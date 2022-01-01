Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Shrimp Tacos
Erie restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$12.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
U Pick 6 Tap House
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE
No reviews yet
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
$13.99
three soft shells filled with coleslaw, shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, red onion, diced avocado, goat cheese and cilantro; served with a side of tortilla chips
More about U Pick 6 Tap House
