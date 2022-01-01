Cake in Erie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main Street Cakery Cafe image

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Slice$3.29
Cake (slice)$3.29
U Pick 6 Public House image

 

U Pick 6 Public House

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston Cream Cake$10.99
a giant slice of layered yellow cake, custard, and chocolate topping; drizzled with chocolate syrup and a dollop of whipped cream
Firestone's image

 

Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Cake$12.25
Almond Cake$12.50
97d4dd0d-5fc8-45b7-bbab-e5e051ebcbdf image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Layer Chocolate Cake$8.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.00
Baked Crabcake with Lemon, Herbs, Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$24.00
Baked Crab Cake with Lemon, Herbs & Garlic Aioli
Lettuce Head image

 

Lettuce Head

2167 W 12th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate cake GF$4.99
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
House made crab cake flash fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
