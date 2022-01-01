Mountain View restaurants you'll love

Go
Mountain View restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mountain View

Mountain View's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Mountain View restaurants

Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro image

 

Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro

3160 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sailboat (Capri)$50.00
Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).
Bicycle$18.00
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
Bicycle$35.00
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
More about Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
Doppio Zero image

 

Doppio Zero

160 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fett Wild Boar$19.00
Homemade egg fettuccine pasta with braised Wild boar ragu’ and Pecorino Sardo cheese
Ravioli$19.00
Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce
Fungo Pizza$20.00
Wild Mushrooms, goat cheese, fontina cheese, thyme, truffle oil, Italian chilies
More about Doppio Zero
Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View image

 

Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View

2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage & Eggs$13.00
Sausage, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
Bacon & Eggs$13.00
Bacon, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
French Toast with Strawberry's and Bananas$12.00
Served with Strawberries and fresh bananas on top!
More about Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View
Bowl of Heaven image

SMOOTHIES

Bowl of Heaven

1040 Grant Rd, Mountain View

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Blast - LG$10.65
North Shore - REG$10.45
Popeye Blast - LG$10.65
More about Bowl of Heaven
Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

146 Castro St, Mountain View

Avg 4.6 (6978 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
More about Blue Line Pizza
ZombieRunner Coffee image

 

ZombieRunner Coffee

1980 W El Camino Real Suite A, Mountain View

Avg 4.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drinking Chocolate$5.00
8 oz drink. TCHO Chocolate and steamed milk.
Drip Coffee$3.50
12 oz drink. Brewed cup-at-a-time.
Espresso$3.50
2.5 oz drink.
More about ZombieRunner Coffee
Steins Beer Garden image

 

Steins Beer Garden

895 Villa Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Short Rib with Basil Mash$28.00
Braised short ribs, creamy mushroom marsala, basil mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables (d)
Chicken Strips$17.00
Buttermilk marinated Petaluma cage-free chicken thighs coated in crisp breading, includes three house-made hot sauces (wh, d)
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Breaded chicken thigh, home-made hot sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli on a house baked brioche bun. (wh, d, e)
More about Steins Beer Garden
Amici's image

 

Amici's

790 Castro St., Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
More about Amici's
La Fontaine Restaurant image

 

La Fontaine Restaurant

186 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cakes$14.00
Dungenness crab, arugula, lemon - caper aioli
Strawberry Spinach Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, strawberries, mango, almonds, romano cheese
Cordon Blue$24.00
Free range chicken breast, ham, Fontina cheese, herbs, cream, dill
More about La Fontaine Restaurant
Ephesus image

SALADS • GYROS

Ephesus

185 Castro Street, Mountain View

Avg 3.9 (3273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HUMMUS$8.95
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),$7.95
Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon
SALMON PLATE(Grilled)$25.95
Grilled salmon served w/ salad & rice
More about Ephesus
La Plaza Taqueria #2 image

 

La Plaza Taqueria #2

40 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View

Avg 4.1 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Asada$2.75
MEDIANA$26.99
Side Onions Only$0.50
More about La Plaza Taqueria #2
Banner pic

BBQ

Wagon Wheel BBQ

861 Leong Dr., Mountain View

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Meat Meal$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Garden Salad Full$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Large Tri Tip$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
More about Wagon Wheel BBQ
Oren's Hummus image

 

Oren's Hummus

126 Castro Street, Mountain View

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Herb Falafel$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Hummus Classic$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Pita Falafel$10.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo - Mountain View

180 Castro St, Mountain View

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TONKOTSU UDON$17.00
PORK & FISH BROTH, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS
TEMPURA UDON$18.75
3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON$19.25
SWEET AND TENDER BEEF SLICES, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
More about Udon Mugizo - Mountain View
Roger image

 

Roger

800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
hot n' crispy chicken$18.00
pickle, shrettuce, aleppo mayo, salt roasted fries
the "hangar" burger$19.00
ltop, "special" sauce, salt roasted fries
all-american scramble$10.00
scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, peppers + onions, crispy potatoes, simply dressed rocket + tomato salad
More about Roger
Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz image

 

Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

135 Castro Street, Mountain view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GYRO$13.95
GYRO PLATE (lamb & beef)$17.95
Pommes Frites (fries)$7.45
More about Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz
Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen image

 

Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen

152 Castro St, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Karaagre$8.50
Juicy Japanese fried chicken
Pork Cutlet Curry$15.00
Beef base Japanese style curry served with curry sauce, rice on the side, red radish pickles, and pork cutlet
Gyoza$7.00
Home made pork pot stickers (5pc)
More about Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen
Pacific Catch image

 

Pacific Catch

545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch
Restaurant banner

 

Limon - Mountain View

800 California Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicha Morada$7.00
16 oz. Purple corn "limeade" flavored with cinnamon, apples, and fresh lime juice.
More about Limon - Mountain View
Restaurant banner

 

Shoreline Lake Bistro - Boathouse

3160 North Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shoreline Lake Bistro - Boathouse
Restaurant banner

 

Ume Tea - Mountain View

220 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ume Tea - Mountain View

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mountain View

Salmon

Ravioli

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Lamb Gyros

Hummus

Short Ribs

Map

More near Mountain View to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston