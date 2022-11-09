Calamaris Downtown

Main picView gallery

Starters

Small Calamari

$11.00

Fried calamari served with thai chili glaze or homemade marinara

Large Calamari

$16.00

Fried calamari served with thai chili glaze or homemade marinara

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Blended with spinach & served with fried pita

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Served with tortilla chips

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$10.00

Served with warm pita, carrots, celery & cucumber

Mixed Basket

$12.00

mozzarella sticks, zucchini planks, chicken tenders & pretzel (served with cheese sauce & ranch)

Nugs

$11.00

Tender white chicken fried crispy with choice of wing sauce, carrots, & celery (ranch or bleu cheese)

Pretzels

$10.00

Four deep fried pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce & horsey mustard.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Served with ranch, bbq sauce , or honey mustard

Southwest Dilla

$9.50

Quesadilla filled with cheddar, onion, tomato, corn & black bean. Topped with cheddar and scallions.

Southwest Chicken Dilla

$13.50

Quesadilla filled with blackened chicken, cheddar, tomato, onion, corn & black bean. Topped with cheddar and scallions.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in slightly spicy boom boom sauce. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Zucchini Planks

$10.50

Served with marinara or ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara or ranch dressing.

Meatballs

$10.00

Five homemade meatballs served in a homemade marinara with melted provolone, parmesan, pecorino & sliced dinner rolls.

Soups

Cup of the Day

$3.25

Served with crackers.

Cup of Chicken Tortilla

$3.25

Served with tortilla chips and crackers

Cup of Seafood Gumbo

$4.25

Served with crackers

Bowl of the Day

$4.25

Served with crackers

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla

$4.25

Served with tortilla chips and crackers

Bowl of Seafood Gumbo

$5.25

Served with crackers

Quart of the Day

$10.00

Served with crackers

Quart of Chicken Tortilla

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips and crackers

Quart of Seafood Gumbo

$12.00

Served with crackers

Mixed Greens

Boom Boom Cobb

$15.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, bacon, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & hard-boiled egg. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Boom Boom Grasshoper

$13.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, & crisp noodle strips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Boom Boom State Street

$15.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, dry bleu cheese, celery, carrots, red onion, tomato & jalapenos. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Turkey, ham, Swiss, tomato, cucumber & hard boiled egg. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Blackened chicken, tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.

Young Grasshoper with Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken topped with teriyaki glaze, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, & crisp noodle strips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, dry bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, & cucumber. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Double House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes and croutons.

Double Caesar Salad

$7.50

Tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$12.00

Blackened chicken, cheddar, corn, black bean, tomato, jalapeno, & tortilla chips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Nuts & Berries

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, dry bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, sliced almonds & craisins

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$14.00

Blackened salmon, tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.

State Street Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

State Street Steak Salad

$13.00

Grilled steak, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Blackened Steak Caesar

$13.00

Blackened steak, tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.

Steak Cobb Salad

$13.50

Grilled steak, bacon, hard boiled egg, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, & cucumber. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Blackened Salmon Cobb

$15.00

Focaccias

Roast Beef Foccacia

$13.00

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & sun dried tomato pesto mayo.

Turkey Foccacia

$13.00

Turkey, provolone, avocado, roasted red peppers, red onion, tomato, spinach, & sun dried tomato pesto mayo.

Veggie Foccacia

$11.00

Hummus, provolone, roasted red peppers, cucumber, avocado, banana peppers, red onion, tomato & spinach.

Western Club Foccacia

$13.00

Ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & sun dried tomato pesto mayo.

Zucchini Parmesan Foccacia

$11.00

Zucchini planks, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, banana peppers & red onion.

Grinders

Boom Boom Grinder

$13.00

Boom boom shrimp, provolone & creamy slaw

Cajun Shrimp Grinder

$13.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in dry cajun seasoning, collard greens & pepper jack

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$12.00

Chicken tenders, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & ranch

Cold Italian Combo

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce & tomato

Hot Italian Combo

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce & tomato.

French Dip

$13.00

Shaved Prime Rib dipped in au jus, provolone, onion & mushroom

Meatball Grinder

$11.00

Homemade marinara, provolone & parmesan

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved prime rib, provolone, cheese sauce, sautéed onions, green peppers & mushrooms.

Melts

Chicken Club Pita

$12.00

Homemade chicken salad, bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato

Cuban

$12.00

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, lettuce, caramelized onion, & horsey mustard on sourdough

Filet Croissant

$14.00

Tender filet medallions with provolone

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Bacon, provolone, American, cheddar & tomato on sourdough

Prime Rib Melt

$13.00

Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions & cheddar on sourdough

Turkey Rachel

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss & creamy slaw on sourdough

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Tuna salad with american on sourdough

Flatbreads

Pesto Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato & sun dried tomato pesto

Mediterranean

$11.00

Feta, mozzarella, tomato, spinach, red onion, banana pepper & garlic rub

Cajun Chicken

$12.00

Blackened Chicken, feta, cheddar, tomato, scallion & garlic rub

Italian

$11.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara

Bbq Pork

$12.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, red onion, red pepper, BBQ sauce & garlic rub

Feta Lover

$11.00

Feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato & garlic rub.

Wraps

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$12.00

Chicken tenders, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato & horsey mustard.

Big Slim

$11.00

Hummus, cucumber, pickle, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, avocado, red onion, tomato & lettuce

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce & mexi-mayo

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Red onion, tomato, lettuce & pickle

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.00

Red onion, tomato, lettuce & pickle

Boom Boom Asian Wrap

$13.00

Boom boom shrimp, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, crispy noodle stirps & lettuce.

Asian Wrap with Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

$12.00

Teriyaki glazed chicken, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, crisp noodle strips & lettuce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.

Build Your Own

Byo Burger

$12.00

Half pound angus burger cooked to desired temperature on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.

Byo Beyond Burger

$13.00

Vegetarian patty on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.

Byo Turkey Burger

$11.50

Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.

Byo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled chicken on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.

Byo Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened chicken bread on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents..

Byo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ Pulled pork on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.

Hot Tender Burger

$17.00

Wings

Wings

$14.00

10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Sides

Tater Tots

$2.25

Fries

$2.25

Onion Petals

$2.25

Collard Greens

$2.25

Redskin Smashed Potatoes

$2.25

redskin smashed potatoes topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Fresh Fruit

$2.25

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.25

Veg Du Jour

$2.25

Pasta with Marinara

$2.25

Side Salad

$2.25

Tomato, cucumber and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.

Side Caesar

$4.00

Tomato, black olive, parmesan, & crouton on a bed of romaine.

Side Loaded Tots

$3.75

Tater tots topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos & scallions.

Side Baked Pita

$1.75

Side Fried Pita

$1.75

Side Tort Chips

$1.75

Celery&Carrots

$3.25

Side Celery

$2.75

Side Carrots

$2.75

Side of Day

$2.25

Kids

Kid Pasta with Marinara

$6.50

Pasta with homemade marinara, parmesan and one meatball.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American cheese on white bread.

Kid Tenders

$6.50

with French Fries

Kid Hot Dog

$5.50

with tater tots.

Kid Pizza

$5.50

Mozzarella & Marinara

Desserts

Ooey Gooey

$5.95

Pb Pie

$3.95

Pecan Pie

$4.75

A La Mode

$1.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.95

NA Bevs

Bottle Water

$1.75

Can of Coke

$1.25

Can of Diet Coke

$1.25

Can of Sprite

$1.25

Can of Diet Sprite

$1.25

Can of Brisk

$1.25

Extra Condiments

2 oz Thai Chili

$0.50

2 oz marinara

$0.50

4 oz marinara

$1.00

4 oz ranch

$0.50

2 oz cheese sauce

$0.50

4 oz cheese sauce

$1.00

2 oz Horsey Mustard

$0.50

4 oz BBQ

$0.50

4 oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

4 oz Caesar

$0.50

4 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

4 oz Teriyake Vinaigrette

$0.50

4 oz Italian

$0.50

Italian Packets

$0.50

4 oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

4 oz French

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

2 ozTomato Pesto Mayo

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

2 oz Boom Boom Sauce

$0.75

Mayo Packets

$0.50

Mustard Packets

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

2 oz medium sauce

$0.75

2 oz hot sauce

$0.75

2 oz ghost pepper sauce

$0.75

2 oz carolina gold sauce

$0.75

Stella Bleu

$0.75

Fiery Sunset

$0.75

2 oz Mexi Mayo

$0.75

2 oz Teriyaki Glaze

$0.75

Lunch Entree

Soup & Sandwich

$9.00

Each day a different meat & cheese served on a brioche bun.

Pretzel Sandwich

$10.00

Ham & American on a Pretzel bun

Salad & Soup

$9.00

Double house salad with a bowl of the day or chicken tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.

Pizza Sub

$10.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara on a grinder.

Lunch Specials

Black & Bleu Salad

$14.00

Blackened filet tips, dry bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion & croutons. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Calzone

$12.00
