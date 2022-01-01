Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Erie
/
Erie
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Erie restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Underdog BBQ
3040 West Lake Road, Erie
Avg 4.4
(671 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
More about Underdog BBQ
Calamaris Downtown
1317 State Street, Erie
No reviews yet
Byo Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00
BBQ Pulled pork on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.
More about Calamaris Downtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Erie
Cheeseburgers
Fish Tacos
Cinnamon Rolls
Chili
Pepperoni Pizza
Pancakes
Pies
Blueberry Cheesecake
More near Erie to explore
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bemus Point
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mayville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Fredonia
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston