San Jose restaurants you'll love

SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|2 Enchiladas Suizas
|$18.00
chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde and refried beans with queso fresco
|Flautas de Pollo
|$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
|Camote
|$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Popular items
|BYO Omelette
|$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
|The Club
|$15.50
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Scott's Seafood San Jose
200 S. First St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
|Filet Mignon a La Oscar
|$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose
2895 Senter Rd # 110, San Jose
|Popular items
|17. Banh Uot Thanh Tri
|$10.95
Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
|11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet
|$11.95
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
|18. Banh Uot Tom Chay
|$10.95
Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$13.00
Chicories | Roasted Squash | Spiced Pepitas | Goat Cheese | Honey Vin
|Spice Rubbed Salmon
|$37.00
Fennel & Olive Compote | Poached Kumquat | Pickled Fennel
|Buttermilk Beignets
|$10.00
Maple-Calvados Caramel
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|MINI
|$11.99
|Side Onions Only
|$0.50
|Taco Asada
|$2.75
Peters' Bakery
3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$1.20
Chocolate Cupcake
(MINIMUM ORDER: 12)
|Burnt Almond
Our signature cake. A single layer white cake, split in two, with custard filling and icing, then covered in almonds
|White Cupcake
|$1.20
White cupcake
(MINIMUM ORDER: 12)
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.99
Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella
|Full Romaine Gorgonzola
|$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)
|Italian
|$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Duper Burgers
5399 Prospect Road, San Jose
|Popular items
|SUPER SHAKE
|$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
|KID SHAKE
|$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Popular items
|French Toast Combo
|$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
|Country Fried Steak and Eggs
|$18.00
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
|Chocolate Chip (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE
1628 Hostetter Rd., Suite H, San Jose
|Popular items
|3. Black Sugar Boba Black Tea Latte w/ Cream Mousse
|$5.25
Our Black milk tea with fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
We recommend 50% sweetness, but please feel free to customize to your liking.
Pudding topping is not available with HOT drinks
|5. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk w/ Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse. A unique combination of both Boba and Pearls.
|1. Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink which we are best known for. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
BLAST AND BREW
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Popular items
|Paneer Tikka
|$18.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Paneer, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
|Garlic Fries
|$7.00
Fresh Parsley and Sea Salt, Served with House Ranch
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
A Warm and Salted Pretzel Served with House Beer Cheese Sauce and Spicy Mustard
TAPAS
The Cider Junction
820 Willow St Ste 100, San Jose
|Popular items
|2 Towns Easy Squeezy
|$5.00
Raspberry Lemonade Cider with fresh pressed PNW apples, Meyer lemons and raspberries. Fruity and tart and oh so refreshing as the days get warmer! 5.0% ABV. 12 oz can
|Cider Pack #1
|$44.00
The Cider Pack by the Bay Area Pomme Boots - the women behind your local cideries!
*
Final 5!
Pickup ONLY at The Cider Junction
*
This is a curated 6 pack - you get 1 cider from each of the participating cideries.
1. Blindwood - Ginger Peppercorn (semi-dry)
2. Far West - You Guava be Kidding me (Semi-dry)
3. Red Branch - Cherry (semi-sweet)
4. Redwood Coast - Finnegan's Triumph (dry)
5. Santa Cruz Cider - Apple City 18 (dry)
6. South City - Oaked Pomegranate (semi-dry)
|Locust Mojito
|$5.00
Like a Mojito - cider with lime and mint. Enjoy cold as is, over ice or "upgrade" it with a shot of your favorite Spirit. No one is watching ;-) 12oz can. 6.9% ABV
GRILL
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
25 N San Pedro St., San Jose
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
|Chicken WIngs
|$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
|Grass-Fed Burger
|$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs
|$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
|Snickerdoodles
|$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
|Baby Cauliflower Cobb
|$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Baha Fish Tacos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
|Smoked Ribs
|$23.00
baby back ribs, bourbon cola bbq sauce, baked beans, habanero slaw, jalapeno cheddar corn bread
|Grilled Farmers Market Veggie Plate
|$17.00
Mushroom, corn, zucchini, asparagus, red onion, avocado, carrots, spanish olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Popular items
|Regular Brisket Meal
|$15.00
Our hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|Garden Salad Full
|$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
|Regular Brisket
|$13.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose
|Popular items
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
|Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
|$26.95
Served warm. Fresh lobster meat tossed with lemon-pepper butter. Topped with special house seasonings and fresh herbs.
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Mochinut
100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180, San Jose
|Popular items
|HOT CHEETOS - HOT DOG
|$5.99
Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!
|HOT DOG
|$4.99
Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!
|SHARKS HOTDOG
|$5.99
Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 7-10min wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Story Road
779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose
|Popular items
|The Daily ^
|$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
|The Sun ^
|$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
|10pc Wings ^
|$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender’s
620 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose
|Popular items
|Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
|Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
|$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
GRILL
San Pedro Square Market Bars
87 N San Pedro St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$13.00
Pueblo Veijo Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Salt On The Rim
|Tito's Moscow Mule
|$14.00
Tito's Vodka, Lime Juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
|Carmelarita
|$14.00
Serrano Infused Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Mango Puree, Agave Syrup, Tajin Rim
Hella Good Burger
87 N San Pedro St Space 123, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lil Burger w/Fries
|$11.25
|Vanilla Shake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Shake
|$7.00
Backyard Bayou
3210 S White Rd, San Jose
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders w/Fries
|$10.00
|Bayou Bucket
|$70.00
|Soft Shell Crab Po Boy
|$15.00
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|California Benedict
|$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
|Pancake Combo
|$15.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster flavored with fresh herbs and spices, simmered in a creamy tomato based broth.
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
|Vegan Chowder
corn, sweet potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, and spices, made with coconut milk.
FRENCH FRIES
Tostadas
1699 W San Carlos St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Bacon Birria Burger
|$17.50
|Birria
|$18.00
|Birria Quesadilla
|$14.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Trio
|$12.99
|Milkshake
|$5.29
|Duo
|$10.99
Devine Cheese and Wine
27 Devine Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Spring Pea Pasta
|$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
|Tomato Soup
|$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
|Chocolate Pot de Creme
|$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream