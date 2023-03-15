Voodoo Brewery - Erie Pub 101 Boston Store Place

Post Plunge Warmer 4-Pack

$14.00

**Must show valid ID.** Post Plunge Warmer is our new English-style winter ale. Our take on a Winter Warmer is based on its European roots with a bevy of floor malted English barley varieties that work in harmony to evoke notes of dark fruits, caramel, toffee and molasses. With just enough hop bitterness to round it out and a warming finish from the 9.5% ABV, we think this will be your new go-to during those chilly winter days.