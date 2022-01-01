Salinas restaurants you'll love

Go
Salinas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salinas

Salinas's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Salinas restaurants

Portobello's On Main image

 

Portobello's On Main

150 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri Tip Sandwich$11.95
Grilled Salmon$20.00
California Roast Beef Sandwich$10.95
More about Portobello's On Main
Angelina's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad for One$7.49
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & Carrots. Served with your choice of our Awesome Dressings!
Medium Garlic Cheese Stix$11.54
Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
Caesar Salad for One$7.49
Fresh Chopped Romaine Hearts, house-made croutons, shaved Parmesan and Ralph's Caesar Dressing.
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

The Bagel Corner

818 park row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
T.B.L.A.T.$10.75
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomatoes
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel$6.75
Sausage, Egg & American Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel$7.75
Bacon, Egg & American Cheese
More about The Bagel Corner
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ image

 

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

1 Harris Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Tanbro$11.19
Our take on a T&A Cafe classic! Grilled pollo asado and a pasilla pepper topped with pepperjack cheese and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed with Grandma Nette's delicious Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and homemade "crack" croutons.
One Meat BBQ Plate$16.00
Choose between Chicken, Tri Tip and/or Swiss Sausage. Each plate comes with Kleinfeldt Original BBQ Sauce, two sides and garlic bread
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
Salinas City BBQ image

BBQ

Salinas City BBQ

700 W Market St, Salinas

Avg 4.6 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Tri Tip$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Tri Tip Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip
Pork Breakfast Taco$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
More about Salinas City BBQ
Banner pic

 

Pastability's

11 W Acacia, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Michaelangelo$14.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
The Michelangelo Family Meal$55.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
The Michelangelo Party Pan$62.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN, CAJUN STYLE SPICES, GARLIC & CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE
More about Pastability's
BurgerIM image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1790 Northridge Mall, Salinas

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$5.99
Meal $8.99
Duo$7.49
Meal $10.48
1/3 LB Angus Beef$6.49
Meal $8.99
More about BurgerIM
Island Fin Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

1582 Constitution Blvd, Salinas

Avg 4.5 (77 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke
Wedo’s Food Truck image

 

Wedo’s Food Truck

400 River Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wedo’s Food Truck
201 Main - image

 

201 Main -

201 Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 201 Main -
Gino's Fine Italian Food image

 

Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Fettuccini$23.99
Blackened chicken breast, sautéed in butter & garlic, simmered in cream sauce, served over a bed of fettuccine.
Large Pizza$23.99
Create Your Own
Chicken Parmesan$24.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Served with pasta.
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food
Restaurant banner

 

Mangia

328-A Main St., Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BRUSCHETTA CLASSICA$6.00
Tomato, basil, garlic, & extra virgin olive oil (v)
KIDS PENNE$8.00
Classic penne pasta served with your choice of red, white, or pink sauce
BRUSCHETTA CLASSICA$6.00
Tomato, basil, garlic, & extra virgin olive oil (v)
More about Mangia
Tropical Vibes image

 

Tropical Vibes

1582 Constitution Boulevard, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tropical Vibes
Restaurant banner

 

R Truck 2

818 Park Row, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about R Truck 2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salinas

Garlic Bread

Salmon

Tacos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Penne

Map

More near Salinas to explore

Monterey

No reviews yet

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carmel

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston