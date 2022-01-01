Franklin restaurants you'll love
Benjamin's Roadhouse
1211 Liberty St, Franklin
|Popular items
|Humongous Pretzel
|$14.99
Hot, platter-sized soft pretzel served with nacho cheese sauce, honey mustard, and ranch
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.99
½ pound of shredded sirloin steak with peppers and onions served on a long bun and covered with melted mozzarella cheese
|All American Burger
|$13.99
Angus Reserve burger expertly seasoned and topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle slaw
Trails To Ales Brewery
1270 Liberty Street, Franklin
|Popular items
|Traditional Cheese Pizza
|$8.50
Order your favorite pizza your way! Start off with our traditional cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings for $1.50 each.
|Italian Meats Pizza
|$13.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese blend.
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.50
Turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, & garlic aioli.