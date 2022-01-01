Grilled chicken in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken
|$10.49
Grilled chicken breast topped
with avocado spread, bacon,
and tomato on one of our
homemade buns.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.09
Grilled chicken breast
topped with your choice of
cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion and mayo.
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
GRILL
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
506 State Street, Erie
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast,
housemade caesar dressing,
croutons, fresh grated parmesan,
cracked black pepper
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar
|$7.29
|Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Sub Large
|$8.79
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Sub Small
|$6.99
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small
|$10.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Sub Small
|$6.99
|Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Large
|$13.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken or steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Sub
|$8.79
|Grilled Steak & Chicken Salad Small
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken & steak, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini, topped with a mound of French fries.
|Grilled Chicken Cheddar Sub Small
|$6.99