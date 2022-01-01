San Jose restaurants you'll love

San Jose restaurants
Toast
  • San Jose

San Jose's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Caterers
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try San Jose restaurants

LUNA Mexican Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde and refried beans with queso fresco
Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
Camote$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
The Club$15.50
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Scott's Seafood San Jose image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Scott's Seafood San Jose

200 S. First St, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
Filet Mignon a La Oscar$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose image

 

Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose

2895 Senter Rd # 110, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
17. Banh Uot Thanh Tri$10.95
Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet$11.95
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
18. Banh Uot Tom Chay$10.95
Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose
Black Sheep Brasserie image

 

Black Sheep Brasserie

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose

Avg 4 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Winter Salad$13.00
Chicories | Roasted Squash | Spiced Pepitas | Goat Cheese | Honey Vin
Spice Rubbed Salmon$37.00
Fennel & Olive Compote | Poached Kumquat | Pickled Fennel
Buttermilk Beignets$10.00
Maple-Calvados Caramel
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose image

 

La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose

515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MINI$11.99
Side Onions Only$0.50
Taco Asada$2.75
More about La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
Peters' Bakery image

 

Peters' Bakery

3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Cupcake$1.20
Chocolate Cupcake
(MINIMUM ORDER: 12)
Burnt Almond
Our signature cake. A single layer white cake, split in two, with custard filling and icing, then covered in almonds
White Cupcake$1.20
White cupcake
(MINIMUM ORDER: 12)
More about Peters' Bakery
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.99
Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella
Full Romaine Gorgonzola$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)
Italian$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Super Duper Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Duper Burgers

5399 Prospect Road, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (7444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SUPER SHAKE$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
KID SHAKE$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Toast Combo$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Country Fried Steak and Eggs$18.00
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
Chocolate Chip (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE image

 

TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE

1628 Hostetter Rd., Suite H, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3. Black Sugar Boba Black Tea Latte w/ Cream Mousse$5.25
Our Black milk tea with fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
We recommend 50% sweetness, but please feel free to customize to your liking.
Pudding topping is not available with HOT drinks
5. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse. A unique combination of both Boba and Pearls.
1. Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink which we are best known for. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
More about TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE
BLAST AND BREW image

 

BLAST AND BREW

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paneer Tikka$18.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Paneer, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
Garlic Fries$7.00
Fresh Parsley and Sea Salt, Served with House Ranch
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
A Warm and Salted Pretzel Served with House Beer Cheese Sauce and Spicy Mustard
More about BLAST AND BREW
The Cider Junction image

TAPAS

The Cider Junction

820 Willow St Ste 100, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Towns Easy Squeezy$5.00
Raspberry Lemonade Cider with fresh pressed PNW apples, Meyer lemons and raspberries. Fruity and tart and oh so refreshing as the days get warmer! 5.0% ABV. 12 oz can
Cider Pack #1$44.00
The Cider Pack by the Bay Area Pomme Boots - the women behind your local cideries!
*
Final 5!
Pickup ONLY at The Cider Junction
*
This is a curated 6 pack - you get 1 cider from each of the participating cideries.
1. Blindwood - Ginger Peppercorn (semi-dry)
2. Far West - You Guava be Kidding me (Semi-dry)
3. Red Branch - Cherry (semi-sweet)
4. Redwood Coast - Finnegan's Triumph (dry)
5. Santa Cruz Cider - Apple City 18 (dry)
6. South City - Oaked Pomegranate (semi-dry)
Locust Mojito$5.00
Like a Mojito - cider with lime and mint. Enjoy cold as is, over ice or "upgrade" it with a shot of your favorite Spirit. No one is watching ;-) 12oz can. 6.9% ABV
More about The Cider Junction
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub image

GRILL

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

25 N San Pedro St., San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Tacos$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
Chicken WIngs$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
Grass-Fed Burger$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

Avg 3.8 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
Snickerdoodles$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
Baby Cauliflower Cobb$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baha Fish Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
Smoked Ribs$23.00
baby back ribs, bourbon cola bbq sauce, baked beans, habanero slaw, jalapeno cheddar corn bread
Grilled Farmers Market Veggie Plate$17.00
Mushroom, corn, zucchini, asparagus, red onion, avocado, carrots, spanish olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon
More about The Farmers Union
South Winchester BBQ image

BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Brisket Meal$15.00
Our hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Garden Salad Full$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Regular Brisket$13.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
More about South Winchester BBQ
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$26.95
Served warm. Fresh lobster meat tossed with lemon-pepper butter. Topped with special house seasonings and fresh herbs.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
Mochinut image

 

Mochinut

100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOT CHEETOS - HOT DOG$5.99
Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!
HOT DOG$4.99
Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 10-15 mins wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!
SHARKS HOTDOG$5.99
Each hot dog is made to order. Please expect a 7-10min wait for your order to be ready. Thank you!
More about Mochinut
Fire Wings Story Road image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Story Road
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
The Sun ^$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
More about The Pizza Press
Marie Callender’s image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender’s

620 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (595 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
More about Marie Callender’s
San Pedro Square Market Bars image

GRILL

San Pedro Square Market Bars

87 N San Pedro St, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita$13.00
Pueblo Veijo Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Salt On The Rim
Tito's Moscow Mule$14.00
Tito's Vodka, Lime Juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
Carmelarita$14.00
Serrano Infused Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Mango Puree, Agave Syrup, Tajin Rim
More about San Pedro Square Market Bars
Hella Good Burger image

 

Hella Good Burger

87 N San Pedro St Space 123, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lil Burger w/Fries$11.25
Vanilla Shake$7.00
Chocolate Shake$7.00
More about Hella Good Burger
Backyard Bayou image

 

Backyard Bayou

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$10.00
Bayou Bucket$70.00
Soft Shell Crab Po Boy$15.00
More about Backyard Bayou
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
California Benedict$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
Pancake Combo$15.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster flavored with fresh herbs and spices, simmered in a creamy tomato based broth.
Vegan Chowder
corn, sweet potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, and spices, made with coconut milk.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
Tostadas image

FRENCH FRIES

Tostadas

1699 W San Carlos St, San Jose

Avg 4 (851 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Birria Burger$17.50
Birria$18.00
Birria Quesadilla$14.99
More about Tostadas
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trio$12.99
Milkshake$5.29
Duo$10.99
More about BurgerIM
Devine Cheese and Wine image

 

Devine Cheese and Wine

27 Devine Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Pea Pasta$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
Tomato Soup$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
Chocolate Pot de Creme$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
More about Devine Cheese and Wine

