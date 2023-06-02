Restaurant header imageView gallery

ChaChago

39025 State St

Fremont, CA 94538

Drinks

Classic Tea Series 職魂入茶 Serie de té clásicos

A1 Assam Black Tea 阿薩姆紅茶 Té negro de Asam

A1 Assam Black Tea 阿薩姆紅茶 Té negro de Asam

$5.85+
A2 Jasmine Green Tea 茉莉綠茶 Té verde de Jasmin

A2 Jasmine Green Tea 茉莉綠茶 Té verde de Jasmin

$5.85+
A3 Osmanthus Oolong 桂花烏龍 Té de Osmanto

A3 Osmanthus Oolong 桂花烏龍 Té de Osmanto

$6.85+
A4 Firewood Oolong 柴燒烏龍 Té de Osmanto de leña

A4 Firewood Oolong 柴燒烏龍 Té de Osmanto de leña

$6.85+
A5 White Peach Oolong 白桃烏龍 Te de Osmanto de Durazno Blanco

A5 White Peach Oolong 白桃烏龍 Te de Osmanto de Durazno Blanco

$6.85+

Brown Sugar Series 黑糖系列 Serie de azúcar morena

B1 Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta Milk 真·岩燒黑糖奶酪 Leche Panna Cotta con Perlas de azúcar morena

B1 Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta Milk 真·岩燒黑糖奶酪 Leche Panna Cotta con Perlas de azúcar morena

$6.00

Come with Pearl and Panna Cotta

B2 Taro Brown Sugar Pearl Milk 岩燒黑糖逮丸芋頭 Leche de Perla de azúcar morena de taro

B2 Taro Brown Sugar Pearl Milk 岩燒黑糖逮丸芋頭 Leche de Perla de azúcar morena de taro

$6.00

Come with Taro and pearl

B3 Oreo Cheese Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea Oreo芝士黑糖珍珠奶茶 Té de leche de Perla con queso oreo y azúcar morena

B3 Oreo Cheese Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea Oreo芝士黑糖珍珠奶茶 Té de leche de Perla con queso oreo y azúcar morena

$7.00

Come with Oreo cheese and pearl No sugar added

B4 Matcha Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta 岩燒抹茶黑糖珍珠奶酪 Té con perlas de azúcar morena de matcha y pan cotta

B4 Matcha Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta 岩燒抹茶黑糖珍珠奶酪 Té con perlas de azúcar morena de matcha y pan cotta

$6.85

Come with Pearl and Panna Cotta

B5 Cocoa Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta岩燒可可黑糖珍珠奶酪 Té de cocoa de azúcar morena con perla & Panna Cotta

B5 Cocoa Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta岩燒可可黑糖珍珠奶酪 Té de cocoa de azúcar morena con perla & Panna Cotta

$6.85

Come with Pearl and Panna Cotta

B6 Thai Milk Tea Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta 岩燒泰式黑糖珍珠奶酪 Té de leche tailandes de azúcar morena con Perla y Panna Cotta

B6 Thai Milk Tea Brown Sugar Pearl & Panna Cotta 岩燒泰式黑糖珍珠奶酪 Té de leche tailandes de azúcar morena con Perla y Panna Cotta

$6.85

Come with Pearl and Panna Cotta

Milk Tea Series 牛乳入茶 Serie de Té con leche

C1 Taiwan No.1 Brown sugar Pearl Milk Tea Taiwan No.1 黑糖珍珠奶茶 Taiwán No. 1 Te de leche con Perla y azúcar morena

C1 Taiwan No.1 Brown sugar Pearl Milk Tea Taiwan No.1 黑糖珍珠奶茶 Taiwán No. 1 Te de leche con Perla y azúcar morena

$6.50+

Come with Pearl

C2 Taiwan No.2 Milk Tea (Pearl + Grass Jelly+ Coffee jelly) Taiwan NO.2 奶茶(珍珠+仙草+咖啡凍) Taiwán No. 2 Té de leche (Perla + Jalea de hierba + Jalea de cafe)

C2 Taiwan No.2 Milk Tea (Pearl + Grass Jelly+ Coffee jelly) Taiwan NO.2 奶茶(珍珠+仙草+咖啡凍) Taiwán No. 2 Té de leche (Perla + Jalea de hierba + Jalea de cafe)

$7.00+

Come with Pearl + Grass Jelly+ Coffee jelly

C3 Taiwan No.3 Milk Tea(Grass Jelly + Panna cotta+ Crystal Boba) Taiwan NO.3 奶茶(仙草+奶酪+寒天球) Taiwán No. 3 Té de leche (Jalea de hierba + Panna Cotta + boba de cristal)

C3 Taiwan No.3 Milk Tea(Grass Jelly + Panna cotta+ Crystal Boba) Taiwan NO.3 奶茶(仙草+奶酪+寒天球) Taiwán No. 3 Té de leche (Jalea de hierba + Panna Cotta + boba de cristal)

$7.00+

Come with Grass Jelly + Panna cotta+ Crystal Boba

C4 Thai ChaCha Panna Cotta Smoothie 泰ChaCha奶凍冰沙 Batido de Chacha tailandés con Panna Cotta

C4 Thai ChaCha Panna Cotta Smoothie 泰ChaCha奶凍冰沙 Batido de Chacha tailandés con Panna Cotta

$6.85

Come with Panna Cotta

C5 Thai ChaCha Pearl Milk Tea 泰ChaCha 珍珠奶茶 Té de leche con Chacha tailandés y perla

C5 Thai ChaCha Pearl Milk Tea 泰ChaCha 珍珠奶茶 Té de leche con Chacha tailandés y perla

$6.85+

Come with Pearl

C6 Uji Matcha Panna Cotta 宇治抹茶奶酪 Uji-matcha Panna Cotta

C6 Uji Matcha Panna Cotta 宇治抹茶奶酪 Uji-matcha Panna Cotta

$6.85+

Come with Panna Cotta

C7 Uji Matcha Pearl 宇治抹茶珍珠 Uji-matcha con perla

C7 Uji Matcha Pearl 宇治抹茶珍珠 Uji-matcha con perla

$6.85+

Come with Pearl

Fruit Tea Series 鮮果歲時記 Series de té de frutas

D1 Integrated Fruit Iced Tea 櫻羽水果冰茶 Té helado de frutas integrado

D1 Integrated Fruit Iced Tea 櫻羽水果冰茶 Té helado de frutas integrado

$7.00
D2 Grapefruit Smoothie 加州葡萄柚冰沙 Batido de toronja

D2 Grapefruit Smoothie 加州葡萄柚冰沙 Batido de toronja

$7.00
D3 Lychee & Aloe 荔枝&蘆薈 Lychee & áloe

D3 Lychee & Aloe 荔枝&蘆薈 Lychee & áloe

$6.85

Come with Aloe

D4 Grape Iced Tea 葡萄冰茶 Té helado de uva

D4 Grape Iced Tea 葡萄冰茶 Té helado de uva

$6.85

Come with Aloe

Ice Cream Series 冰岩系列 Serie de helados

E1 Ice Cream Chocolate 冰岩濃巧克力 helado de chocolate

E1 Ice Cream Chocolate 冰岩濃巧克力 helado de chocolate

$6.85
E2 Ice Cream Matcha 冰岩宇治抹茶 Helado de matcha

E2 Ice Cream Matcha 冰岩宇治抹茶 Helado de matcha

$6.85
E3 Ice Cream Black Tea 冰岩夕燒紅茶 Helado de té negro

E3 Ice Cream Black Tea 冰岩夕燒紅茶 Helado de té negro

$6.85
E4 Ice Cream Thai Milk Tea 冰岩泰茶 Helado de te de leche tailandés

E4 Ice Cream Thai Milk Tea 冰岩泰茶 Helado de te de leche tailandés

$6.85

Yakult Series + Crystal Boba Serie de yogur + Boba de cristal

F1 Yakult Green Tea + Crystal Boba

F1 Yakult Green Tea + Crystal Boba

$6.85

Come with Crystal Boba

F2 Yakult Grapefruit + Crystal Boba

F2 Yakult Grapefruit + Crystal Boba

$6.50

Come with Crystal Boba

F3 Yakult Lychee + Crystal Boba

F3 Yakult Lychee + Crystal Boba

$6.50

Come with Crystal Boba

Fruit Cheese smoothie Series 水果奶蓋 Serie de queso de frutas

G1 Grapes Cheese smoothie + Aloe 葡萄奶蓋+蘆薈 queso de uva + áloe

G1 Grapes Cheese smoothie + Aloe 葡萄奶蓋+蘆薈 queso de uva + áloe

$6.85

Come with Aloe

G2 Strawberry Cheese smoothie + Crystal Boba 草莓奶蓋+ 寒天球 queso de fresa + boba de cristal

G2 Strawberry Cheese smoothie + Crystal Boba 草莓奶蓋+ 寒天球 queso de fresa + boba de cristal

$6.85

Come with Crystal Boba

Yakult Smoothie Series Serie de batidos de yogur

H1 Lychee Yakult Smoothie

H1 Lychee Yakult Smoothie

$6.85

Come with Crystal Boba

H2 Grape Yakult Smoothie

H2 Grape Yakult Smoothie

$6.85

Come with Crystal Boba

H3 Strawberry Yakult Smoothie

H3 Strawberry Yakult Smoothie

$6.85

Come with Crystal Boba

H4 Matcha Yakult Smoothie

H4 Matcha Yakult Smoothie

$6.85

Come with Crystal Boba

Food

Snacks 小食

Toast 熱夾吐司 la tostada

$7.50Out of stock

Bear Bear 熊熊蛋糕 oso oso

$7.50Out of stock

Egg Waffle 雞蛋仔 waffle de huevo

$7.50Out of stock

Waffle Skewers 雞蛋串

$7.50Out of stock

French Toast Bite (*peanut Butter*) 一口西多士 Bocado de tostada francesa ( mantequilla be mani )

$7.50Out of stock

Fried Curly Fries 扭扭薯條 papas fritas rizadas

$8.25Out of stock

Fried Chicken Wings 炸雞翼 alitas de pollo

$8.25Out of stock

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 palomitas de pollo

$8.25Out of stock

Fried Hot Dog 炸熱狗 hot dog frito

$8.25Out of stock

Fried Squid 辛辣炸魷魚鬚 Pulpo frito picante

$8.25Out of stock

Fried soft shell crab 炸軟殼蟹 Cangrejo de caparazón blando frito

$8.25Out of stock

Curry Fish Ball 辛辣炸魚蛋 bolas de pescado frito picante

$6.50Out of stock

Bento 便當

Curry Chicken Rice Plate

$12.50Out of stock

Popcorn Chicken Bento 鹽酥雞便當 palomitas de pollo bento

$12.50Out of stock

Fried Squid Bento 炸魷魚鬚便當 pulpo frito bento

$12.50Out of stock

Curry Fish Ball Bento 炸魚蛋便當

$12.50Out of stock

Meatball Spaghetti

$12.50Out of stock

Dessert 甜品 postres

Coconut pudding 椰子凍 pudín de coco

Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit Popsicle 水果冰棒 palette de frutas de temporada

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Oreo Cake 迷你 Oreo 卷 mini pastel de oreo

$8.50Out of stock
Established in 2013, Chachago sticks to the managing spirit of professional teamwork and insistence on quality, integrates the innovative thoughts and the elements of fresh taste, and endeavors to put into practice the touching moment of making good tea in order to bring the customers worldwide the beautiful new experience of Taiwanese drinks. Come in and enjoy!!!

