Cheesecake in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve cheesecake
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$10.99
a traditional red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, vanilla cheese cake, a chocolate cookie crust, and whipped cream dollops
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|New York Cheesecake With Blueberry Lemon Zest
|$9.00
Sticks & Bricks
1301 East Grandview Blvd, Erie
|Cotton Candy Cheesecake
|$4.00
|NY Cheesecake Plain
|$3.85
|Apple Carmel Cheesecake
|$4.00
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Cheesecake
|$3.99
|Deluxe Cheesecake
|$5.50
U Pick 6 Harbor House
4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE
|Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake
|$6.99
a smooth vanilla cheesecake marbled with orange & baked a top a vanilla graham crust. topped w/ a orange glaze
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|Deep Fried Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.99
Three crispy, fried tortilla shells filled with raspberry cheesecake. Topped with a sweet berry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.