Pulled pork sandwiches in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Underdog BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Underdog BBQ

3040 West Lake Road, Erie

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
More about Underdog BBQ
Main pic

 

Calamaris Downtown

1317 State Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Byo Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
BBQ Pulled pork on a brioche bun. Choose 3 toppings. Additional toppings start at 50 cents.
More about Calamaris Downtown

