American
Sunset Grill Edinboro
37 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
We are a seasonal restaurant because we are mainly outdoors and right on the water. We have great food, refreshing drinks, and amazing atmosphere all summer long.
12670 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412
