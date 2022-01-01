American
Bars & Lounges
Protégé
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Owned and operated by Master Sommelier Dennis Kelly and Chef Anthony Secviar, Protégé is a comfortable, casual fine dining restaurant featuring New American cuisine and world-class wine & spirits programs.
Location
250 South California Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kirk's SteakBurgers - Palo Alto
No Reviews
75 Town & Country Village Palo Alto, CA 94301
View restaurant