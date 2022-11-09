Calamaris Downtown
1317 State Street
Erie, PA 16501
Popular Items
Starters
Small Calamari
Fried calamari served with thai chili glaze or homemade marinara
Large Calamari
Fried calamari served with thai chili glaze or homemade marinara
Artichoke Dip
Blended with spinach & served with fried pita
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Served with warm pita, carrots, celery & cucumber
Mixed Basket
mozzarella sticks, zucchini planks, chicken tenders & pretzel (served with cheese sauce & ranch)
Nugs
Tender white chicken fried crispy with choice of wing sauce, carrots, & celery (ranch or bleu cheese)
Pretzels
Four deep fried pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce & horsey mustard.
Chicken Tenders
Served with ranch, bbq sauce , or honey mustard
Southwest Dilla
Quesadilla filled with cheddar, onion, tomato, corn & black bean. Topped with cheddar and scallions.
Southwest Chicken Dilla
Quesadilla filled with blackened chicken, cheddar, tomato, onion, corn & black bean. Topped with cheddar and scallions.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in slightly spicy boom boom sauce. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Zucchini Planks
Served with marinara or ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara or ranch dressing.
Meatballs
Five homemade meatballs served in a homemade marinara with melted provolone, parmesan, pecorino & sliced dinner rolls.
Soups
Cup of the Day
Served with crackers.
Cup of Chicken Tortilla
Served with tortilla chips and crackers
Cup of Seafood Gumbo
Served with crackers
Bowl of the Day
Served with crackers
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla
Served with tortilla chips and crackers
Bowl of Seafood Gumbo
Served with crackers
Quart of the Day
Served with crackers
Quart of Chicken Tortilla
Served with tortilla chips and crackers
Quart of Seafood Gumbo
Served with crackers
Mixed Greens
Boom Boom Cobb
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, bacon, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & hard-boiled egg. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Boom Boom Grasshoper
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, & crisp noodle strips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Boom Boom State Street
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, dry bleu cheese, celery, carrots, red onion, tomato & jalapenos. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, Swiss, tomato, cucumber & hard boiled egg. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Blackened Chicken Caesar
Blackened chicken, tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.
Young Grasshoper with Teriyaki Glazed Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with teriyaki glaze, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, & crisp noodle strips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, dry bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, & cucumber. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Double House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes and croutons.
Double Caesar Salad
Tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, cheddar, corn, black bean, tomato, jalapeno, & tortilla chips. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Nuts & Berries
Grilled Chicken, dry bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, sliced almonds & craisins
Blackened Salmon Caesar
Blackened salmon, tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.
State Street Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
State Street Steak Salad
Grilled steak, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Blackened Steak Caesar
Blackened steak, tomato, black, olive, crouton and shaved parmesan. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing.
Steak Cobb Salad
Grilled steak, bacon, hard boiled egg, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, & cucumber. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Blackened Salmon Cobb
Focaccias
Roast Beef Foccacia
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & sun dried tomato pesto mayo.
Turkey Foccacia
Turkey, provolone, avocado, roasted red peppers, red onion, tomato, spinach, & sun dried tomato pesto mayo.
Veggie Foccacia
Hummus, provolone, roasted red peppers, cucumber, avocado, banana peppers, red onion, tomato & spinach.
Western Club Foccacia
Ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & sun dried tomato pesto mayo.
Zucchini Parmesan Foccacia
Zucchini planks, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, banana peppers & red onion.
Grinders
Boom Boom Grinder
Boom boom shrimp, provolone & creamy slaw
Cajun Shrimp Grinder
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in dry cajun seasoning, collard greens & pepper jack
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
Chicken tenders, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & ranch
Cold Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce & tomato
Hot Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce & tomato.
French Dip
Shaved Prime Rib dipped in au jus, provolone, onion & mushroom
Meatball Grinder
Homemade marinara, provolone & parmesan
Cheesesteak
Shaved prime rib, provolone, cheese sauce, sautéed onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
Melts
Chicken Club Pita
Homemade chicken salad, bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato
Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, lettuce, caramelized onion, & horsey mustard on sourdough
Filet Croissant
Tender filet medallions with provolone
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Bacon, provolone, American, cheddar & tomato on sourdough
Prime Rib Melt
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions & cheddar on sourdough
Turkey Rachel
Turkey, Swiss & creamy slaw on sourdough
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with american on sourdough
Flatbreads
Pesto Chicken
Grilled Chicken, feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato & sun dried tomato pesto
Mediterranean
Feta, mozzarella, tomato, spinach, red onion, banana pepper & garlic rub
Cajun Chicken
Blackened Chicken, feta, cheddar, tomato, scallion & garlic rub
Italian
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara
Bbq Pork
Cheddar, mozzarella, red onion, red pepper, BBQ sauce & garlic rub
Feta Lover
Feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato & garlic rub.
Wraps
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Chicken tenders, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato & horsey mustard.
Big Slim
Hummus, cucumber, pickle, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, avocado, red onion, tomato & lettuce
Southwest Turkey Wrap
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce & mexi-mayo
Chicken Salad Wrap
Red onion, tomato, lettuce & pickle
Tuna Salad Wrap
Red onion, tomato, lettuce & pickle
Boom Boom Asian Wrap
Boom boom shrimp, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, crispy noodle stirps & lettuce.
Asian Wrap with Teriyaki Glazed Chicken
Teriyaki glazed chicken, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers, crisp noodle strips & lettuce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
Build Your Own
Byo Burger
Half pound angus burger cooked to desired temperature on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.
Byo Beyond Burger
Vegetarian patty on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.
Byo Turkey Burger
Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.
Byo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.
Byo Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken bread on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents..
Byo Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled pork on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.
Hot Tender Burger
Wings
Sides
Tater Tots
Fries
Onion Petals
Collard Greens
Redskin Smashed Potatoes
redskin smashed potatoes topped with shredded cheddar cheese
Fresh Fruit
Creamy Coleslaw
Veg Du Jour
Pasta with Marinara
Side Salad
Tomato, cucumber and croutons on a bed of mixed greens.
Side Caesar
Tomato, black olive, parmesan, & crouton on a bed of romaine.
Side Loaded Tots
Tater tots topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos & scallions.
Side Baked Pita
Side Fried Pita
Side Tort Chips
Celery&Carrots
Side Celery
Side Carrots
Side of Day
Kids
NA Bevs
Extra Condiments
2 oz Thai Chili
2 oz marinara
4 oz marinara
4 oz ranch
2 oz cheese sauce
4 oz cheese sauce
2 oz Horsey Mustard
4 oz BBQ
4 oz Honey Mustard
Sour Cream
Salsa
4 oz Caesar
4 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
4 oz Teriyake Vinaigrette
4 oz Italian
Italian Packets
4 oz Bleu Cheese
4 oz French
Oil & Vinegar
2 ozTomato Pesto Mayo
Au Jus
2 oz Boom Boom Sauce
Mayo Packets
Mustard Packets
Ketchup
1000 island
2 oz medium sauce
2 oz hot sauce
2 oz ghost pepper sauce
2 oz carolina gold sauce
Stella Bleu
Fiery Sunset
2 oz Mexi Mayo
2 oz Teriyaki Glaze
Lunch Entree
Soup & Sandwich
Each day a different meat & cheese served on a brioche bun.
Pretzel Sandwich
Ham & American on a Pretzel bun
Salad & Soup
Double house salad with a bowl of the day or chicken tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara on a grinder.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1317 State Street, Erie, PA 16501