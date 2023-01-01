Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Erie

Erie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Chocolate Mousse

Erie restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Firestone's image

 

Firestone's

4823 Peach Street, Erie

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
More about Firestone's
The Cork 1794 image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Layered Cake$12.00
Raspberry Gastrique, White Chocolate Lattice
Chocolate Mousse Layered Cake$9.00
Whipped Cream, Macerated Strawberries
More about The Cork 1794

