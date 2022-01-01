Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken$10.49
Grilled chicken breast topped
with avocado spread, bacon,
and tomato on one of our
homemade buns.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.09
Grilled chicken breast
topped with your choice of
cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion and mayo.
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
GRILL

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

506 State Street, Erie

Avg 4.3 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast,
housemade caesar dressing,
croutons, fresh grated parmesan,
cracked black pepper
More about Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar$7.29
Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Sub Large$8.79
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Sub Small$6.99
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small$10.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Sub Small$6.99
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Large$13.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Sub$8.79
Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
Grilled Chicken Cheddar Sub Small$6.99
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
El Amigo Mexican Grill

333 State St, Erie

Avg 4.6 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(F) Grilled Chicken with Rice$6.25
More about El Amigo Mexican Grill

