New York Lunch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
New York Lunch East Ave has been serving the Erie community since 1927.
Location
922 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Main Street Cakery - Innovation Center - 930 Peach St.
No Reviews
930 Peach St. Erie, PA 16501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Erie
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurant