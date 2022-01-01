Gilroy restaurants you'll love

Gilroy restaurants
Toast
  • Gilroy

Gilroy's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Vietnamese
Must-try Gilroy restaurants

BBQ 152 image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

BBQ 152

8295 Monterey Road, Gilroy

Avg 4.4 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Pork Breakfast Taco$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
3 Meat Meal$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
More about BBQ 152
Los Cuates Restaurant Seafood and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Los Cuates Restaurant Seafood and Bar

7950 ARROYO CIR, GILROY

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ENCHILADAS VERDES $18$18.00
Two enchiladas topped off with a savory green salsa stuffed with your choice of chicken or cheese with a side of rice & beans.
PLATO DE QUESABIRRIAS $16$16.00
Three tacos that have been dipped in broth, thrown on a grill to crisp and stuffed with melted cheese, birria meat, and topped with cilantro & onions with broth on the side for dipping
ATOLE$5.00
More about Los Cuates Restaurant Seafood and Bar
Saigon 2 Siam Bistro image

 

Saigon 2 Siam Bistro

1280 1st Street, Gilroy

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Saigon 2 Siam Bistro
Brew City Burgers image

 

Brew City Burgers

1425 FIRST STREET SUITE 101, GILROY

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brew City Burgers
Restaurant banner

 

Culichi's Urban Kitchen

8155 Arroyo Circle 11B, Gilroy

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Culichi's Urban Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Tempo Kitchen and Bar

7560 Monterey Rd, Gilroy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tempo Kitchen and Bar

