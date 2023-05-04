Sunset Grill Edinboro

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Beach Bread

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.50

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Mozzarella Wedges

$9.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Tropical Seafood Cakes

$12.00

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

Pizza

Basil Pesto

$12.00

BBQ Brisket

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Margherita

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chinese Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Tex Mex Salad

$9.00

Craft Tacos

Aioli Shrimp

$11.00

Chipotle Steak

$13.00

Grilled Veggie Taco

$10.00

Guinness Cod

$12.00

Sriracha Chicken

$10.00

Burger

Plain Burger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Burger

$12.00

Chipotle Burger

$13.00

Green Chile Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Burger

$11.00

Spicy Sriracha Burger

$13.00

Handhelds

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Caprese Panini

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Jake’s Mistake Panini

$13.00

Nick's Pick Panini

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$13.00

Traditional Gyro

$12.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chips and Queso

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Ranch Fries

$3.00

CRANCH Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Veggies w/ Ranch

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Kids Fries

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Special Side

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pita Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Smiths Hot Dog

$6.00

+SOFT DRINKS+

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Club Soda

$1.00

Juices

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Other

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Root Beer Can

$1.50

Ginger BEER Can

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Tonic Water

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.00

Shirts

Shirts

Purple Tanks

$20.00

Purple V-Neck

$20.00

Purple Shirts

$20.00

Yellow Tanks

$20.00

Yellow Shirts

$20.00

Yellow V-Necks

$20.00

Blue Shirt

$20.00

Blue V-Necks

$20.00

Blue Tanks

$20.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Pictures

Pictures

$28.30
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a seasonal restaurant because we are mainly outdoors and right on the water. We have great food, refreshing drinks, and amazing atmosphere all summer long.

Location

12670 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412

Directions

