Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

U Pick 6 Tap House

review star

No reviews yet

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110

ERIE, PA 16507

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado
Steak & Avocado Salad
Bacon Grape Flat

Features

U Pick 2! [ The All Day Combo ]

no substitutions or omissions. thank you!

Soup of the Day

$7.29

please call to ask a server for today’s selection

Salted Caramel Brownie Cake

$6.99

a rich chocolate cake filled with walnuts and topped with a swirl of marbled salted caramel brownie

Tacos de Papa

$13.99

three toasted flour tortillas filled with crisp lettuce, house seasoned cube potatoes & topped with cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, creamy sriracha sauce; served with a side of sour cream & tortilla chips

Beef On A Bagel

$12.99Out of stock

toasted everything bagel stuffed with shaved roast beef, mustard mayo & pepper jack cheese; served with side of au jus and your choice of side

Appetizers

4 Pizza Muffins

$8.99

your choice of 4 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

6 Pizza Muffins

$10.99

your choice of 6 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

Asiago Artichoke Dip

$14.99

creamy asiago artichoke dip blended with fresh arugula & fresh parmesan topped with diced tomatoes; served with toasted everything bagel strips & tricolored tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Beer Dip

$11.99

diced chicken breast, black beans, bell peppers & spices in a spicy tomato cream sauce topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with tricolored tortilla chips

Chips & Dips

$8.59

tricolored tortilla chips served with spicy salsa [ + guacamole or cheddar sauce 1.59 ]

Homemade Stout Pretzel

$8.99

jumbo stout brick oven baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard

Nachos

$15.99

tricolored tortilla chips on a bed of shredded lettuce covered in chili, our housemade cheddar sauce, diced tomatoes & fresh jalapeños; served with a side of salsa & sour cream

Salads

"Tap" House Salad

$8.99

mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion & croutons; served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Steak & Avocado Salad

$14.99

freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese

Sandwiches

Anniversary

$13.99

toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing in a soft tomato tortilla

Pub Club

$13.99

toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Reuben

$12.99

shaved corned beef, swiss & sauerkraut with thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

Turkey Avocado

$14.29

smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Turkey Rachel

$12.99

smoked turkey breast, swiss & fresh housemade coleslaw dressed with thousand island on toasted marble rye bread

The Sicilian

$12.99

[ The Original Recipe ] salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato & italian dressing on toasted flatbread

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

diced chicken breast, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with fresh cilantro & scallions

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing

Downtowner

$13.49

our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni, sausage & bacon

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning

Quattro Pizza

$12.99

our signature pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella & white cheddar baked in our oven, then topped with fresh mozzarella & shredded parmesan

Flatbreads

Bacon Grape Flat

$13.99

our signature white sauce, grape halves, smoked bacon, beer-braised onions & our house cheese blend drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Flat

$11.99

basil pesto sauce, diced chicken breast & our house cheese blend topped with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh parmesan

Steak Fiesta Flat

$13.29

a spicy tomato cream sauce, steak tips, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese & avocado; served with a side of salsa & sour cream

'Bolis

Cordon Bleu Boli

$14.99

diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard

Italian Boli

$13.99

[ Our Original Recipe ] salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage & our house cheese blend; served with a side of our signature pizza sauce

Burgers

Bacon & Swiss Burger

$13.99

half pound pub burger with smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

Cajun Turkey Burger

$14.99

turkey burger with cajun seasoning, avocado, red onion & provolone on our brioche bun dressed with bistro sauce

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$14.99

black bean burger topped with guacamole, fresh arugula, red onion & bistro sauce on a brioche bun

Classic Burger

$10.99

half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun

Fried Egg Burger

$14.49

half pound pub burger topped with american cheese, an over-easy fried egg, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

Spicy Burger

$13.99

half pound pub burger with melted pepper jack cheese, yellow & red peppers, red onion, tomato & fresh jalapeños drizzled with sriracha sauce on a brioche bun

Soups & Sides

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.29

spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips

Chili

$7.29

our house chili topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with oyster crackers

Soup of the Day

$7.29

please call to ask a server for today’s selection

Kettle Chips

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side House Salad

$5.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110, ERIE, PA 16507

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
U Pick 6 Tap House image
U Pick 6 Tap House image

Map
