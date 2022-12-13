  • Home
Tacomania - Aborn 2762 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA 95121

No reviews yet

2762 Aborn Road

San Jose, CA 95121

Order Again

TACOS

Tacos

Tacos

$3.25

Small tortilla, onions, cilantro, and your choice of mea

Super Taco

Super Taco

$5.98

Regular tortilla, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese, tomato, whole beans, and a choice of meat.

Taco Regio (Asada)

Taco Regio (Asada)

$5.98

Flour tortilla, cheese, carne asada, onion, cilantro and avocado.

Taco Veggie

Taco Veggie

$4.98

Regular tortilla, onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado, tomato, whole beans, and bell peppers.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$11.50

2 small tacos with rice and beans on the side.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.90

Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, grill bell pepper and onions.

Taco Crispy

Taco Crispy

$5.50

Crispy tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.

Taco Birria

$4.20
Taco Promo al Pastor

Taco Promo al Pastor

$1.62

BURRITOS

Burrito

Burrito

$11.98

Choice of meat, onions, cilantro, cheese, rice and beans.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.40

Onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado, tomato, rice, beans and bell peppers.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.90
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$13.50

Choice of meat, rice, beans and cheese burrito with salsa verde melted cheese, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fried Burrito

Fried Burrito

$13.50

Fried Burrito with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. (Only available in our restaurants, not in our food trucks)

ALAMBRES

Alambre Hawaiano

Alambre Hawaiano

$14.50

Al pastor, pineapple, mixed with grilled onions, bell peppers and cheese.

Alambre Campechano

Alambre Campechano

$14.50

Asada, al pastor, chorizo, mixed with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese.

Alambre Sabrosón

Alambre Sabrosón

$14.50

Chicken, mixed with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese.

AND MORE!

Cheese Fries

$8.00
Gringa

Gringa

$7.50

Regular flour tortilla, onions, cilantro, pineapple and al pastor meat.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.98

Nacho cheese, beans, onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeños and choice of meat.

Torta

Torta

$9.20

Onions, cilantro, cheese, beans, red salsa, green salsa and meat.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.25

Flour tortilla, cheese and your choice of meat

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.98

Flour tortilla, and cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$13.96

French fries with grill stake nacho cheese and jalapeños (Only available in our restaurants, not in our food trucks

1 x Quesabirria

$5.98

Corn, birria, and cheese are served with a side of consomé for dipping. Quesabirria order for 3, $14.50

3 x Quesabirria

3 x Quesabirria

$16.00

Corn, birria, and cheese are served with a side of consomé for dipping.

Torta Campechana

$14.50

SIDES

Chips

Chips

$2.00
Avocado

Avocado

$3.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.99

1.5 oz

Rice

Rice

$2.90

1.5 oz

Beans

Beans

$2.90

1.5 oz

Half Rice & Half Beans

Half Rice & Half Beans

$2.90

Consomé

$2.00

DRINKS

Agua Natural

Agua Natural

$2.90
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$4.99
Coca Grande

Coca Grande

$4.95
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.80
Sodas in a Can

Sodas in a Can

$2.90
Salty Lemonade

Salty Lemonade

$6.90
Sangría

Sangría

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our menu is based on original recipes that go from fresh prime meat never frozen to our secret seasoning to the perfect point of preparation, from our tacos to our burritos you can have the best flavor in town.

Location

2762 Aborn Road, San Jose, CA 95121

Directions

Main pic

