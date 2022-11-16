Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

771 Reviews

$

7403 W Ridge Rd

Fairview, PA 16415

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Classic Chicken Salad

Breakfast

Served All Day!
Cakery Biscuit Breakfast

Cakery Biscuit Breakfast

$8.59

A split biscuit topped with 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese & sausage gravy. Served with choice of homefries or potato pancakes

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit

$4.85

A cup of country sausage gravy served with one of our homemade biscuits

Cakery Classic Breakfast

Cakery Classic Breakfast

$7.75

2 eggs, homefries or potato pancakes, bacon or sausage with your choice of toast or a biscuit

Lite Breakfast

$4.95
Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$13.25

5 oz. choice sirloin steak with 2 eggs, choiceof homefries or potato pancakes, and choice of toast or a biscuit

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.75

Two slices of Italian toast topped with creamy Brie, avocado spread, tomato slices, basted egg, and drizzled with balsamic dressing

French Toast

French Toast

$7.75

Made with our own homemade breads and served with choice of sausage or bacon

1/2 French Toast

$4.95
Sweet Cream Pancakes

Sweet Cream Pancakes

$7.75

Three cakes served with choice of sausage or bacon

Single Pancake Breakfast

$4.95
Omelette Meal

Omelette Meal

$10.95

Add 3 toppings of your choice. Served with homefries and toast or biscuit.

Omelette Only

$7.49

Add 3 toppings of your choice

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$10.49

Cubed corned beef, potatoes, onions, and peppers topped with 2 sunny side up eggs. Served with toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.34

Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with egg and cheese on an english muffin, croissant, bagel, or homemade biscuit or sandwich bun.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Scramble

Scramble

$9.49

Your choice of sausage,ham or bacon with 3 eggs, cheese and homefries scrambled together with a side of toast

All In Scramble

All In Scramble

$11.59

Sausage, ham AND bacon with 3 eggs, cheese and homefries scrambled together with a side of toast

Country Fried Breakfast

Country Fried Breakfast

$11.39

Choose country fried chicken or steak topped with country pepper gravy and served with 2 eggs, choice of homefries or potato pancakes, & choice of toast or a biscuit

Oatmeal Breakfast

Oatmeal Breakfast

$4.95

Bowl of oatmeal served with milk and brown sugar. Side of toast or biscuit.

Pumpkin Pancake Meal

$8.75Out of stock

Single Pumpkin Pancake Meal

$5.99Out of stock

A La Carte

Egg

$1.15

Meat

$3.75

Homefries

$2.25

Potato Pancake

$2.25

Sm Applesauce

$1.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel w/ Cr Cheese

$2.50

One Pancake

$2.25

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.35

Croissant

$1.59

One Pumpkin Pancake

$3.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.80

1/2 dozen regular or boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, BBQ, tangy gold BBQ, buttery garlic, or a dry ranch rub and served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Cup Soup

$4.29

Bowl Soup

$5.15

Quart of Soup

$10.99
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.95
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.80

Our hand-cut fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and chopped bacon

Cheese Sticks

$6.80

Zucchini Planks

$6.80

Lg Onion Rings

$6.80

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$6.80

Greek Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Kid’s Corner

Kids One Egg

$4.19

Kids French Toast

$4.19

Kids Pancakes

$4.19

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids Hamburger Sliders

$5.29

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$5.79

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$5.29

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.29

Kids Smith's Hot Dog

$5.29

Kids Shrimp

$5.29

Wraps & Mac n' Cheese

Wraps

Wraps

$9.95

Choose grilled or crispy chicken, oven roasted turkey or steak (8.99) with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion finished off with your choice of dressing

Large Mac & Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$7.85

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Mashed Potato w/Gravy

$2.50

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Sm Onion Rings

$3.49

Side of Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Grapes

$2.50

Mandarin Oranges

$2.50

Vegetable of the Day

$2.50

Burgers

Fresh, never frozen, 100% beef steakburger made with brisket & short rib. All burgers served on our homemade white, wheat or herbs & cheese roll with your choice of chips or pickles Add a fried egg to any Burger 0.99 • Add a side of fries for 1.99 Add a cup of soup, side of onions rings or sweet potato fries for 2.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce, tomato and onion

Hamburger

$9.99
Western Steakburger

Western Steakburger

$12.05

Our burger with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions and tangy BBQ sauce served with lettuce and tomato

Tuff Texan Steakburger

Tuff Texan Steakburger

$12.05

A burger topped with buffalo wing sauce, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce

Blue Cheese Steakburger

Blue Cheese Steakburger

$12.05

A burger with crumbled blue cheese, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion

Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Steakburger

Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Steakburger

$12.05

A burger with sautéed mushrooms, bacon and swiss with mayo

The Triple Threat

The Triple Threat

$14.29

(3 meats!) A burger, bacon and BBQ pulled pork with onion rings, lettuce and tomato

Spicy Black Bean Burger

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$9.95

A vegetarian option with lettuce, tomato & onion

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.49

A burger on rye bread, grilled onions and swiss cheese

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.59Out of stock
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.29

Steak strips served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$19.29

Mixed greens with seasoned grilled chicken strips, crumbled bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes and egg

Southwest Taco Salad

Southwest Taco Salad

$17.95

Your choice of seasoned beef, chicken strips or pulled pork (BBQ or Plain) atop a bed of mixed greens with black bean and corn salsa, cheese, tomatoes, onions and tortilla strips

Classic Chicken Salad

Classic Chicken Salad

$17.95

Grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.95

Crispy buffalo style chicken served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.35

Romaine blend, shredded parmesan and homemade croutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$17.95

Ham, shredded oven roasted turkey breast & cheese with hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, onion and our homemade croutons

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$16.95

Candied pecans, dried cranberries, and feta cheese on top of a bed of mixed greens served with concord grapeseed vinaigrette

Mandarin Almond Salad

Mandarin Almond Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens topped with mandarin oranges and almonds with our mandarin vinaigrette and chow mein noodles

Lg Garden Salad

$14.35

Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and croutons.

Sm Garden Salad

$6.40

Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and croutons.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$7.35

That’s bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo!

Cakery Club

Cakery Club

$10.49

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between 3 slices of homemade white toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Two slices of American cheese on our homemade bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Ham and American cheese on our homemade bread.

Smith Hot Dog

$3.99
The Stack

The Stack

$9.95

Choose real oven roasted turkey breast or pot roast with bacon & provolone cheese topped with homemade coleslaw.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$8.29

Sliced oven roasted turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island on rye.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.95

Sliced corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island on rye.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Fresh chicken salad with sliced grapes and celery topped with provolone cheese & lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Crispy chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

The Italian

The Italian

$7.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni & bacon with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion topped with our signature spicy mayo.

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Choose marinated steak or pot roast with provolone cheese, sautéed onions, green peppers and mayo.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.95

Tender roasted pork sautéed in BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade coleslaw.

Fried Cod

$12.95

A generous 8 oz. of cod battered and fried with lettuce, tomato and onion on our homemade sandwich bun

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado spread, bacon, and tomato on one of our homemade buns

Vegetarian

$8.19

Your choice of fried zucchini or grilled portabella with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with spicy mayo

Grilled Hawaiian

Grilled Hawaiian

$8.95

Ham, bacon, swiss and provolone cheese with grilled pineapple rings melted together grilled cheese style.

Tender Melt

Tender Melt

$10.49

Chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, ranch, bacon on italian bread

Tuna Melt

$7.85

Tuna salad on grilled italian bread and melted cheddar cheese

Prime Rib Dip

$11.95Out of stock

Hot Platters

(available daily beginning at 11am) Served with real red skinned mashed potatoes with gravy and vegetable of the day.
Open Faced Turkey

Open Faced Turkey

$11.95
Open Faced Roast Beef

Open Faced Roast Beef

$11.95

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Country Fried Chicken

$12.95

Pick 2

Choose 2 for 6.89: Small Garden Salad, Small Caesar Salad, Cup of Soup, Half Pepperoni Bread, Tuna or Chicken Salad served with a Croissant

Pick 2

$7.85

Dinners

Rib Basket

$9.95

Pasta Bowl

$9.49

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Fried Cod Dinner

$14.79

Crab Cake Sandwiches

$7.49Out of stock

Dinner Specials

Available beginning at 4pm each day (Chicken and Biscuits begins at 11am every Wednesday)

Taco Bowl

$10.95

8 battered cod bites served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Cod Dinner

Fried Cod Dinner

$12.95

8 oz battered cod with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

*Available after 4 pm* Eight pieces of coconut coated jumbo shrimp served with your choice of two sides and a homemade dinner roll.

Beverages To Go

Sm Coffee

$1.99

Med Coffee

$2.29Out of stock

Lg Coffee

$2.49

Sm Fountain

$1.99

Lg Fountain

$2.49

Sm Hot Tea

$1.99

Lg Hot Tea

$2.49

Sm Juice

$2.29

Lg Juice

$2.79

Sm Milk

$2.50

Lg Milk

$3.05

Sm Milkshakes

$4.79

Lg Milkshake

$5.29

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.09

Lg Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Sm Cappuccino

$3.09

Lg Cappuccino

$3.79

White\Colored Togo Mugs

$15.00

Black Togo Mug W\straw

$20.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Drink

$2.29

Specialty Drinks

Lg Frozen Drink

$4.79

Sm Frozen Drink

$3.99

Lg Latte

$4.25

Sm Latte

$3.75

Lg Ice Coffee

$3.29

Sm Ice Coffee

$2.50

Lg Macchiato

$4.75

Sm Macchiato

$3.95

Lg Chai

$3.99

Sm Chai

$3.29

Lg Americano

$2.75

Sm Americano

$2.25

Lg Affagato

$4.95

Sm Affagato

$3.95

Lg Coffee Float

$5.29

Sm Coffee Float

$4.49

Lg Hot Tea Lemonade

$3.99

Sm Hot Tea Lemonade

$3.29

Double Shot Espresso

$2.25

Single Shot Espresso

$1.75

Bakery Online

Muffin

$3.00

This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order

Cookie Single

$0.75

This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order

Cookie 1/2 Doz

$4.25

This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order

Cookie Dozen

$8.00

This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order

Cake Slice

$3.79

Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)

$3.29

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$13.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned Since 2010

Website

Location

7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview, PA 16415

Directions

Gallery
Main Street Cakery Cafe image
Main Street Cakery Cafe image
Main Street Cakery Cafe image

Map
