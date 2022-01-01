Los Altos restaurants you'll love

Go
Los Altos restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Los Altos

Los Altos's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Los Altos restaurants

The Post image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
tomato soup
Served with parmesan cheese and basil
fish and chips$23.00
With homemade coleslaw, french fries and tarter sauce ,tempura cod fish.
the post buffalo cauliflower$13.00
beer battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce. choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about The Post
State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria image

PIZZA

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria

101 Plaza North, Los Altos

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Greens Salad$7.50
greens, shaved carrot, cherry tomato, watermelon radish, and cucumber
Plain Ol’ Cheese$18.00
mozz, bianco dinapoli organic sauce
Caesar Salad$8.50
romaine, seasoned panko, pecorino, and white anchovy with s.o.m. caesar dressing
More about State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
Manresa Bread image

PASTRY

Manresa Bread

271 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Parmesan Scone$5.00
Cake Flour, AP flour, Blanco flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, butter, cream, kale, parmesan cheese and cheddar cheese
Baguette$5.00
Organic red and white wheat, water, salt, naturally leavened.
Kouign Amann$5.00
Organic wheat flour, organic sugar, salt, water, butter.
More about Manresa Bread
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MUSHROOM PASTA$26.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock
PAELLA VALENCIA$36.00
Crispy edged La Bomba arroz, shrimp-vegetable stock, onion, white wine, saffron, smoked paprika, Spanish olives, chorizo.
GARLIC SHRIMP$24.00
Wild gulf shrimp, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic
More about ASA Restaurant
Map

More near Los Altos to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston