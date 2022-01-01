Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Main Street Cakery Cafe

2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.95
Ham, shredded oven roasted turkey
breast & cheese with hard boiled
egg, tomato, cucumber, onion and
our homemade croutons
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe
Corner Stone Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$13.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad Small$9.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
Chef's Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad Small$9.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
Chef's Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad Small$9.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
Chef's Salad Large$11.49
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and provolone cheeses, egg, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini.
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Main pic

 

Calamaris Downtown

1317 State Street, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.00
Turkey, ham, Swiss, tomato, cucumber & hard boiled egg. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Calamaris Downtown

