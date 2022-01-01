Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Erie

Go
Erie restaurants
Toast

Erie restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Corner Stone Bar & Grill

809 east 38th street, Erie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomahawk Pork Chop Dinner$16.00
More about Corner Stone Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Cork 1794

900 West Erie Plaza, Erie

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14oz Double Bone Pork Chop$32.00
Warm German Potato Salad, Brussel Sprouts, Baby Carrot, Gravy
More about The Cork 1794

Browse other tasty dishes in Erie

Tacos

Fried Cheesecake

Pepperoni Pizza

Penne

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Grilled Steaks

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Erie to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (431 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (525 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (666 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston