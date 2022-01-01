Franklin restaurants you'll love

Franklin restaurants
Toast
  • Franklin

Franklin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Franklin restaurants

Benjamin's Roadhouse image

 

Benjamin's Roadhouse

1211 Liberty St, Franklin

Popular items
Humongous Pretzel$14.99
Hot, platter-sized soft pretzel served with nacho cheese sauce, honey mustard, and ranch
Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
½ pound of shredded sirloin steak with peppers and onions served on a long bun and covered with melted mozzarella cheese
All American Burger$13.99
Angus Reserve burger expertly seasoned and topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle slaw
Trails To Ales Brewery image

 

Trails To Ales Brewery

1270 Liberty Street, Franklin

Popular items
Traditional Cheese Pizza$8.50
Order your favorite pizza your way! Start off with our traditional cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings for $1.50 each.
Italian Meats Pizza$13.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese blend.
Turkey Club Wrap$12.50
Turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, & garlic aioli.
Trails II image

 

Trails II

422 12th St., Franklin

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Franklin

Pretzels

More near Franklin to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Butler

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
