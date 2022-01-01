Salinas restaurants you'll love
Portobello's On Main
150 S Main St, Salinas
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Sandwich
|$11.95
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.00
|California Roast Beef Sandwich
|$10.95
PIZZA
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|Popular items
|House Salad for One
|$7.49
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & Carrots. Served with your choice of our Awesome Dressings!
|Medium Garlic Cheese Stix
|$11.54
Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
|Caesar Salad for One
|$7.49
Fresh Chopped Romaine Hearts, house-made croutons, shaved Parmesan and Ralph's Caesar Dressing.
The Bagel Corner
818 park row, Salinas
|Popular items
|T.B.L.A.T.
|$10.75
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomatoes
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel
|$6.75
Sausage, Egg & American Cheese
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel
|$7.75
Bacon, Egg & American Cheese
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Tanbro
|$11.19
Our take on a T&A Cafe classic! Grilled pollo asado and a pasilla pepper topped with pepperjack cheese and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.
|Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed with Grandma Nette's delicious Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and homemade "crack" croutons.
|One Meat BBQ Plate
|$16.00
Choose between Chicken, Tri Tip and/or Swiss Sausage. Each plate comes with Kleinfeldt Original BBQ Sauce, two sides and garlic bread
BBQ
Salinas City BBQ
700 W Market St, Salinas
|Popular items
|Large Tri Tip
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
|Tri Tip Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip
|Pork Breakfast Taco
|$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Pastability's
11 W Acacia, Salinas
|Popular items
|The Michaelangelo
|$14.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
|The Michelangelo Family Meal
|$55.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
|The Michelangelo Party Pan
|$62.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1790 Northridge Mall, Salinas
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Meal $8.99
|Duo
|$7.49
Meal $10.48
|1/3 LB Angus Beef
|$6.49
Meal $8.99
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Island Fin Poke
1582 Constitution Blvd, Salinas
|Popular items
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Gino's Fine Italian Food
1410 S Main St, Salinas
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Fettuccini
|$23.99
Blackened chicken breast, sautéed in butter & garlic, simmered in cream sauce, served over a bed of fettuccine.
|Large Pizza
|$23.99
Create Your Own
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Served with pasta.
Mangia
328-A Main St., Salinas
|Popular items
|BRUSCHETTA CLASSICA
|$6.00
Tomato, basil, garlic, & extra virgin olive oil (v)
|KIDS PENNE
|$8.00
Classic penne pasta served with your choice of red, white, or pink sauce
Tropical Vibes
1582 Constitution Boulevard, Salinas
R Truck 2
818 Park Row, Salinas