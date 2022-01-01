Fish and chips in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Fish & Chips
|$13.50
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Fish n' Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, coleslaw,
housemade tartar sauce, fresh lemon,
served with French fries
More about The Brewerie at Union Station
The Brewerie at Union Station
123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE
|Fish & Chips
|$15.99
Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries, house made slaw & tartar.
More about Panos Restaurant
Panos Restaurant
1504 W 38th St, Erie
|English Fish & Chips
|$10.95
Crispy beer battered white fish served with tarter sauce, coleslaw and fries.