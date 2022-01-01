American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA 94022
