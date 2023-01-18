Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
U Pick 6 Tap House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE, PA 16507
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in ERIE
The Brewerie at Union Station - Toast Online Ordering
4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurant