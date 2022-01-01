Newark restaurants you'll love

Newark restaurants
Toast
  • Newark

Newark's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Newark restaurants

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2086 Newpark Mall #1024, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Cowboy$7.99
Greek Lamb$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Bear Bitez image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bear Bitez

5486 Central Ave, Newark

Avg 4.6 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken - Cub Bitez$3.69
Scrumptious. Baked pastry filled with ground chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
No customization allowed.
Beef - Bear Bitez$8.99
Fresh USDA 100% Chuck meat, free of additives, fillers and preservatives. Rounded out with grilled onions, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and mild Cheddar cheese. Quality you can taste.
No customization allowed.
Apple Turnover$3.49
Enjoy our delicious homemade Apple Turnovers made with layers of flaky puff pastry, sliced apple preserve, & pure cane sugar.
More about Bear Bitez
0006 - Newark image

 

0006 - Newark

35201-V Newark Blvd., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0006 - Newark
Pho Lovers image

 

Pho Lovers

3900 Newpark Mall Rd, Suite 102, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pho Lovers
Boba Nation - Newark image

 

Boba Nation - Newark

2086 Newpark Mall, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boba Nation - Newark
Map

