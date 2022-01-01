  • Home
  • Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen

22 North Park Row

Erie, PA 16501

Soda & Water (refrescos y agua)

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.00

20oz Bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Bottle

Coke Zero

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

20oz Bottle

Fanta

$2.00
Water

Water

$1.50

20oz Bottle

Fresh Juice (jugo fresco)

Jugo de Piña

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

Jugo de Mango

$3.00

Mango juice

Jugo De Chinola

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

La Banderita (The Little Flag)

Build you own. This meal is as common in our homes as the flag - Hence the name! Your choice of 1 protein, 1 rice, and 1 side.

Pollo Guisado

$7.95

Stewed chicken. Served with your choice of 1 rice and 1 side. Also includes a kids drink of your choice.

Cerdo Guisado

$7.95

Stewed pork. Served with your choice of 1 rice and 1 side. Also includes a kids drink of your choice.

Carne de Res Guisado

$7.95

Stewed beef. Served with your choice of 1 rice and 1 side. Also includes a kids drink of your choice.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
A Taste of the Dominican Republic

22 North Park Row, Erie, PA 16501

Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen image

