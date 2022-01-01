Chef salad in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve chef salad
Main Street Cakery Cafe
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie
|Chef Salad
|$12.95
Ham, shredded oven roasted turkey
breast & cheese with hard boiled
egg, tomato, cucumber, onion and
our homemade croutons
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
809 east 38th street, Erie
|Chef Salad
|$13.00
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Chef's Salad Small
|$9.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
|Chef's Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Chef's Salad Small
|$9.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
|Chef's Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Chef's Salad Small
|$9.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
|Chef's Salad Large
|$11.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.