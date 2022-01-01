San Jose restaurants you'll love

The Cider Pack by the Bay Area Pomme Boots - the women behind your local cideries!

Final 5!

Pickup ONLY at The Cider Junction

This is a curated 6 pack - you get 1 cider from each of the participating cideries.

1. Blindwood - Ginger Peppercorn (semi-dry)

2. Far West - You Guava be Kidding me (Semi-dry)

3. Red Branch - Cherry (semi-sweet)

4. Redwood Coast - Finnegan's Triumph (dry)

5. Santa Cruz Cider - Apple City 18 (dry)

6. South City - Oaked Pomegranate (semi-dry)

