Los Altos restaurants you'll love

More about The Post
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|Popular items
|tomato soup
Served with parmesan cheese and basil
|fish and chips
|$23.00
With homemade coleslaw, french fries and tarter sauce ,tempura cod fish.
|the post buffalo cauliflower
|$13.00
beer battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce. choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
PIZZA
State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
101 Plaza North, Los Altos
|Popular items
|Pub Greens Salad
|$7.50
greens, shaved carrot, cherry tomato, watermelon radish, and cucumber
|Plain Ol’ Cheese
|$18.00
mozz, bianco dinapoli organic sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
romaine, seasoned panko, pecorino, and white anchovy with s.o.m. caesar dressing
More about Manresa Bread
PASTRY
Manresa Bread
271 State St, Los Altos
|Popular items
|Kale Parmesan Scone
|$5.00
Cake Flour, AP flour, Blanco flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, butter, cream, kale, parmesan cheese and cheddar cheese
|Baguette
|$5.00
Organic red and white wheat, water, salt, naturally leavened.
|Kouign Amann
|$5.00
Organic wheat flour, organic sugar, salt, water, butter.
More about ASA Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
ASA Restaurant
242 State St, Los Altos
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM PASTA
|$26.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock
|PAELLA VALENCIA
|$36.00
Crispy edged La Bomba arroz, shrimp-vegetable stock, onion, white wine, saffron, smoked paprika, Spanish olives, chorizo.
|GARLIC SHRIMP
|$24.00
Wild gulf shrimp, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic