Voodoo Brewery - Erie Pub 101 Boston Store Place
No reviews yet
101 Boston Store Place
Erie, PA 16501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Erie Weekly Specials
Pizzas
Big Easy Cheesy
Voodoo’s house made roasted garlic pesto topped with aged cheddar and mozzarella on our signature pizza dough.
Erie Caprese
House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thin sliced tomato on Voodoo signature crust, topped with lightly dressed field greens and fresh basil.
Peter Pipers Pickle Pepper Pepperoni Pizza
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and banana peppers served on Voodoo signature crust.
VooDill Pickle Pizza
House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles, and Voodoo secret Voo-dill seasoning on Voodoo signature crust.
3 Little Pigs
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon on Voodoo signature crust.
Burgers
Foodoo Burger
Our brisket and chuck angus burger blend, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our famous bayou sauce on a fresh Mancini spent-grain bun.
Tortilla Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz burger served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains then topped with cheddar cheese, pepper jack, jalapeños, and house fried tortilla strips.
Smokehouse Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with house smoked, sous vide brisket, good vibes BBQ sauce, Oh Mama onions, and cheddar cheese.
Bacon Blue Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with crumbled blue cheese and crispy bacon.
Kimchi Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with beer braised bacon kimchi.
Quinoa Chickpea Burger
Our fresh daily vegan burger patty topped with roasted red peppers and fresh cucumber, then topped with our house made chimichurri.
Beer Mussels
Entrees - Erie
Backpack Seared Salmon
Seared salmon served with a quinoa salad.
Chimichurri Steak with Truffle Fries
Wagyu filet tips marinated, seared, and topped with our house made chimichurri and served with fresh cut truffle fries topped with parmesan. Comes with a side of our house made roasted garlic pesto aioli for dipping.
Fish and Chips
good vibes beer-battered flounder served with house made Jalapeño coleslaw and caper remoulade. Served on a mound of fresh cut fries.
good vibes Lemon Chicken
Served with brussels sprouts
Open 4 Surprise
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Canned Beer To Go
Backpack Salmon 4-Pack
Beach Gear 4-Pack
American Blonde Ale brewed with apricots. Lightly hopped with Mosaic, we designed this beer to be refreshingly crisp, light, and fruity without being overly sweet. We think it is the perfect addition to a day at the beach, on the water, or wherever warm weather may find you! 5.6% ABV
Big Black Voodoo Daddy 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** The name says it all. BBVD is our Big Bad Seasonal Stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12.0% ABV.
Calves Like Diamonds 4-Pack
Imperial IPA dry hopped at over 5lb/bbl of AU Galaxy and US Citra and Sultana. 9.0% ABV
Empty Calories 6-pack 12oz
** Must show valid ID. ** American Light Lager. 4.7% ABV
Fashion Killa 4-Pack
good vibes 12-pack 12oz
** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV
good vibes 4-Pack 16oz
** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV
good vibes 6-pack 12oz
** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV
Grindin' 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. **
hazy vibes 4-Pack
Killapilz 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager. This imperial lager blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV
Lacto-Kooler 4-Pack
** Must have valid ID. ** Sour Berliner Weisse Style with Green. 5.5% ABV
Mix and Match 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Choose four (4) 16 oz. cans to build your own 4-pack!
Names Are Hard 4-Pack
Oh Mama 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with the band Styx. 6.0% ABV.
Post Plunge Warmer 4-Pack
**Must show valid ID.** Post Plunge Warmer is our new English-style winter ale. Our take on a Winter Warmer is based on its European roots with a bevy of floor malted English barley varieties that work in harmony to evoke notes of dark fruits, caramel, toffee and molasses. With just enough hop bitterness to round it out and a warming finish from the 9.5% ABV, we think this will be your new go-to during those chilly winter days.
Tapawera IPA 4-pack
They're Good Hops, Brent 4-pack
Tranquil Breezes 4-Pack
Tranquil Breezes is our West Coast style American Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana (formerly Denali), and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessional Pale ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple. tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. But don't take our word for it, Michelle, Tamika and Tanya say they can smell it from a mile away. 5.5% ABV
Venti 4-Pack
**Must show valid ID.** Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee Co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.
Voodoo Love Child 12oz 4-Pack cans
** Must show valid ID. ** Voodoo Love Child is our unique interpretation of an old-world classic. We take our Belgian Tripel and delicately age it on cherries, raspberries and passion fruit to produce moderately sweet fruit notes on top of our traditional Belgian yeast character. 9.5% ABV
Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. **
Where Our Secrets Go 4-Pack
**Must show valid ID.** Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee Co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.
White Magick of the Sun 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend, resulting in a spice-forward interpretation of a time-honored classic. 7.3% ABV.
Wynona's Big Brown Ale 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
Coffee/Tea
Merch
Clothing
Blackout Day Tee - Small
Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.
Blackout Day Tee - Medium
Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.
Blackout Day Tee - 2XL
Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.
Blue Lagoon Tee - Medium
Blue Lagoon Tee - Large
Blue Lagoon Tee - XL
Blue Lagoon Tee - 2XL
good vibes Tank Top - Large
good vibes Tank Top - XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Small
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Medium
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Large
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - XL
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - 2XL
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Rat Pocket Tee - Small
Rat Pocket Tee - Medium
Rat Pocket Tee - Large
Rat Pocket Tee - XL
Rat Pocket Tee - 2XL
Rose Terry Crewneck - Small
Rose Terry Crewneck - Medium
Rose Terry Crewneck - Large
Rose Terry Crewneck - XL
Rose Terry Crewneck - 2X
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Small
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Medium
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Large
Accessories
Bottle Opener Keychain
Waffle Knit Beanie - Black
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Waffle Knit Beanie - Birch
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Waffle Knit Beanie - Rust
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Waffle Knit Beanie - Coral
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Voodoo Tote Bag
This durable and reusable tote is incredibly versatile. This sustainable bag functions as a reusable shopping bag, book bag, or beach bag. • 6.0 ounces • 100% cotton canvas • 22" handles • Size: 14.5" W x 15.5" H
Voodoo Nalgene 32oz Bottle
Voodoo Logo 32 oz. Tritan Wide Mouth Nalgene Bottle BPA Free Glow in The Dark
Sunglasses - Green
Voodoo Tall Boy Koozie
Voodoo Stacked Sticker
Voodoo Skull Sticker
Voodoo Tombstone Sticker
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
101 Boston Store Place, Erie, PA 16501