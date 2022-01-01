Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

No reviews yet

4320 El Camino Real

Los Altos, CA 94022

Popular Items

FISH N CHIPS (REAL COD) WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW
FROZEN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
7" PIZZA

BEVERAGE

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE 14oz

$6.50

AQUAFINA 20oz

$3.50

SODA

$3.00

MILK 12oz

$2.50

COFFEE

STARBUCKS COFFEE

$3.50+

HONEY ALMOND LATTE

$5.00+

CAFE LATTE

$3.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50+

CAFE MOCHA

$4.05+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

CAFE AMERICANO

$3.50+

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$4.35+

ESPRESSO

$3.00+

TEA

TAZO CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.25+

TAZO TEA

$3.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

STARTERS

ACAPULCO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$19.99

with avocado and tortilla chips

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$15.99

with crisped potato, bacon, sage, roasted red pepper aioli

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$7.99

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$8.99

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$16.99

CRISPY POTSTICKERS

$12.99

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$14.99

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.99

with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce

MAC N CHEESE

$10.99

CHILI CUP

$8.99

CHILI BOWL

$17.99

PREMUIM CHICKEN WINGS 6pcs

$18.99

with ranch sauce and hot sauce on the side

SALMON FISH TACOS

$18.99

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

COBB SALAD

$24.99

with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, hardboiled eggs, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, and ranch dressing.

SPINACH SALAD

$16.99

with chopped bacon, feta cheese, calamata olives, red onions, roasted pecans, and maple vinaigrette.

STEAK SALAD

$24.99

marinated steak, candied walnuts, leaks, gorgonzola cheese, and french dressing.

TERIYAKI SALMON SALAD

$24.99

with 8oz grilled fresh salmon, mixed greens, and sesame ginger dressing.

TOSTADA SALAD

$15.99

mixed greens in a crispy tortilla bowl with roasted corn, tomatoes, cheese, and avocado.

WEDGE SALAD

$11.99

bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumble, and blue cheese dressing.

POKE BOWL

$24.99

choose salmon or ahi tuna with red quinoa, soba noodles, wonton crisps, nori, pickled ginger, pineapple, and green onion.

SANDWICHES

BISTRO BURGER 8oz

$16.99

with bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (VEGETARIAN PATTY)

$16.99

with lettuce, onion, and tomato.

COBB SANDWICH

$18.99

with chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese.

FRENCH DIP

$16.99

with au jus sauce and horseradish.

PIZZA

7" PIZZA

$9.99

12" PIZZA

$17.99

MAINS

STEAK FRITES WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

$25.99

APPLE CIDER BRINED PORK CHOP WITH MASHED POTATO AND MIXED VEGGIES

$23.99

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

$24.99

CHICKEN POT PIE WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

$18.99

FISH N CHIPS (REAL COD) WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

$17.99

FRESH GRILLED SALMON

$26.99

HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN WITH MASHED POTATO AND COLESLAW

$21.99

MEAT LOAF WITH MASHED POTATO AND MIXED VEGGIES

$22.99

SINGLE CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH TORTILLA, RICE, AND SALSA FRESCA

$14.99

DOUBLE CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH TORTILLA, RICE, AND SALSA FRESCA

$20.99

Chicken Teriyaki Skewer

$15.99

Chicken BBQ Skewer

$15.99

PASTA

ANGEL HAIR PASTA WITH JUMBO PRAWNS

$23.99

with basil and tomato in garlic butter white wine sauce

LINGUINE ARRABBIATA WITH CHICKEN

$19.99

with chicken, garlic, vodka, spicy pink sauce

PASTA SPECIAL

$21.99

Fettuccine, Chicken, Mushroom, Prosciutto in an Onion Cream Sauce

DESSERT

BANANA BREAD PUDDING

$5.99

FROZEN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$4.99

PREMIUM CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE

$7.99

CHOCO LAVA CAKE WITH ICE CREAM

$8.99

CRISPY APPLE TART WITH ICE CREAM

$8.99

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$3.00

MASHED POTATO

$3.00

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$9.99

COLESLAW

$3.00

MIXED VEGGIES

$3.00

ROASTED POTATO

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA 94022

