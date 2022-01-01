Fremont restaurants you'll love
Fremont's top cuisines
Must-try Fremont restaurants
More about Chicken Meets Rice
Chicken Meets Rice
46551 Mission Blvd Unit 101, Fremont
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Skin
|$4.99
Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.
|Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)
|$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free)
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
|Hainan Chicken Box (GF)
|$12.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions. Simple yet moist and delicious. All bones are removed by hand and a skinless option is available. Your choice of dark meat only, white meat only, or a mix of both. Meat type preference may be substituted depending on available inventory.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
More about Ristorante Il Porcino
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Ristorante Il Porcino
3339 Walnut Ave, Fremont
|Popular items
|Lasagna Bistecca
|$19.95
Homemade beef lasagna, served with marinara sauce
|Penne Con Salsiccia
|$20.95
Tube pasta with sausage, tomatoes, spinach, marinara sauce.
|Calamari Fritti
|$17.95
Fresh squid, fried and tossed in garlic-lemon spices, served with cocktail sauce
More about Bill's Cafe - Fremont
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Fremont
39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip (2)
|$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$16.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
|Two Eggs any style
|$9.50
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
More about Bombay Pizza House
PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS
Bombay Pizza House
4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont
|Popular items
|Garlic Sticks w/ Jalapenos & Pineapple
|$9.99
Topped with Jalapenos & Pineapple
|Masala Chips
|$5.99
Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.
|Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
More about Bongo's
Bongo's
39407 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
|Popular items
|Roshogolla
|$5.99
|Mishti Doi
|$2.99
|Fish Cutlet
|$5.99
More about Mazzeh Grill
Mazzeh Grill
Fremont, CA, Fremont
|Popular items
|Saffron Rice Pudding - Sholezard
|$6.00
Rice pudding like you’ve never had before It’s delicate in flavor, but so deeply aromatic & infused with saffron
-Vegan
-Gluten Free
-Contains Tree Nut
|Vegan Vibe - Vegan Eggplant Stew
|$17.00
Wood Fire grilled Italian eggplant, caramelized onion, tomato paste, and yellow peas slow cooked to perfection served with Saffron Basmati Rice
-Gluten Free
-Vegan
|Saffron Barberry Rice - Zereshk Polo
|$22.00
Tangy sweet mouth watering Saffron Barberry rice with skewer of Joojelicious
-Halal
-Gluten Free
-Contains Dairy Products
More about Sala Thai
Sala Thai
3241 Walnut ave, Fremont
|Popular items
|PAD SEE EIW
|$14.95
Stir fried flat noodle with egg, broccoli, and choice of meat with sweet soy sauce
|DRUNKEN NOODLE (PAD KEE MAO)
|$14.95
Stir fried flat noodle with onion, bell pepper, tomato, basil, and choice of meat.
|CRISPY FISH WITH SWEET GARLIC SAUCE (SALA THAI FAVORITE)
|$17.95
Battered and deep fried filet rex sole topped with sala thai sweet garlic sauce. Extra sauce $1.00
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|Popular items
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$11.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
|MALAI KOFTA
|$11.99
Fresh Kofta balls cooked in rich onion and cashew nuts sauce
|BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
More about Massimo's Restaurant
Massimo's Restaurant
5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|Popular items
|Grilled Petrale Sole Dore
|$27.00
Pan Fried, Dipped in an Egg Batter with Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Seasonal Vegetables, and Creamy Risotto
|Minestrone Soup - Quart
|$12.00
Classic Italian Vegetable Soup - vegetarian
|New York Steak Au Poivre
|$40.00
*10 ounce 28 Day USDA Choice with Green Peppercorn Sauce, Seasonal Vegetables & Garlic Mashed Potatoes
More about Pieology 8143
Pieology 8143
39338 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont
|Popular items
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
More about Nature's Organic Ice Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Nature's Organic Ice Cream
37597 Niles Blvd, Fremont
More about Taqueria Zapata
Taqueria Zapata
39459 Fremont Blvd., Fremont
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Taco
|$3.70
|Super Burrito
|$10.99
|Can Soda
|$1.75
More about Mame Shiba Ramen
Mame Shiba Ramen
46551 Mission Blvd. #107, Fremont
|Popular items
|YAKISOBA 焼きそば
|$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger. Sauce contains fish broth.
|GYOZA 餃子
|$5.00
Pan-fried Japanese dumplings filled with pork or veggie
|SPICY TONKOTSU 坦々豚骨
|$14.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men’
Creamy pork sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.
More about One Zo - Fremont
One Zo - Fremont
46551 Mission Boulevard Unit 102, Fremont
|Popular items
|One Zo Milk Tea
|$4.99
Assam black
|Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Boba
|$5.99
Brown Sugar Boba Included
|Real Fresh Fruit Tea
|$5.99
Large Only
More about ChaChago
ChaChago
39025 State St, Fremont
More about Rangoli Flavors of India
Rangoli Flavors of India
43852 Pacific Commmons Blvd, Fremont
More about Ume Fremont
Ume Fremont
6018 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont