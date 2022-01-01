Cake in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve cake
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Cake Slice
|$3.29
|Cake (slice)
|$3.29
More about U Pick 6 Public House
U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE
|Boston Cream Cake
|$10.99
a giant slice of layered yellow cake, custard, and chocolate topping; drizzled with chocolate syrup and a dollop of whipped cream
More about Firestone's
Firestone's
4823 Peach Street, Erie
|Chocolate Caramel Cake
|$12.25
|Almond Cake
|$12.50
More about The Cork 1794
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Cork 1794
900 West Erie Plaza, Erie
|Three Layer Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.00
Baked Crabcake with Lemon, Herbs, Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$24.00
Baked Crab Cake with Lemon, Herbs & Garlic Aioli
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.99
House made crab cake flash fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.