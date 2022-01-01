McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe imageView gallery
American

McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe 1624 W. 38th Street

162 Reviews

$$

1624 W. 38th Street

Erie, PA 16508

Order Again

Appetizers

Cajun Wings

$12.35

Cheddar Fries

$9.55

Cheddar Tots

$9.55

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.35+

Chicken Wings

$12.35

Chili Fries

$10.95

Chili Tots

$10.95

Fried Pepper Jack Cubes

$8.99

Greek Fries

$10.95

Greek Tots

$10.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.75

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.95

Mini Tacos (12)

$9.55

Pepperoni Balls

$10.25

Pizza Logs (5)

$10.85

Potato Skins

$10.95

Pretzel Fries

$9.35

Pretzel Logs

$9.25

Provolone Sticks (5)

$8.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Shrimp Jammers (6)

$11.95

Steak Quesadilla

$9.35+

Vegetable Basket

$13.75

Basket Orders

Angus Sliders Basket

$11.85

Chicken Nuggets Basket (10 Nuggets)

$11.75

Chicken Strips (4) Basket

$12.99

Fish Nuggets Basket (8 Nuggets)

$12.25

Greek Sliders Basket

$12.95

Shrimp Basket

$11.95

Burgers

1/2lb Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.25

1/2lb Burger

$8.50

1/2lb Cheese Burger

$8.85

6oz Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.55

6oz Burger

$6.95

6oz Cheese Burger

$7.15

6oz Turkey Burger

$6.85

6oz Turkey Cheese Burger

$7.15

Children's Menu

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.55

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.55

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.55

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.55

Kids Hamburger

$7.55

Kids Hot Dog

$7.55

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.55

Kids Meatloaf

$7.55

Kids Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.55

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.55

Kids Meat Ravioli

$7.55

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.55

Club Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Club

$11.65

Ham Egg Club

$11.65

Turkey Bacon Club

$11.65

Turkey Ham Club

$11.65

Dinners

1/2 Pound Ground Round

$13.75

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.65

Grilled Cajun Chicken Dinner

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.75

Liver Dinner

$13.75

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.75

French Bread Subs

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.95

Combination Sub

$10.85

Combination With Pepperoni

$11.85

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.85

Meatball Sub

$10.85

Ox Roast Sub

$10.85

Pepperoni & Cheese Sub

$10.85

Philly Sub

$10.85

Pizza Sub

$10.85

Sausage Sub

$10.85

Steak Sub

$10.85

Taco Sub

$10.85

Tuna Sub

$10.85

Turkey Bacon Sub

$10.85

Vegetarian Sub

$10.25

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$14.55+

Fresh Lake Erie Perch

$22.50

Fried Haddock

$14.55

Fried Shrimp

$13.95

Parmesan Crusted Haddock

$15.75

Grilled Melts

Bacon Melt

$11.99

Black and Bleu Melt

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Melt

$11.99

Chicken Tender Melt

$11.99

Combo Melt

$11.99

Corned Beef Melt

$11.99

Philly Melt

$11.99

Tuna Fish Melt

$11.99

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Veal Parmesan Melt

$11.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.75

Hot Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.25

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.75

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.75

Italian Dinners

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Chicken Bruschetta

$14.95

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.50

Goulash

$13.50

Cheese Ravioli

$14.50

Meat Ravioli

$14.50

Lasagna

$14.25

Mushroom Ravioli

$14.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

Shrimp Bruschetta

$14.95

Spaghetti

$12.75

Steak Alfredo

$19.49

Stuffed Rigatoni Bake

$14.50

Veal Parmesan

$14.50

Mini Subs

Mini Chicken Tender Sub

$12.25

Mini Combination Sub

$12.25

Mini Combination With Pepperoni

$12.25

Mini Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.25

Mini Meatball Sub

$12.25

Mini Ox Roast Sub

$12.25

Mini Pepperoni & Cheese Sub

$12.25

Mini Philly Sub

$12.25

Mini Pizza Sub

$12.25

Mini Prime Rib Sub

$12.99

Mini Sausage Sub

$12.25

Mini Steak Sub

$12.25

Mini Taco Sub

$12.25

Mini Tuna Sub

$12.25

Mini Turkey Bacon Sub

$12.25

Mini Vegetarian Sub

$12.25

Misc Sides

1 Meatball

$1.65

2 Slices Bacon

$1.75

Add Greek Sauce

$1.50

Add Mushrooms

$1.55

Applesauce

$1.75

Baked Potato

$2.50

Cheddar On French Fries

$0.99

Cheese On Side Salad

$0.85

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Dry Bleu

$1.10

Ex Large Dressing

$1.00

Ex Small Dressing

$0.55

Extra Chicken

$4.50

Gravy On French Fries

$1.10

Macaroni Salad

$3.95

Mashed Potato

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Roll

$0.45

Side Cheddar

$1.10

Side Gravy

$0.99

Side Mac Cheese

$3.50

Side Vegetable

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sub Romaine

$1.35

Sub Romaine

$0.85

Oakwood Classics

BBQ Ribs

$14.95

Beef Tips

$13.75

Cabbage Rolls

$14.25

Chicken & Biscuits

$14.25

City Chicken

$13.50

Fried Half Chicken

$14.25

Grilled Pork Chops

$14.25

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$14.25

Pierogis & Kielbasa

$14.25

Pot Roast

$14.25

Smothered Chicken

$14.25

Stir Fry

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$14.25

Stuffed Pepper

$14.25

Stuffed Pork Chop

$14.25

Swiss Steak

$13.50

Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Half Pizza

$6.95

Large Pizza

$11.75

Reuben Pizza

$13.95

Reuben Sandwiches

Platter

$13.75+

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Salads

Antipasto

$12.95

Black and Bleu Salad

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Cajun Steak Salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.75

Chicken Garden Salad

$13.75

Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.75

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Salad

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.75

Marinated Steak Salad

$13.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$13.25

Tossed Salad

$3.99+

Chef Salad

$13.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.85

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.75

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.50

Chicken Fillet

$7.50

Chicken Fillet BLT

$8.85

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.75

Cold Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Cold Turkey

$5.99

Corned Beef on Rye

$9.75

Greek Dog

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Bacon

$6.25

Grilled Cheese Ham

$6.25

Hot Dog 'n' Sauerkrat

$5.75

Hot Dog 1/4 Pound

$4.95

Perch Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna Salad

$5.95

White Fish Fillet

$7.35

Side Offerings

Fried Green Beans

$3.95+

French Fries

$3.95+

Fried Cauliflower

$3.95+

Fried Mushrooms

$3.95+

Fried Zucchini

$3.95+

Onion Rings

$3.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95+

Tater Tots

$3.95+

Home Fries

$3.95+

Specialty Sandwiches

BIG BLT

$11.85

Broiled Cajun Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Filet Croissant Sandwich

$13.50

Grille Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.65

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.85

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.65

Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Jumbo Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Kielbasa Sandwich

$6.75

Oakwood Deluxe Sandwich

$12.75

Oakwood Melt

$7.75

Ox Roast Sandwich Sandwich

$7.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.25

Sausage Melt Sandwich

$7.75

Screamin' Oak Sandwich

$10.35

Yuengling Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Steaks

10oz Marinated Strip Steak

$18.50

10oz Strip Steak

$18.50

8oz Bistro Filet Steak

$19.99

Cajun Sirloin

$18.25

Filet Medallions

$16.99

Sirloin Tips

$15.50

Marinated Sirloin Tips

$15.50

Soups

Bowl Soup

$6.85

Cup Soup

$4.60

Quart Soup

$12.99

Beer

Beer

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$1.85+

Coors Light

$1.85+

Yuengling

$1.90+

Killian's Irish Red

$1.95+

Seasonal Draft

$2.25+

Liquor

Christian Brothers

$4.50

Ginger Brandy

$4.50

Beefeater

$5.25

Hendricks

$5.95

Tangeray

$5.25

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Meyers

$4.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.95

Amaretto

$4.25

Baileys

$4.75

Drambuie

$3.95

Jezynowka

$3.95

Kahlua

$4.75

Sambuca

$4.75

Schnapps

$3.95

Cutty Sark

$5.25

Dewars

$5.50

J&B

$5.25

Johnny Walker Black

$6.95

Johnny Walker Red

$5.25

Don Julio

$7.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Patron

$7.95

Absolut

$4.75

Absolut Citron/Lime

$4.75

Faber Flavored

$4.25

Grey Goose

$5.95

Ketle One

$5.95

Meyers

$4.75

Pinnacle Flavored

$4.25

Skyy

$4.75

Stoli

$4.95

Titos

$4.95

American Honey

$4.75

Basil Hayden’s

$7.25

Black Velvet

$3.95

Black Velvet Caramel

$4.00

Bulleit

$6.75

Canadian Club

$4.25

Crown Apple

$5.25

Crown Royal

$5.25

Fireball

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jameson

$4.95

Jameson Black Barrel

$5.25

Jameson Cold Brew

$5.25

Jim Beam

$4.25

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.25

Knobb Creek

$5.75

Makers Mark

$5.75

Old Camp

$4.25

Screwball

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Seagrams VO

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Tullamore Dew

$4.75

Well

$3.95

Well Vodka

$3.95

Well Gin

$3.95

Well Rum

$3.95

Well Tequila

$3.95

Well Whiskey

$3.95

Mixed Drinks

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Kahlua & Cream

$4.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.75

Manhattan

Margarita

$5.75

Martini

Red Bull Top Shelf

$6.25

Red Bull Wells

$4.95

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$5.50

Pitchers Beer

Bud Light PIT

$8.95

Coors Light PIT

$8.95

Killians PIT

$9.95

Seasonal PIT

$11.75

Yuengling PIT

$8.95

NA Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$1.75

Wine

Wine Regular

$5.99

2 Liters

2 Liter Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.25

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$3.25

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.25

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Appetizers

Baked Pretzels Large

$50.00

Baked Pretzels Small

$30.00

Chicken Finger Large

$50.00

Chicken Fingers Small

$30.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$0.85

Jalapeno Poppers Large

$33.00

Jalapeno Poppers Small

$20.00

Meat & Cheese Tray

$75.00

Pizza Logs Large

$35.00

Pizza Logs Small

$22.00

Potato Skins Large

$35.00

Potato Skins Small

$22.00

Banquet Pricing

12.95 Per Person

$12.95

13.95 Per Person

$13.95

14.95 Per Person

$14.95

15.95 Per Person

$15.95

16.95 Per Person

$16.95

8.95 Per Child

$8.95

Breakfast Per Person

$9.50

Victorian Princess Public Menu (Dinner)

$15.50

Victorian Princess Lunch

$12.00

Victorian Princess Dinner Child

$7.75

Victorian Princess Child Lunch

$6.00

Victorian Princess Band

$9.00

Victorian Princess Private

$21.50

Victorian Princess Private 1

$16.50

Wedding Edinboro

$14.75

Victorian Private

$17.25

Curtze Catering

$18.50

Cup Chili Per Person

$3.00

Halloween

$10.00

Croissant Trays

Chicken Salad

$45.00

Egg Salad

$45.00

Ham And Cheese

$45.00

Ham Salad

$45.00

Tuna Salad

$45.00

Turkey And Swiss

$45.00

Delivery Fee

Delivery 7.50

$7.50

Deliver 15.00

$15.00

Desserts

Cookie

$1.00

Brownie

$1.00

Dinners

Barbecue Ribs Per Person

$5.75

Beef Tips Over Noodles

$135.00

Cabbage Rolls

$4.75

Chicken & Biscuits

$130.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Per Person

$6.50

Chicken Parmesan Per Person

$4.50

City Chicken Per Person

$5.50

Cod Filet Per Person

$4.95

Italian Swiss Steak Per Person

$5.75

Meatloaf Per Person

$4.00

Roast Beef Per Person

$4.50

Roasted Barbecue Chicken Per Person

$6.00

Roasted Chicken Per Person

$5.75

Smothered Chicken Per Person

$4.95

Stuffed Chicken Breast Per Person

$5.75

Stuffed Peppers Per Person

$3.50

Stuffed Pork Chop Per Person

$5.50

Swiss Steak Per Person

$5.75

Turkey Roll Ups (15-20)

$65.00

Veal Parmesan Per Person

$4.50

Labor Employee Charge

Labor Per Hour

$9.00

Labor Per Hour Wedding

$10.00

Pastas

Beef Or Cheese Ravioli (20)

$60.00

Beef Or Cheese Ravioli (40)

$115.00

Lasagna Half Pan

$50.00

Lasagna Large Pan

$95.00

Macaroni & Cheese Large

$50.00

Macaroni & Cheese Small

$28.00

Mushroom Ravioli (20)

$70.00

Mushroom Ravioli (40)

$135.00

Rigatoni (15)

$20.00

Rigatoni(30)

$38.00

Rigatoni(40)

$50.00

Spaghetti (15)

$20.00

Spaghetti (30)

$38.00

Spaghetti (40)

$50.00

Stuffed Rigatoni Bake (10)

$27.95

Stuffed Rigatoni Bake (20)

$49.95

Stuffed Shells Full Pan

$70.00

Proteins

Barbeque Ham (15)

$45.00

Barbeque Ham (30)

$85.00

Italian Sausage (20)

$40.00

Italian Sausage (40)

$75.00

Meatballs

$0.95

Pulled Chicken (15)

$50.00

Pulled Chicken (30)

$95.00

Pulled Pork (15)

$45.00

Pulled Pork (30)

$85.00

Room Charge

Room Maintenance

$15.00

Room Maintenance

$20.00

Salads

Antipasto (20)

$65.00

Caesar (20)

$80.00

Chef (20)

$65.00

Cobb (20)

$60.00

Grilled Chicken (20)

$65.00

Grilled Steak (20)

$80.00

Taco Sala (20)

$65.00

Tossed (20)

$45.00

Sides

Applesauce (15-25)

$15.00

Baked Potato Per Perosn

$1.75

Coleslaw (15-25)

$25.00

Cottage Cheese (15)

$30.00

Garlic Fried Potatoes Large

$75.00

Garlic Fried Potatoes Medium

$40.00

Garlic Fried Potatoes Small

$23.00

Mashed Poatatoes Small

$23.00

Mashed Potatoes Large

$75.00

Mashed Potatoes Medium

$40.00

Scalloped Potatoes Large

$75.00

Scalloped Potatoes Medium

$40.00

Scalloped Potatoes Small

$23.00

Vegetable (15)

$15.00

Sub Trays

Combination

$30.00

Ham & Cheese

$30.00

Tuna

$30.00

Chicken Salad

$30.00

Roast Beef

$30.00

Turkey Ham

$30.00

Wraps Trays

Combination (20)

$38.00

Combination (30)

$55.00

Turkey Bacon (20)

$38.00

Turkey Bacon (30)

$55.00

Ham & Cheese (20)

$38.00

Ham & Cheese (30)

$55.00

Tuna (20)

$38.00

Tuna (30)

$55.00

Chicken Salad (20)

$38.00

Chicken Salad (30)

$55.00

Roast Beef (20)

$38.00

Roast Beef (30)

$55.00

Turkey Ham (20)

$38.00

Turkey Ham (30)

$55.00

Saturday Dinner Specials

Beef Tips and Noodles

$14.25

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.25

Bar Snacks

Cashews

$1.25

Chips

$0.75

Peanuts

$0.95

ST PATRICKS DAY

HAM AND CABBAGE

$12.50

CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

$12.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1624 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508

Directions

Gallery
McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe image

Search similar restaurants

