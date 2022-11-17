Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Firestone's

5 Reviews

4823 Peach Street

Erie, PA 16509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Gordon's Smash Burger
Pepperoni Pizza

Starters

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$15.50

A selection of cured meat and sausage, and cheeses paired with Greek olives, pickled red onions, ground mustard sauce, baguette toast.

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$10.50

Green Chile Creme Sauce, Parmesan Cheese Crumbs.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Changes daily.

Handhelds

Chimi Steak Sandwich

Chimi Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Sirloin, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Greens, Manchego Cheese, Chimichurri Mayo, Toasted Baguette

Gordon's Smash Burger

Gordon's Smash Burger

$11.00

1/3lb Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib of Beef, Carmelized Onions, Black Pepper Cooper's Cheese, Toasted Pretzel Roll, Dijon-Mayo

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$13.25

Smoke-Roasted Pork Belly, Citrus Pickled Red Onions, Baby Greens, Herb Creme, Cotija Cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Crispy fried Chicken Breast, Spicy-Sweet Glaze, Pickle Slaw, Toasted Brioche Roll

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Shrimp Banh Mi

$14.50

Sesame-ginger marinated shrimp crispy onions, carrot & cucumber slaw, cilantro, spicy mayo, toasted French roll

Pizza

Burrata & Arugula Pizza

Burrata & Arugula Pizza

$12.50

Burrata cheese & Fresh Mozzarella, Chimichurri, Shaved Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic

Diablo & Shroom Pizza

Diablo & Shroom Pizza

$12.50

Gordon's Smoked Ghost Pepper & Cheddar Sausage, Fire-Roasted Shrooms, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Burrata Cheese

Fire Roasted Mushroom Pizza

Fire Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$12.00

Fire-Roasted Mushrooms, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Truffle Oil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone & Asiago Cheese, Pepperoni

Spinach Ricotta Pizza

Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$12.50

Spinachm, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Basil Oil

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$11.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone & Asiago Cheese

Pickle Pizza

$12.50

Garlic creme sauce, dill pickles, pistachio mortadella, cheese blend, fresh dill, garlic oil

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Taste the Experience

Location

4823 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509

Directions

Gallery
Firestone's image
Banner pic
Firestone's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Panos' Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1504 W 38th St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe - 1624 W. 38th Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1624 W. 38th Street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
John Russell Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
7520 Peach St Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
809 east 38th street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
Sticks & Bricks - Grandview
orange starNo Reviews
1301 East Grandview Blvd Erie, PA 16504
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston