Gilroy restaurants you'll love
Gilroy's top cuisines
Must-try Gilroy restaurants
More about BBQ 152
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
BBQ 152
8295 Monterey Road, Gilroy
|Popular items
|Brisket Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Pork Breakfast Taco
|$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|3 Meat Meal
|$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
More about Los Cuates Restaurant Seafood and Bar
SEAFOOD
Los Cuates Restaurant Seafood and Bar
7950 ARROYO CIR, GILROY
|Popular items
|ENCHILADAS VERDES $18
|$18.00
Two enchiladas topped off with a savory green salsa stuffed with your choice of chicken or cheese with a side of rice & beans.
|PLATO DE QUESABIRRIAS $16
|$16.00
Three tacos that have been dipped in broth, thrown on a grill to crisp and stuffed with melted cheese, birria meat, and topped with cilantro & onions with broth on the side for dipping
|ATOLE
|$5.00