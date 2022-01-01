Fremont restaurants you'll love

Fremont restaurants
Toast
  Fremont

Must-try Fremont restaurants

Chicken Meets Rice image

 

Chicken Meets Rice

46551 Mission Blvd Unit 101, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Skin$4.99
Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.
Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free)
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Hainan Chicken Box (GF)$12.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions. Simple yet moist and delicious. All bones are removed by hand and a skinless option is available. Your choice of dark meat only, white meat only, or a mix of both. Meat type preference may be substituted depending on available inventory.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
More about Chicken Meets Rice
Ristorante Il Porcino image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Ristorante Il Porcino

3339 Walnut Ave, Fremont

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna Bistecca$19.95
Homemade beef lasagna, served with marinara sauce
Penne Con Salsiccia$20.95
Tube pasta with sausage, tomatoes, spinach, marinara sauce.
Calamari Fritti$17.95
Fresh squid, fried and tossed in garlic-lemon spices, served with cocktail sauce
More about Ristorante Il Porcino
Bill's Cafe - Fremont image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Fremont

39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.2 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Crab Cakes Benedict$16.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
Two Eggs any style$9.50
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
More about Bill's Cafe - Fremont
Bombay Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Bombay Pizza House

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Sticks w/ Jalapenos & Pineapple$9.99
Topped with Jalapenos & Pineapple
Masala Chips$5.99
Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.
Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
More about Bombay Pizza House
Bongo's image

 

Bongo's

39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roshogolla$5.99
Mishti Doi$2.99
Fish Cutlet$5.99
More about Bongo's
Mazzeh Grill image

 

Mazzeh Grill

Fremont, CA, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saffron Rice Pudding - Sholezard$6.00
Rice pudding like you’ve never had before It’s delicate in flavor, but so deeply aromatic & infused with saffron
-Vegan
-Gluten Free
-Contains Tree Nut
Vegan Vibe - Vegan Eggplant Stew$17.00
Wood Fire grilled Italian eggplant, caramelized onion, tomato paste, and yellow peas slow cooked to perfection served with Saffron Basmati Rice
-Gluten Free
-Vegan
Saffron Barberry Rice - Zereshk Polo$22.00
Tangy sweet mouth watering Saffron Barberry rice with skewer of Joojelicious
-Halal
-Gluten Free
-Contains Dairy Products
More about Mazzeh Grill
Sala Thai image

 

Sala Thai

3241 Walnut ave, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PAD SEE EIW$14.95
Stir fried flat noodle with egg, broccoli, and choice of meat with sweet soy sauce
DRUNKEN NOODLE (PAD KEE MAO)$14.95
Stir fried flat noodle with onion, bell pepper, tomato, basil, and choice of meat.
CRISPY FISH WITH SWEET GARLIC SAUCE (SALA THAI FAVORITE)$17.95
Battered and deep fried filet rex sole topped with sala thai sweet garlic sauce. Extra sauce $1.00
More about Sala Thai
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BUTTER CHICKEN$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
MALAI KOFTA$11.99
Fresh Kofta balls cooked in rich onion and cashew nuts sauce
BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
Massimo's Restaurant image

 

Massimo's Restaurant

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Petrale Sole Dore$27.00
Pan Fried, Dipped in an Egg Batter with Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Seasonal Vegetables, and Creamy Risotto
Minestrone Soup - Quart$12.00
Classic Italian Vegetable Soup - vegetarian
New York Steak Au Poivre$40.00
*10 ounce 28 Day USDA Choice with Green Peppercorn Sauce, Seasonal Vegetables & Garlic Mashed Potatoes
More about Massimo's Restaurant
Pieology 8143 image

 

Pieology 8143

39338 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8143
Little Madfish image

 

Little Madfish

43337 Christy St., Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Little Madfish
Bowl of Heaven image

SMOOTHIES

Bowl of Heaven

43986 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.5 (1156 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bowl of Heaven
Nature's Organic Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Nature's Organic Ice Cream

37597 Niles Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nature's Organic Ice Cream
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria Zapata

39459 Fremont Blvd., Fremont

Avg 4.3 (2844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco$3.70
Super Burrito$10.99
Can Soda$1.75
More about Taqueria Zapata
Mame Shiba Ramen image

 

Mame Shiba Ramen

46551 Mission Blvd. #107, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
YAKISOBA 焼きそば$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger. Sauce contains fish broth.
GYOZA 餃子$5.00
Pan-fried Japanese dumplings filled with pork or veggie
SPICY TONKOTSU 坦々豚骨$14.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men’
Creamy pork sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.
More about Mame Shiba Ramen
One Zo - Fremont image

 

One Zo - Fremont

46551 Mission Boulevard Unit 102, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
One Zo Milk Tea$4.99
Assam black
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Boba$5.99
Brown Sugar Boba Included
Real Fresh Fruit Tea$5.99
Large Only
More about One Zo - Fremont
Main pic

 

ChaChago

39025 State St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about ChaChago
Restaurant banner

 

Rangoli Flavors of India

43852 Pacific Commmons Blvd, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rangoli Flavors of India
Restaurant banner

 

Ume Fremont

6018 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ume Fremont

