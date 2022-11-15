Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Lunch

922 East Avenue

Erie, PA 16503

The Greek Special (3)
Double Greek Cheese Burg
Greek Fries - Small

Breakfast All Day

The Breakfast Special

$7.99

2 extra large eggs, choice of 1 meat, home fries, toast and jelly

The BIG Breakfast

$9.99

3 Large eggs, 2 sides of meat

Greek Omelette

$11.99

1 meat, cheese and Greek Sauce…It’s BIG!

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

3 eggs, cheese

Western Omelette

$10.99

Smith’s ham, peppers, onions, tomato and mushrooms

Smith’s Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Spinach, Feta & Mushroom Omelette

$10.99

French Toast

$6.99

3 slices Texas toast powdered sugar and maple syrup

French Toast Breakfast

$7.99

3 slices Texas toast powdered sugar and maple syrup, with 2 Egg and meat

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

fried egg, cheese on Texas toast

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

powdered sugar, whipped cream

Breakfast Waffle

$7.99

Choice of meat, 2 large eggs

Tenders & Waffle

$8.99

with syrup or honey

5 Wings & Waffle

$9.99

with syrup

10 Wings & Waffle

$12.99

with syrup

Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$9.99

cheese, bacon, syrup, fries or tots

Pancakes

Full Stack (4) Pancakes

$4.99

w/ butter and syrup

Short Stack (2) Pancakes

$3.99

w/ butter and syrup

Pancake Breakfast (2)

$7.99

2XL eggs and your Choice of meat

Our Famous Greeks

Greek Burg

$2.89

Double Greek Burg

$3.39

Greek Cheese Burg

$3.19

Double Greek Cheese Burg

$3.89

Greek Dog

$2.89

Greek Cheese Dog

$3.19

Double Greek Cheese Dog

$3.89

The Greek Specials

The Greek Special (3)

$7.99

The Greek Special (6)

$14.99

The Greek Special (12)

$28.99

$9.99

Yeeros or Gyros…You Decide

With fries

Yeeros (Gyros)

$8.99

Traditional (beef /lamb) Chicken, Steak or Fish. Cucumber sauce, lettuce or fries, tomato and onion

2 Yeeros (Gyros) Special

$15.99

MEGA Yeeros (Gyros)

$9.99

Traditional w/ shredded Steak

Mount Olympus Yeeros (Gyros)

$11.99

All 3 Traditional, Steak and Chicken

Impossible (Meatless) Gyro

$10.99

Falafel (Meatless) Gyro

$8.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Spinach Feta in Pita

$10.99

with tomato, onion and Greek dressing

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Kaiser roll Cheese, bacon, L/T/O and mayo

Philly Steak

$9.99

on Kaiser or Pita, grilled peppers, onions and cheese

Shredded Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Texas toast or Kaiser Roll, cheese…add A-1 steak sauce!!

Breaded Cod

$9.99

Kaiser roll, tartar, cheese and Lettuce

BLT

$6.99

on Texas toast

Smith’s Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Texas toast, choice of cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Texas toast

Greek Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Cheddar, Feta, Ket/Must/On/Tom/Greek Sauce on Texas

Fried Chicken Slider (2)

$7.99

on bun, pickles

Angry Chicken Slider (2)

$8.99

pepper rings, Pepper Jack cheese, hot sauce

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Kaiser, L/T/O/Pic

Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$9.99

cheese, bacon, syrup, fries or tots

1/4lb Burgs

First Quarter Burger

$7.99

Second Quarter Burger

$8.99

Third Quarter Burger

$9.99

Fourth Quarter Burger

$10.99

Over Time Burger

$12.99

Stacked 5 High!

Texas Burger

$10.99

2 stacked ¼ lbs. burgs, cheese, choice of sauce, onion ring and bacon all inside grilled Texas toast

More Stuff

Fish and Chips

$10.99

(2) 6 oz. Battered Cod fillets, fries or tots, tartar sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

with fries or tots

Wings

5 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$11.99

Salads

New York Lunch Salad

$8.99

Local organic lettuce and cucumbers, tomato Kalamata olives, Feta cheese, red onions and Greek dressing

BLT Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, fried egg, bacon and Cheddar cheese

Kid's Kitchen

Kids Egg Breakfast

$4.99

1 egg, 2pc bacon or sausage, T&J

Kids French Toast

$4.99

1pc French toast, 2cp bacon or sausage, T&J

Kids Pancake

$4.99

1 Pancake, 2pc bacon or sausage, T&J Plain

Plain Smith's Hot Dog

$4.99

with fries and ketchup

Plain All Beef Hamburger

$4.99

with fries and ketchup

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

with fries and ketchup

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

2 Tenders with fries and ketchup

Side Stuff

Battered Mushrooms

$5.99+

Big Onion Rings

$5.99+

Cheese Sticks

$5.99+

Cheesy Fries

$5.99+

Cheesy Steak Fries

$6.99+

Cheesy Tots

$5.99+

Greek Fries - Small

$6.99

Greek Fries - Large

$10.99

Greek Home Fries

$6.99+

Greek Tots

$6.99+

Home Fries

$4.99+

Just Fries

$4.99+

Tater Tots

$4.99+

Rye Toast

$1.25

1 Egg

$0.99

2 Eggs

$1.99

Need it Frozen....No Problem! Give us a 24hr Notice and we will have it frozen to 0° F

Greek Sauce To-Go

$9.00+

Chili To-Go (Beans)

$7.00+

Chili/Soup

Soup

$3.99

Chili w/sauce

$3.99

Chili

$3.99

Beverages

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mugs Root Beer

$1.99

OJ

$1.99

Float

$4.99

Milkshake

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk (Copy)

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
New York Lunch East Ave has been serving the Erie community since 1927.

922 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503

