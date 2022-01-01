Fish and chips in Erie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Erie restaurants that serve fish and chips

Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.50
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Fish n' Chips image

GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n' Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, coleslaw,
housemade tartar sauce, fresh lemon,
served with French fries
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
Luminary Distilling image

 

Luminary Distilling

8270 Peach Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
More about Luminary Distilling
Item pic

 

The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$15.99
Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries, house made slaw & tartar.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
English Fish & Chips$10.95
Crispy beer battered white fish served with tarter sauce, coleslaw and fries.
More about Panos Restaurant
35192c03-18db-490c-b8e3-b2248a556234 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

123 W 14th St, Erie

Avg 4.4 (2350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.99
Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries, house made slaw & tartar.
More about The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

