Voodoo Brewery - Erie Pub 101 Boston Store Place

No reviews yet

101 Boston Store Place

Erie, PA 16501

Popular Items

Blackout Day Tee - Small
Voodoo 64oz Full Wrap Growler
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Small

Food

Erie Weekly Specials

Red Pepper Bisque Soup

$8.00

Noodle Bowl

$12.00

Chilled Pad Thai noodles served in an agave vinaigrette, topped with house made daikon slaw, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers, fresh herbs, and choice of good vibes chicken or cajun shrimp.

Taco Thursday

$3.50

Pizzas

Big Easy Cheesy

Big Easy Cheesy

$10.00

Voodoo’s house made roasted garlic pesto topped with aged cheddar and mozzarella on our signature pizza dough.

Erie Caprese

Erie Caprese

$14.00

House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thin sliced tomato on Voodoo signature crust, topped with lightly dressed field greens and fresh basil.

Peter Pipers Pickle Pepper Pepperoni Pizza

Peter Pipers Pickle Pepper Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and banana peppers served on Voodoo signature crust.

VooDill Pickle Pizza

VooDill Pickle Pizza

$12.00

House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles, and Voodoo secret Voo-dill seasoning on Voodoo signature crust.

3 Little Pigs

3 Little Pigs

$14.00

House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon on Voodoo signature crust.

Burgers

Foodoo Burger

Foodoo Burger

$14.00

Our brisket and chuck angus burger blend, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our famous bayou sauce on a fresh Mancini spent-grain bun.

Tortilla Burger

Tortilla Burger

$15.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz burger served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains then topped with cheddar cheese, pepper jack, jalapeños, and house fried tortilla strips.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with house smoked, sous vide brisket, good vibes BBQ sauce, Oh Mama onions, and cheddar cheese.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with crumbled blue cheese and crispy bacon.

Kimchi Burger

Kimchi Burger

$15.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with beer braised bacon kimchi.

Quinoa Chickpea Burger

Quinoa Chickpea Burger

$14.00

Our fresh daily vegan burger patty topped with roasted red peppers and fresh cucumber, then topped with our house made chimichurri.

Beer Mussels

PEI mussels by the pound.
Chorizo Lime Mussels

Chorizo Lime Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Made with our good vibes West Coast IPA.

Blue Cheese Bacon Mussels

Blue Cheese Bacon Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Made with our Wynona's Big Brown Ale.

Lemon Pepper and Garlic Mussels

Lemon Pepper and Garlic Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Made with our Killapilz Hoppy Lager.

Entrees - Erie

Backpack Seared Salmon

Backpack Seared Salmon

$26.00

Seared salmon served with a quinoa salad.

Chimichurri Steak with Truffle Fries

Chimichurri Steak with Truffle Fries

$28.00

Wagyu filet tips marinated, seared, and topped with our house made chimichurri and served with fresh cut truffle fries topped with parmesan. Comes with a side of our house made roasted garlic pesto aioli for dipping.

Fish and Chips

$14.00

good vibes beer-battered flounder served with house made Jalapeño coleslaw and caper remoulade. Served on a mound of fresh cut fries.

good vibes Lemon Chicken

$22.00

Served with brussels sprouts

Open 4 Surprise

Gotcha

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Johnnie Ryan Soda

Johnnie Ryan Soda

$2.50
Liquid Death Lime

Liquid Death Lime

$3.50
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00
Liquid Death Still Water

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Nitro Coffee

$5.00

Nitro Tea

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Joe's Tea/Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Canned Beer To Go

These 4 packs, 6 packs, and 12 packs are for off-premise consumption only, and can not be opened inside the pub.

Backpack Salmon 4-Pack

$18.00
Beach Gear 4-Pack

Beach Gear 4-Pack

$15.00

American Blonde Ale brewed with apricots. Lightly hopped with Mosaic, we designed this beer to be refreshingly crisp, light, and fruity without being overly sweet. We think it is the perfect addition to a day at the beach, on the water, or wherever warm weather may find you! 5.6% ABV

Big Black Voodoo Daddy 4-Pack

Big Black Voodoo Daddy 4-Pack

$17.00

** Must show valid ID. ** The name says it all. BBVD is our Big Bad Seasonal Stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12.0% ABV.

Calves Like Diamonds 4-Pack

Calves Like Diamonds 4-Pack

$18.00

Imperial IPA dry hopped at over 5lb/bbl of AU Galaxy and US Citra and Sultana. 9.0% ABV

Empty Calories 6-pack 12oz

Empty Calories 6-pack 12oz

$9.00

** Must show valid ID. ** American Light Lager. 4.7% ABV

Fashion Killa 4-Pack

$17.00
good vibes 12-pack 12oz

good vibes 12-pack 12oz

$17.00

** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV

good vibes 4-Pack 16oz

good vibes 4-Pack 16oz

$16.00

** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV

good vibes 6-pack 12oz

good vibes 6-pack 12oz

$11.00

** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV

Grindin' 4-Pack

$16.00

** Must show valid ID. **

hazy vibes 4-Pack

$16.00
Killapilz 4-Pack

Killapilz 4-Pack

$14.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager. This imperial lager blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV

Lacto-Kooler 4-Pack

Lacto-Kooler 4-Pack

$18.00

** Must have valid ID. ** Sour Berliner Weisse Style with Green. 5.5% ABV

Mix and Match 4-Pack

$18.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Choose four (4) 16 oz. cans to build your own 4-pack!

Names Are Hard 4-Pack

$17.00
Oh Mama 4-Pack

Oh Mama 4-Pack

$15.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with the band Styx. 6.0% ABV.

Post Plunge Warmer 4-Pack

Post Plunge Warmer 4-Pack

$14.00

**Must show valid ID.** Post Plunge Warmer is our new English-style winter ale. Our take on a Winter Warmer is based on its European roots with a bevy of floor malted English barley varieties that work in harmony to evoke notes of dark fruits, caramel, toffee and molasses. With just enough hop bitterness to round it out and a warming finish from the 9.5% ABV, we think this will be your new go-to during those chilly winter days. 

Tapawera IPA 4-pack

$19.00

They're Good Hops, Brent 4-pack

$17.00
Tranquil Breezes 4-Pack

Tranquil Breezes 4-Pack

$14.00

Tranquil Breezes is our West Coast style American Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana (formerly Denali), and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessional Pale ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple. tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. But don't take our word for it, Michelle, Tamika and Tanya say they can smell it from a mile away. 5.5% ABV

Venti 4-Pack

$15.00

**Must show valid ID.** Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee Co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.

Voodoo Love Child 12oz 4-Pack cans

$10.50

** Must show valid ID. ** Voodoo Love Child is our unique interpretation of an old-world classic. We take our Belgian Tripel and delicately age it on cherries, raspberries and passion fruit to produce moderately sweet fruit notes on top of our traditional Belgian yeast character. 9.5% ABV

Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer 4-Pack

$13.00

** Must show valid ID. **

Where Our Secrets Go 4-Pack

$15.00

**Must show valid ID.** Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee Co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.

White Magick of the Sun 4-Pack

White Magick of the Sun 4-Pack

$14.00

** Must show valid ID. ** White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend, resulting in a spice-forward interpretation of a time-honored classic. 7.3% ABV.

Wynona's Big Brown Ale 4-Pack

Wynona's Big Brown Ale 4-Pack

$14.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.

Coffee/Tea

Happy Mug African Burundi Coffee Beans

Happy Mug African Burundi Coffee Beans

$10.00

African Burundi Coffee Beans, aged in spent Voodoo Love Child French Oak Malbec barrels, then lightly roasted.

Merch

Clothing

Blackout Day Tee - Small

Blackout Day Tee - Small

$25.00

Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.

Blackout Day Tee - Medium

Blackout Day Tee - Medium

$25.00

Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.

Blackout Day Tee - 2XL

Blackout Day Tee - 2XL

$26.00

Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.

Blue Lagoon Tee - Medium

Blue Lagoon Tee - Medium

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - Large

Blue Lagoon Tee - Large

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - XL

Blue Lagoon Tee - XL

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - 2XL

Blue Lagoon Tee - 2XL

$22.00

good vibes Tank Top - Large

$20.00

good vibes Tank Top - XL

$20.00
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Small

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Small

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Medium

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Medium

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Large

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Large

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - XL

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - 2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - 2XL

$51.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Rat Pocket Tee - Small

Rat Pocket Tee - Small

$26.00
Rat Pocket Tee - Medium

Rat Pocket Tee - Medium

$26.00
Rat Pocket Tee - Large

Rat Pocket Tee - Large

$26.00
Rat Pocket Tee - XL

Rat Pocket Tee - XL

$26.00
Rat Pocket Tee - 2XL

Rat Pocket Tee - 2XL

$27.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - Small

Rose Terry Crewneck - Small

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - Medium

Rose Terry Crewneck - Medium

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - Large

Rose Terry Crewneck - Large

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - XL

Rose Terry Crewneck - XL

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - 2X

Rose Terry Crewneck - 2X

$41.00
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Small

Voodoo Stacked Tee - Small

$25.00
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Medium

Voodoo Stacked Tee - Medium

$25.00
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Large

Voodoo Stacked Tee - Large

$25.00

Accessories

Bottle Opener Keychain

Bottle Opener Keychain

$5.00
Waffle Knit Beanie - Black

Waffle Knit Beanie - Black

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Waffle Knit Beanie - Birch

Waffle Knit Beanie - Birch

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Waffle Knit Beanie - Rust

Waffle Knit Beanie - Rust

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Waffle Knit Beanie - Coral

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Voodoo Tote Bag

Voodoo Tote Bag

$8.00

This durable and reusable tote is incredibly versatile. This sustainable bag functions as a reusable shopping bag, book bag, or beach bag. • 6.0 ounces  • 100% cotton canvas  • 22" handles  • Size: 14.5" W x 15.5" H

Voodoo Nalgene 32oz Bottle

Voodoo Nalgene 32oz Bottle

$20.00

Voodoo Logo 32 oz. Tritan Wide Mouth Nalgene Bottle BPA Free Glow in The Dark

Sunglasses - Green

$5.00

Voodoo Tall Boy Koozie

$6.00
Voodoo Stacked Sticker

Voodoo Stacked Sticker

$1.41

Voodoo Skull Sticker

$0.94

Voodoo Tombstone Sticker

$0.94

Glassware

North Shore Pint Glass

North Shore Pint Glass

$7.00
VB Logo Tulip - Green

VB Logo Tulip - Green

$6.00
VB Logo Tulip - Pink

VB Logo Tulip - Pink

$6.00
VB Logo Tulip - Black

VB Logo Tulip - Black

$6.00
Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$12.00
Voodoo 64oz Full Wrap Growler

Voodoo 64oz Full Wrap Growler

$10.00

**Note** Growlers are for off-premise consumption only

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Boston Store Place, Erie, PA 16501

Directions

