Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

Popular Items
Breakfast
Cakery Biscuit Breakfast
A split biscuit topped with 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese & sausage gravy. Served with choice of homefries or potato pancakes
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
A cup of country sausage gravy served with one of our homemade biscuits
Cakery Classic Breakfast
2 eggs, homefries or potato pancakes, bacon or sausage with your choice of toast or a biscuit
Lite Breakfast
Steak & Eggs
5 oz. choice sirloin steak with 2 eggs, choiceof homefries or potato pancakes, and choice of toast or a biscuit
Avocado Toast
Two slices of Italian toast topped with creamy Brie, avocado spread, tomato slices, basted egg, and drizzled with balsamic dressing
French Toast
Made with our own homemade breads and served with choice of sausage or bacon
1/2 French Toast
Sweet Cream Pancakes
Three cakes served with choice of sausage or bacon
Single Pancake Breakfast
Omelette Meal
Add 3 toppings of your choice. Served with homefries and toast or biscuit.
Omelette Only
Add 3 toppings of your choice
Corned Beef Hash
Cubed corned beef, potatoes, onions, and peppers topped with 2 sunny side up eggs. Served with toast.
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with egg and cheese on an english muffin, croissant, bagel, or homemade biscuit or sandwich bun.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Scramble
Your choice of sausage,ham or bacon with 3 eggs, cheese and homefries scrambled together with a side of toast
All In Scramble
Sausage, ham AND bacon with 3 eggs, cheese and homefries scrambled together with a side of toast
Country Fried Breakfast
Choose country fried chicken or steak topped with country pepper gravy and served with 2 eggs, choice of homefries or potato pancakes, & choice of toast or a biscuit
Oatmeal Breakfast
Bowl of oatmeal served with milk and brown sugar. Side of toast or biscuit.
Pumpkin Pancake Meal
Single Pumpkin Pancake Meal
A La Carte
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
1/2 dozen regular or boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, BBQ, tangy gold BBQ, buttery garlic, or a dry ranch rub and served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Quart of Soup
Chicken Tender Basket
Loaded Fries
Our hand-cut fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and chopped bacon
Cheese Sticks
Zucchini Planks
Lg Onion Rings
Broccoli & Cheese Bites
Greek Fries
Shrimp Basket
Kid’s Corner
Wraps & Mac n' Cheese
Sides
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce, tomato and onion
Hamburger
Western Steakburger
Our burger with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions and tangy BBQ sauce served with lettuce and tomato
Tuff Texan Steakburger
A burger topped with buffalo wing sauce, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce
Blue Cheese Steakburger
A burger with crumbled blue cheese, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Steakburger
A burger with sautéed mushrooms, bacon and swiss with mayo
The Triple Threat
(3 meats!) A burger, bacon and BBQ pulled pork with onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Spicy Black Bean Burger
A vegetarian option with lettuce, tomato & onion
Patty Melt
A burger on rye bread, grilled onions and swiss cheese
Salads
Grilled Salmon Salad
Steak Salad
Steak strips served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries
Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with seasoned grilled chicken strips, crumbled bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes and egg
Southwest Taco Salad
Your choice of seasoned beef, chicken strips or pulled pork (BBQ or Plain) atop a bed of mixed greens with black bean and corn salsa, cheese, tomatoes, onions and tortilla strips
Classic Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo style chicken served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries
Caesar Salad
Romaine blend, shredded parmesan and homemade croutons
Chef Salad
Ham, shredded oven roasted turkey breast & cheese with hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, onion and our homemade croutons
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Candied pecans, dried cranberries, and feta cheese on top of a bed of mixed greens served with concord grapeseed vinaigrette
Mandarin Almond Salad
Mixed greens topped with mandarin oranges and almonds with our mandarin vinaigrette and chow mein noodles
Lg Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and croutons.
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and croutons.
Sandwiches
BLT
That’s bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo!
Cakery Club
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between 3 slices of homemade white toast
Grilled Cheese
Two slices of American cheese on our homemade bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham and American cheese on our homemade bread.
Smith Hot Dog
The Stack
Choose real oven roasted turkey breast or pot roast with bacon & provolone cheese topped with homemade coleslaw.
Turkey Reuben
Sliced oven roasted turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island on rye.
Reuben
Sliced corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island on rye.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh chicken salad with sliced grapes and celery topped with provolone cheese & lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
The Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni & bacon with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion topped with our signature spicy mayo.
Steak & Cheese
Choose marinated steak or pot roast with provolone cheese, sautéed onions, green peppers and mayo.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tender roasted pork sautéed in BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade coleslaw.
Fried Cod
A generous 8 oz. of cod battered and fried with lettuce, tomato and onion on our homemade sandwich bun
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado spread, bacon, and tomato on one of our homemade buns
Vegetarian
Your choice of fried zucchini or grilled portabella with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with spicy mayo
Grilled Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, swiss and provolone cheese with grilled pineapple rings melted together grilled cheese style.
Tender Melt
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, ranch, bacon on italian bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on grilled italian bread and melted cheddar cheese
Prime Rib Dip
Hot Platters
Pick 2
Dinners
Dinner Specials
Taco Bowl
8 battered cod bites served with fries and coleslaw
Fried Cod Dinner
8 oz battered cod with your choice of two sides and a dinner roll
Fried Shrimp
*Available after 4 pm* Eight pieces of coconut coated jumbo shrimp served with your choice of two sides and a homemade dinner roll.
Beverages To Go
Sm Coffee
Med Coffee
Lg Coffee
Sm Fountain
Lg Fountain
Sm Hot Tea
Lg Hot Tea
Sm Juice
Lg Juice
Sm Milk
Lg Milk
Sm Milkshakes
Lg Milkshake
Sm Hot Chocolate
Lg Hot Chocolate
Sm Cappuccino
Lg Cappuccino
White\Colored Togo Mugs
Black Togo Mug W\straw
Bottle Water
Bottle Drink
Specialty Drinks
Lg Frozen Drink
Sm Frozen Drink
Lg Latte
Sm Latte
Lg Ice Coffee
Sm Ice Coffee
Lg Macchiato
Sm Macchiato
Lg Chai
Sm Chai
Lg Americano
Sm Americano
Lg Affagato
Sm Affagato
Lg Coffee Float
Sm Coffee Float
Lg Hot Tea Lemonade
Sm Hot Tea Lemonade
Double Shot Espresso
Single Shot Espresso
Bakery Online
Muffin
This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order
Cookie Single
This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order
Cookie 1/2 Doz
This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order
Cookie Dozen
This is a limited selection, we have a larger selection of baked goods in store. Call to find out more or add to your order when you come to pick up your order
Cake Slice
Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Family Owned Since 2010
7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview, PA 16415