7.65
Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$7.85
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.65
Gyro Sandwich
$10.95
Jumbo Fish Sandwich
$13.50
Kielbasa Sandwich
$6.75
Oakwood Deluxe Sandwich
$12.75
Oakwood Melt
$7.75
Ox Roast Sandwich Sandwich
$7.75
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.25
Sausage Melt Sandwich
$7.75
Screamin' Oak Sandwich
$10.35
Yuengling Fish Sandwich
$13.50
Steaks
2 Liters
Appetizers
Banquet Pricing
12.95 Per Person
$12.95
13.95 Per Person
$13.95
14.95 Per Person
$14.95
15.95 Per Person
$15.95
16.95 Per Person
$16.95
8.95 Per Child
$8.95
Breakfast Per Person
$9.50
Victorian Princess Public Menu (Dinner)
$15.50
Victorian Princess Lunch
$12.00
Victorian Princess Dinner Child
$7.75
Victorian Princess Child Lunch
$6.00
Victorian Princess Band
$9.00
Victorian Princess Private
$21.50
Victorian Princess Private 1
$16.50
Wedding Edinboro
$14.75
Victorian Private
$17.25
Curtze Catering
$18.50
Cup Chili Per Person
$3.00
Halloween
$10.00
Croissant Trays
Delivery Fee
Desserts
Dinners
Barbecue Ribs Per Person
$5.75
Beef Tips Over Noodles
$135.00
Cabbage Rolls
$4.75
Chicken & Biscuits
$130.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu Per Person
$6.50
Chicken Parmesan Per Person
$4.50
City Chicken Per Person
$5.50
Cod Filet Per Person
$4.95
Italian Swiss Steak Per Person
$5.75
Meatloaf Per Person
$4.00
Roast Beef Per Person
$4.50
Roasted Barbecue Chicken Per Person
$6.00
Roasted Chicken Per Person
$5.75
Smothered Chicken Per Person
$4.95
Stuffed Chicken Breast Per Person
$5.75
Stuffed Peppers Per Person
$3.50
Stuffed Pork Chop Per Person
$5.50
Swiss Steak Per Person
$5.75
Turkey Roll Ups (15-20)
$65.00
Veal Parmesan Per Person
$4.50
Labor Employee Charge
Pastas
Beef Or Cheese Ravioli (20)
$60.00
Beef Or Cheese Ravioli (40)
$115.00
Lasagna Half Pan
$50.00
Lasagna Large Pan
$95.00
Macaroni & Cheese Large
$50.00
Macaroni & Cheese Small
$28.00
Mushroom Ravioli (20)
$70.00
Mushroom Ravioli (40)
$135.00
Rigatoni (15)
$20.00
Rigatoni(30)
$38.00
Rigatoni(40)
$50.00
Spaghetti (15)
$20.00
Spaghetti (30)
$38.00
Spaghetti (40)
$50.00
Stuffed Rigatoni Bake (10)
$27.95
Stuffed Rigatoni Bake (20)
$49.95
Stuffed Shells Full Pan
$70.00
Proteins
Room Charge
Salads
Sides
Applesauce (15-25)
$15.00
Baked Potato Per Perosn
$1.75
Coleslaw (15-25)
$25.00
Cottage Cheese (15)
$30.00
Garlic Fried Potatoes Large
$75.00
Garlic Fried Potatoes Medium
$40.00
Garlic Fried Potatoes Small
$23.00
Mashed Poatatoes Small
$23.00
Mashed Potatoes Large
$75.00
Mashed Potatoes Medium
$40.00
Scalloped Potatoes Large
$75.00
Scalloped Potatoes Medium
$40.00
Scalloped Potatoes Small
$23.00
Vegetable (15)
$15.00
Sub Trays
Wraps Trays
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1624 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508
Gallery
