Mountain View restaurants you'll love

More about Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
Shoreline Lake Boathouse and American Bistro
3160 N. Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Sailboat (Capri)
|$50.00
Catalina Capri 14.2 holds 4 people. Valid Small Boat Sailor certification or other proof of prior knowledge/qualification to sail is required and must be presented at time of rental. Subject to wind restrictions - may be disqualified from renting if conditions exceed specified limits. If you are unsure if you have qualifying documents do not rent this boat online; inquire at Boathouse office for details. Includes PFDs (required).
|Bicycle
|$18.00
Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
|Bicycle
|$35.00
Half day rental is for a maximum of 4 hours. Holds 1 person. Includes helmet (required for minors. Adults may waive use of a helmet at time of rental).
More about Doppio Zero
Doppio Zero
160 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Fett Wild Boar
|$19.00
Homemade egg fettuccine pasta with braised Wild boar ragu’ and Pecorino Sardo cheese
|Ravioli
|$19.00
Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce
|Fungo Pizza
|$20.00
Wild Mushrooms, goat cheese, fontina cheese, thyme, truffle oil, Italian chilies
More about Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View
Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View
2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Sausage & Eggs
|$13.00
Sausage, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
|Bacon & Eggs
|$13.00
Bacon, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
|French Toast with Strawberry's and Bananas
|$12.00
Served with Strawberries and fresh bananas on top!
More about Bowl of Heaven
SMOOTHIES
Bowl of Heaven
1040 Grant Rd, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Berry Blast - LG
|$10.65
|North Shore - REG
|$10.45
|Popeye Blast - LG
|$10.65
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
146 Castro St, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Large Blue Line
|$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
|Large Cheese
|$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
|Small Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
More about ZombieRunner Coffee
ZombieRunner Coffee
1980 W El Camino Real Suite A, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Drinking Chocolate
|$5.00
8 oz drink. TCHO Chocolate and steamed milk.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
12 oz drink. Brewed cup-at-a-time.
|Espresso
|$3.50
2.5 oz drink.
More about Steins Beer Garden
Steins Beer Garden
895 Villa Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Roasted Short Rib with Basil Mash
|$28.00
Braised short ribs, creamy mushroom marsala, basil mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables (d)
|Chicken Strips
|$17.00
Buttermilk marinated Petaluma cage-free chicken thighs coated in crisp breading, includes three house-made hot sauces (wh, d)
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Breaded chicken thigh, home-made hot sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli on a house baked brioche bun. (wh, d, e)
More about Amici's
Amici's
790 Castro St., Mountain View
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
More about La Fontaine Restaurant
La Fontaine Restaurant
186 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Dungenness crab, arugula, lemon - caper aioli
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Baby spinach, strawberries, mango, almonds, romano cheese
|Cordon Blue
|$24.00
Free range chicken breast, ham, Fontina cheese, herbs, cream, dill
More about Ephesus
SALADS • GYROS
Ephesus
185 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|HUMMUS
|$8.95
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
|AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),
|$7.95
Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon
|SALMON PLATE(Grilled)
|$25.95
Grilled salmon served w/ salad & rice
More about La Plaza Taqueria #2
La Plaza Taqueria #2
40 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Taco Asada
|$2.75
|MEDIANA
|$26.99
|Side Onions Only
|$0.50
More about Wagon Wheel BBQ
BBQ
Wagon Wheel BBQ
861 Leong Dr., Mountain View
|Popular items
|4 Meat Meal
|$32.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|Garden Salad Full
|$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
|Large Tri Tip
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
More about Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus
126 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Green Herb Falafel
|$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
|Hummus Classic
|$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
|Pita Falafel
|$10.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
More about Udon Mugizo - Mountain View
RAMEN • NOODLES
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View
180 Castro St, Mountain View
|Popular items
|TONKOTSU UDON
|$17.00
PORK & FISH BROTH, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS
|TEMPURA UDON
|$18.75
3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
|BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON
|$19.25
SWEET AND TENDER BEEF SLICES, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
More about Roger
Roger
800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View
|Popular items
|hot n' crispy chicken
|$18.00
pickle, shrettuce, aleppo mayo, salt roasted fries
|the "hangar" burger
|$19.00
ltop, "special" sauce, salt roasted fries
|all-american scramble
|$10.00
scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, peppers + onions, crispy potatoes, simply dressed rocket + tomato salad
More about Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz
Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz
135 Castro Street, Mountain view
|Popular items
|GYRO
|$13.95
|GYRO PLATE (lamb & beef)
|$17.95
|Pommes Frites (fries)
|$7.45
More about Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen
Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen
152 Castro St, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaagre
|$8.50
Juicy Japanese fried chicken
|Pork Cutlet Curry
|$15.00
Beef base Japanese style curry served with curry sauce, rice on the side, red radish pickles, and pork cutlet
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Home made pork pot stickers (5pc)
More about Limon - Mountain View
Limon - Mountain View
800 California Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Chicha Morada
|$7.00
16 oz. Purple corn "limeade" flavored with cinnamon, apples, and fresh lime juice.
More about Shoreline Lake Bistro - Boathouse
Shoreline Lake Bistro - Boathouse
3160 North Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View
More about Ume Tea - Mountain View
Ume Tea - Mountain View
220 Castro Street, Mountain View