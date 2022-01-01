Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Erie

Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve cheesecake

U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheesecake$10.99
a traditional red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, vanilla cheese cake, a chocolate cookie crust, and whipped cream dollops
More about U Pick 6 Public House
Firestone's image

 

Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake$12.50
More about Firestone's
The Cork 1794 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New York Cheesecake With Blueberry Lemon Zest$9.00
More about The Cork 1794
Item pic

 

Sticks & Bricks

1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cotton Candy Cheesecake$4.00
NY Cheesecake Plain$3.85
Apple Carmel Cheesecake$4.00
More about Sticks & Bricks
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$3.99
Deluxe Cheesecake$5.50
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
U Pick 6 Harbor House image

 

U Pick 6 Harbor House

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake$6.99
a smooth vanilla cheesecake marbled with orange & baked a top a vanilla graham crust. topped w/ a orange glaze
More about U Pick 6 Harbor House
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Deep Fried Raspberry Cheesecake$6.99
Three crispy, fried tortilla shells filled with raspberry cheesecake. Topped with a sweet berry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
El Amigo Mexican Grill image

 

El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimi Cheesecake$6.00
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

2767 W 12TH ST, ERIE

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Turtle Cheesecake$6.00
Fried Cheesecake$6.00
More about SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

